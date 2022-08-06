ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Commonwealth Games: Mary Moraa beats Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir to 800m gold

BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England men sweep to 4x100m relay title defence

Defending champions England swept to 4x100m relay gold as Ojie Edoburun anchored home a slick display. Edoburun, who was called up to the team after Reece Prescod was forced out with injury, finished clear of Trinidad and Tobago in 38.35 seconds. Jona Efoloko, 22, was preferred to Adam Gemili on...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Athing Mu
Person
Mary Moraa
Person
Laura Muir
Person
Jacob Krop
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth Games#Bbc One#Bbc Iplayer#Red Button#Bbc Sport#Anglo#British
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Showing Major Progress: Tennis World Reacts

We'll hopefully be seeing Genie Bouchard back on the tennis court soon. The Canadian tennis star has been dealing with some injuries as of late, but she's apparently making some nice progress in her recovery. Bouchard shared a video on social media this week of her serve progress. "Hitting serves...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

New Zealand in West Indies 2022

12 2nd Twenty20 international, Jamaica (19:30 BST) 14 3rd Twenty20 international, Jamaica (19:30 BST) 17 1st ODI, Barbados (d/n) (19:00 BST) 19 2nd ODI, Barbados (d/n) (19:00 BST) 21 3rd ODI, Barbados (d/n) (19:00 BST) NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for...
WORLD
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
SPORTS
BBC

Telford: Four generations celebrate Jamaica's independence

Four generations of a family combined celebrating 60 years of Jamaican independence with the 94th birthday of a relative. Grandfather Leslie Beaumont came to the UK as part of the Windrush generation. On Saturday he danced, played dominos and ate traditional food at an independence event put on by community...
CELEBRATIONS
purewow.com

Prince William’s Surprise Sunday Night Appearance Is One We Should’ve Seen Coming

Prince William just stepped out for a not-so-surprising surprise appearance. Last night, the Duke of Cambridge, 40, attended the women’s Euro 2022 football final at Wembley Stadium, where he saw England’s national team, The Lionesses, defeat Germany. After the game, the royal celebrated with the athletes on the field and posted a slideshow of photos on the Instagram page he shares with his wife, Kate Middleton.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Leandro Lo: Funeral held for killed Jiu-Jitsu champion

Leandro Lo, one of the greatest Jiu-Jitsu champions of all time, has been buried after he was shot in the head by a man in a club in São Paulo on Sunday. There were emotional scenes as friends and relatives gathered for the wake of Brazil's eight-time world champion.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Citi Open: Nick Kyrgios ends three-year title drought in Washington

Nick Kyrgios says the past year has been "an incredible transformation" after he beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka to win the Citi Open and claim his first ATP Tour title since 2019. The Australian, runner-up at Wimbledon last month, won 6-4 6-3 and did not drop serve in the entire tournament.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy