Washington County, FL

1st APPEARANCE for August 9, 2022

Deaundre Holden: Hold for Washington County- no bond. Ashley Sloan: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Ricki Land: Hold for Bay County- no bond. Steven Baxter: Burglary of unoccupied structure- $10,000 bond, no contact with United States Coast Guard Station.
New Geneva Co. employee gun policy

GENEVA Co., Ala.(WDHN)—The Geneva County Commission has “approved” a new employee regulation putting restrictions on guns after a recent accident. Except for Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms and his deputies, all other employees will now be. “prohibited” from carrying firearms while on Geneva County property, or at...
DeFuniak Springs survey will determine future of project

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A DeFuniak Springs mural that sparked controversy among residents is still unfinished. Council members paused the project after DeFuniak Springs residents expressed their opinions about the mural on Baldwin Avenue downtown. Once it was uncovered, hundreds of comments from Facebook users flooded in calling the mural “a waste of taxpayers’ […]
JAIL Report for August 5-7, 2022

Christopher Baker, 49, Grand Ridge, Florida: Sexual battery: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kaleem Robinson, 29, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Pinellas County: Marianna Police Department. Keandre Riley, 23, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Liberty County: Marianna Police Department. Henry Carter, 52, Graceville, Florida: Violation of injunction: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Glenwood Recreational Center gets demolished

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Out with the old and in with the new. The Glenwood Recreational Center was demolished Monday, but the story only begins there. “Today is the first step in that progress to the future and to be the premier city in the panhandle of Florida,” Mark McQueen,” Panama City City Manager, said.
Oscar Patterson plans for reopening

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Oscar Patterson Academy will reopen its doors Wednesday after suffering heavy damages during Hurricane Michael. Four years after the hurricane, Oscar Patterson is fully staffed. The school will have kindergartners through second graders. “I was here when Oscar Patterson closed due to the Hurricane,” Oscar Patterson Academy Principal Charlotte Blue […]
Enterprise contractor allegedly ripped off customers

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—An Enterprise home contractor faces charges stemming from work he allegedly didn’t perform. Police say Efrain Hernandez-Ruiz faces two counts of first-degree insurance fraud. and a count of home repair fraud. Authorities say he intentionally entered a contract with the victim for home repairs. But, the...
Aldi, other stores coming to Crestview Commons

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Crestview confirmed to WKRG News 5 which stores are moving into the long-awaited Crestview Commons shopping center. Aldi fans, get your quarters ready. Stores for Crestview Commons: Aldi Ulta Marshall’s Five Below Burlington’s Coat Factory Chili’s Chance Leavins, public information manager for the city, said more store-front spots […]
Man arrested in Chattahoochee for Marianna shooting

MARIANA, Fla. (WCTV) - A 28-year-old, Te’Arien Gordon, is facing several charges over his alleged involvement in a shooting in Marianna. Gordon was arrested on August 5, 2022 by Chattahoochee Police for an outstanding warrant out of Jackson County. According to the Marianna Police Department, in July 2022, Gordon...
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
Niceville K-9 officer killed in car crash

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Niceville Police Department have confirmed that one of their K-9s has died after he and his handler were involved in a car crash on Sunday, Aug. 7. According to police, Sgt. Phillip Ritcheson and K-9 Officer Blue were reporting for duty on Sunday when the crash occurred. The […]
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Announces Capture of Wanted Homicide Fugitive on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

A fugitive wanted in connection with a VOP for Homicide-Manslaughter and introduction of contraband into a detention facility has been captured in Washington County, FL this morning. At approximately 6:45 a.m., a wanted fugitive out of Holmes County was taken into custody. Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office along...
