ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

For Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, the opening day saw more attacking fluidity.

The contrast with last season was stark. Rather than losing 2-0 on the first night of the season, Arsenal won 2-0. The away fans, many of whom cursed the manager’s name 12 months ago, lustily belted out that we’ve got Super Mik Arteta, and that he knows exactly what we need. And, rather than looking lost and all at sea, Arsenal looked well-coached, especially in the opening quarter of the game, where Arsenal were completely dominant.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Five Telling Stats from Everton’s Opening Day Loss Against Chelsea

It obviously was not the start to the season that Evertonians would have hoped for, as Frank Lampard’s men could not muster a point-saving goal against Chelsea. It was only the second time the Toffees were kept off the scoresheet on opening day since 2011, the other being a scoreless draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in 2019. The Blues will look to bounce back and find their first win of the season at Aston Villa next Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tuesday August 9th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Holgate
Person
Alex Iwobi
Person
Demarai Gray
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Nathan Patterson
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Vitaliy Mykolenko
Person
Dwight Mcneil
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Yerry Mina
Person
Jordan Pickford
Person
Ben Godfrey
SB Nation

Nottingham Forest enquire after Emerson Palmieri at Chelsea — report

Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest have signed an entire lineup’s worth of new players this summer already, and they were hoping to make it a full dozen with the £9m acquisition of Álex Moreno. But the Real Betis left back left them standing at the altar this weekend after everything had been agreed, and Forest are now scrambling for alternatives.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Five Things From A Gutsy 2-1 Win Over Cardiff City

The thronging massive had waited and waited and finally the fans at home saw the hero return… and how! Aside from the awful start, Reading and Shane Long grew into the game. His penalty set the tone for the rest of the match, but you could see how he has learned and polished his craft since he had left us; who knew that he had sh*thousery and dark arts in his locker?
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Conor Coady Everton shirt number revealed

Everton have announced the signing of defender Conor Coady on loan from Wolves. Capped ten times by England, the Wolves club captain is 29 and becomes the the fourth Blues signing of the summer transfer window, joining James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre and Dwight McNeil, the latter pair being confirmed last week. The loan deal is said to have an option for a permanent transfer should the Blues choose to activate it, with the player’s contract running through to 2025.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Cardiff City Fans Verdict: Ince Jr Inspires Victory

After a loss last week and conceding a poor goal within the first four minutes on Saturday, I’m sure a few fans were fearing the worst - including myself. However, the Royals battled fantastically to come back and gain three crucial points. Although we’re only two games in, it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lineups Everton#Toffees
SB Nation

CONFIRMED: Broadhead goes on loan to Wigan

Everton confirmed today that forward Nathan Broadhead has moved on loan to Wigan Athletic in the Championship. Sunderland Athletic, where he had much success last season on loan, were rumoured to be interested in buying him outright this summer, but instead chose to take Ellis Simms on loan. Per The Athletic, the Wales Under-21 international has also signed a contract extension with the Toffees before going out on loan since this was the last year of the two-year extension he signed last summer.
SOCCER
SB Nation

On This Day (8 August 2015): Sunderland kick-off against eventual surprise champions!

Back in May 2015 Sunderland took on Leicester City at the Stadium of Light as both clubs attempted to avoid dropping into the Premier League relegation zone. 46,705 were in attendance as Nigel Pearson’s side took a point via a goalless draw against Dick Advocaat’s Sunderland to confirm their status as a Premier League club the following year. We, on the other hand, still needed another point from either of our last two games against Arsenal and Chelsea to avoid the drop.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: We Have Enough Midfielders

News broke on Monday that Liverpool’s star midfielder, Thiago Alcantara, will several important games after going off injured against Fulham on Saturday afternoon. The Spaniard joins fellow midfielders Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on injury layoff right now. This is a big problem for Klopp, whose group of eight...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Do Sunderland have another gem in the shape of Ellis Simms?

Simms looks like another smart addition by the recruitment team, to complement our already formidable attacking force. The fact both of the clubs he’s been loaned to were desperate to get him back gave us an idea of the type of player we were getting, but I doubt many of us expected him to make that kind of impact on his debut.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Reading 1-2 Stevenage: Report And Ratings

Reading are out of the League Cup after a late 2-1 defeat at home to Stevenage that was part frustrating, part promising. The Royals played poorly in the first half and were deservedly a goal behind at the break, but eventually improved in the second half and were in the ascendancy after Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s equaliser, even looking like grabbing a winner. However, another slack moment at the back was punished in the dying moments to know the Royals out of the competition.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Rumour: Rabiot move getting closer, transfer fee agreed

Manchester United are poised to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus in a deal worth £15million according to The Daily Mail and other sources. The France international, 27, will ease United’s concerns in midfield following the faltering pursuit of new manager Erik ten Hag’s No 1 summer target, Frenkie de Jong.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Official: RB Leipzig sign Timo Werner from Chelsea

Timo Werner’s Chelsea adventure has drawn to a close today, two years, three trophies, and four 23 goals after arriving in London. The 26-year-old has returned to RB Leipzig on a cut-rate deal, having failed to reproduce the form that made him such a sensational striker in the Bundesliga before: his worst season for Leipzig saw him score 13 league goals; he scored just 10 times in the Premier League for Chelsea in two years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Paul Ince On A ‘Deserved’ Win Over Cardiff City

The Royals picked up their first three points of the season with a victory against Cardiff City at the SCL Stadium on Saturday. Callum O’Dowda gave the visitors the lead in the fourth minute but the Royals equalised in the 27th minute with a penalty through Shane Long, who started his first game of the season. Tom Ince scored a stunning goal to get our first win of the campaign!
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rumour: Manchester United in talks over Sergej Milinković-Savić

Manchester United have reportedly entered negotiations with Lazio over the potential transfer of Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić. The player has been linked with a move to the Premier League for several years now, and to United in particular, but the rumors now feel a bit more relevant considering the urgency to sign a midfielder and the Frenkie de Jong saga dragging on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp Addresses Midfield Concerns After Thiago Injury

There were no shortage of disappointing and frustrating moments from Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Fulham yesterday, but the most distressing of all was Thiago Alcântara limping off in the 51st minute. With Curtis Jones, Naby Keïta, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all missing the match (illness, calf injury, hamstring injury respectively), seeing another midfielder limp off was worrying.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy