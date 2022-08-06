Commonwealth Games: Mary Moraa beats Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir to 800m gold

Read on www.bbc.com
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
BBC
'As I no travel go abroad go run, my pikin don do am for us’ - Tobi Amusan parents react to victory
Parents of Nigerian Hundred Metres Hurdler Oluwatobiloba Amusan dey happy as dia daughter set world record for athletics. Tobi Amusan win di 100 metres women’s Hurdles event for di Commonwealth Games wey dey happun for Birmingham, England. She set new Games Record of 12.30 seconds to win Gold medal...
NBC Sports
Noah Lyles faces new challenge at Monaco Diamond League; TV, live stream schedule
Noah Lyles‘ biggest threats to his 200m supremacy through the next Olympics are all slated to line up against him at a Diamond League meet in Monaco on Wednesday. It airs live on Peacock from 2-4 p.m. ET. CNBC airs coverage Saturday from 1-3. Lyles, who broke Michael Johnson‘s...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England men sweep to 4x100m relay title defence
Defending champions England swept to 4x100m relay gold as Ojie Edoburun anchored home a slick display. Edoburun, who was called up to the team after Reece Prescod was forced out with injury, finished clear of Trinidad and Tobago in 38.35 seconds. Jona Efoloko, 22, was preferred to Adam Gemili on...
Becky Hill Fires Back At Sexist Trolls Who Criticised Her Euro 2022 Outfit
Pop star Becky Hill has fired back at social media trolls who criticised the outfit she fashioned for her performance at the Euro 2022 final. The 28-year-old took to the stage in the middle of Wembley Stadium before the Lionesses kicked off against Germany, and went on to secure major trophy success.
Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
UK ambassador says French border officials didn't believe she was a diplomat and asked if she meant her husband instead
The UK's ambassador to France said French border officials questioned her diplomatic status. Menna Rawlings said she was asked if her husband was the ambassador instead. She tweeted her experience with the hashtag "#everydaysexism." The UK's ambassador to France said that French border-control agents did not believe that she was...
Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka forced to withdraw from Toronto tournament due to visa issue
Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka has been forced to withdraw from the National Bank Open in Toronto after her visa application to enter Canada was rejected, she wrote on Twitter.
Genie Bouchard Showing Major Progress: Tennis World Reacts
We'll hopefully be seeing Genie Bouchard back on the tennis court soon. The Canadian tennis star has been dealing with some injuries as of late, but she's apparently making some nice progress in her recovery. Bouchard shared a video on social media this week of her serve progress. "Hitting serves...
'Reinvented' Nick Kyrgios makes history with singles and doubles wins at Citi Open
Nick Kyrgios backed up his appearance in the Wimbledon final by becoming the first person to win the Citi Open men's singles and doubles titles at the same tournament on Sunday, as well as becoming the first Australian to win the singles title multiple times following his victory in 2019.
Report: RB Leipzig Sign Liverpool And Manchester United Target Benjamin Sesko
Liverpool and Manchester United have missed out on target Benjamin Sesko from Salzburg as he joins Red Bull partner-club Leipzig.
BBC
New Zealand in West Indies 2022
12 2nd Twenty20 international, Jamaica (19:30 BST) 14 3rd Twenty20 international, Jamaica (19:30 BST) 17 1st ODI, Barbados (d/n) (19:00 BST) 19 2nd ODI, Barbados (d/n) (19:00 BST) 21 3rd ODI, Barbados (d/n) (19:00 BST) NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
BBC
Telford: Four generations celebrate Jamaica's independence
Four generations of a family combined celebrating 60 years of Jamaican independence with the 94th birthday of a relative. Grandfather Leslie Beaumont came to the UK as part of the Windrush generation. On Saturday he danced, played dominos and ate traditional food at an independence event put on by community...
purewow.com
Prince William’s Surprise Sunday Night Appearance Is One We Should’ve Seen Coming
Prince William just stepped out for a not-so-surprising surprise appearance. Last night, the Duke of Cambridge, 40, attended the women’s Euro 2022 football final at Wembley Stadium, where he saw England’s national team, The Lionesses, defeat Germany. After the game, the royal celebrated with the athletes on the field and posted a slideshow of photos on the Instagram page he shares with his wife, Kate Middleton.
Gary Neville Calls For The Glazer Family To Sell Manchester United Following Brighton Defeat
Gary Neville has called for Manchester United owners the Glazers to sell the club, following the defeat to Brighton on Sunday.
BBC
Leandro Lo: Funeral held for killed Jiu-Jitsu champion
Leandro Lo, one of the greatest Jiu-Jitsu champions of all time, has been buried after he was shot in the head by a man in a club in São Paulo on Sunday. There were emotional scenes as friends and relatives gathered for the wake of Brazil's eight-time world champion.
hypebeast.com
Man in Tokyo Effortlessly Robbed of $55,000 USD 18K-Gold Rolex Yacht-Master II
Even if Japan does sit on the list of top 10 safest countries in the world, this next story proves that you should always be cautious when selling your high-valued goods — especially a $55,000 USD 18K gold USD Rolex Yacht-Master II. A man from Saitama, Tokyo scheduled a...
BBC
Citi Open: Nick Kyrgios ends three-year title drought in Washington
Nick Kyrgios says the past year has been "an incredible transformation" after he beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka to win the Citi Open and claim his first ATP Tour title since 2019. The Australian, runner-up at Wimbledon last month, won 6-4 6-3 and did not drop serve in the entire tournament.
