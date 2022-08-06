Read on www.washingtoncounty.news
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for August 9, 2022
Deaundre Holden: Hold for Washington County- no bond. Ashley Sloan: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Ricki Land: Hold for Bay County- no bond. Steven Baxter: Burglary of unoccupied structure- $10,000 bond, no contact with United States Coast Guard Station.
wdhn.com
New Geneva Co. employee gun policy
GENEVA Co., Ala.(WDHN)—The Geneva County Commission has “approved” a new employee regulation putting restrictions on guns after a recent accident. Except for Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms and his deputies, all other employees will now be. “prohibited” from carrying firearms while on Geneva County property, or at...
DeFuniak Springs survey will determine future of project
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A DeFuniak Springs mural that sparked controversy among residents is still unfinished. Council members paused the project after DeFuniak Springs residents expressed their opinions about the mural on Baldwin Avenue downtown. Once it was uncovered, hundreds of comments from Facebook users flooded in calling the mural “a waste of taxpayers’ […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 5-7, 2022
Christopher Baker, 49, Grand Ridge, Florida: Sexual battery: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kaleem Robinson, 29, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Pinellas County: Marianna Police Department. Keandre Riley, 23, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Liberty County: Marianna Police Department. Henry Carter, 52, Graceville, Florida: Violation of injunction: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Attempted bank robbery at Northwest Fla. bank, deputies looking for suspect
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they believe was involved in an attempted bank robbery at Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther. Okaloosa County deputies were called to the bank Monday, Aug. 8 for an attempted bank robbery. Investigators believe a man walked into the […]
getthecoast.com
Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and Okaloosa County School District launch Health Academy of Northwest Florida
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and the Okaloosa County School District (OCSD) announced the launch of the Health Academy of Northwest Florida. The Health Academy of Northwest Florida is a program of the Career and Technical Education Department of OCSD, which provides high school juniors...
WJHG-TV
Glenwood Recreational Center gets demolished
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Out with the old and in with the new. The Glenwood Recreational Center was demolished Monday, but the story only begins there. “Today is the first step in that progress to the future and to be the premier city in the panhandle of Florida,” Mark McQueen,” Panama City City Manager, said.
Oscar Patterson plans for reopening
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Oscar Patterson Academy will reopen its doors Wednesday after suffering heavy damages during Hurricane Michael. Four years after the hurricane, Oscar Patterson is fully staffed. The school will have kindergartners through second graders. “I was here when Oscar Patterson closed due to the Hurricane,” Oscar Patterson Academy Principal Charlotte Blue […]
getthecoast.com
Superintendent Marcus Chambers talks new school in Crestview, plus major construction plans
During a recent Republican Club town hall in Niceville, Okaloosa Superintendent of Schools Marcus Chambers addressed the district’s plans to build new schools in Okaloosa County, in addition to renovating existing facilities. He was asked the following question from a member in the audience:. Do aging school buildings need...
WJHG-TV
Eastern Shipbuilding Group working to get back $3 billion contract
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Eastern Shipbuilding lost out on a $3 billion project with the U.S Coast Guard, and officials with the company said on Friday during the Bay County Chamber of Commerce meeting that they are fighting to get it back. The second phase of the Off Shore Patrol...
wdhn.com
Enterprise contractor allegedly ripped off customers
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—An Enterprise home contractor faces charges stemming from work he allegedly didn’t perform. Police say Efrain Hernandez-Ruiz faces two counts of first-degree insurance fraud. and a count of home repair fraud. Authorities say he intentionally entered a contract with the victim for home repairs. But, the...
Aldi, other stores coming to Crestview Commons
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Crestview confirmed to WKRG News 5 which stores are moving into the long-awaited Crestview Commons shopping center. Aldi fans, get your quarters ready. Stores for Crestview Commons: Aldi Ulta Marshall’s Five Below Burlington’s Coat Factory Chili’s Chance Leavins, public information manager for the city, said more store-front spots […]
WCTV
Man arrested in Chattahoochee for Marianna shooting
MARIANA, Fla. (WCTV) - A 28-year-old, Te’Arien Gordon, is facing several charges over his alleged involvement in a shooting in Marianna. Gordon was arrested on August 5, 2022 by Chattahoochee Police for an outstanding warrant out of Jackson County. According to the Marianna Police Department, in July 2022, Gordon...
WJHG-TV
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 4:22 p.m. Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have confirmed with NewsChannel 7, that the individual involved in a fatal boat incident overnight was Trey Pike. Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach. Officials say the incident happened...
Eastern Shipbuilding looks to increase business after losing the Coast Guard contract
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Eastern Shipbuilding group hopes their protest of the Coast Guard cutter contract bidding process goes their way. But management is preparing in case it doesn’t. Eastern is currently building the first four cutters of the three-phase contract. The full contract is for 25 cutters. The company is simultaneously looking for […]
getthecoast.com
Niceville Police K-9 killed, officer injured in traffic crash on Highway 85
On Monday morning, the Niceville Police Department announced that K-9 Officer Blue was killed in a traffic crash on Highway 85 on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The crash happened around 5:55pm while reporting for duty, according to the Niceville PD. According to the report, Officer Blue’s handler and friend, Sgt....
WJHG-TV
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
Niceville K-9 officer killed in car crash
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Niceville Police Department have confirmed that one of their K-9s has died after he and his handler were involved in a car crash on Sunday, Aug. 7. According to police, Sgt. Phillip Ritcheson and K-9 Officer Blue were reporting for duty on Sunday when the crash occurred. The […]
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Announces Capture of Wanted Homicide Fugitive on Wednesday, August 3, 2022
A fugitive wanted in connection with a VOP for Homicide-Manslaughter and introduction of contraband into a detention facility has been captured in Washington County, FL this morning. At approximately 6:45 a.m., a wanted fugitive out of Holmes County was taken into custody. Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office along...
mypanhandle.com
Coast Guard: Thousands of gallons of crude oil spilled into Louisiana Gulf Coast on Monday
TERREBONNE BAY, La. (WGNO) — Recovery crews were on-site on the Louisiana Gulf Coast after officials say an oil tank platform collapsed near Terrebonne Bay, dumping thousands of gallons of oil into the water on Monday. According to the Coast Guard 8th District Heartland the district was notified by...
