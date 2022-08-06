ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citra, FL

WCJB

Marion County man arrested for misusing a laser device

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after shining a laser pointer at a Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Monday night. Antonio Marente, 37, is behind bars on a charge of misusing a laser device. Ocala Police say he directed a laser green laser pointer at a...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man jailed after shining green laser at MCSO helicopter

A 37-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he pointed a green laser beam directly at a Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter. On Sunday, August 7, the MCSO Aviation Unit, Air 1, informed the Ocala Police Department that a man who was standing outside his residence had pointed a green laser beam directly at the helicopter at least three times.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

GPD investigates suspected homicide outside of GRACE Marketplace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found located outside of a homeless shelter in Gainesville on Friday. Officers say the body was found near a hole in the fence at the northeast corner of GRACE Marketplace. They say investigators have identified a person of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

1 shot to death in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – One person was shot and killed early Saturday in Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 4700 block of W Highway 318 in Citra around 1:48 a.m. and found one person dead. [TRENDING: Become a...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO introduces Marion County’s first firearms detection police canine

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods introduced the newest four-legged member of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer (SRO) Division during a press conference that was held on Tuesday morning. According to MCSO, Albi is Marion County’s first firearms detection police canine. Albi is a German Short-Haired Pointer,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday. Deputies say around 1:48 a.m. they received a call about the shooting, which occurred in Citra near the 4700 block of West Highway 318. When deputies arrived to the scene, they...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocklawaha man accused of breaking unlocked front door, strangling female victim

A 36-year-old Ocklawaha man was arrested after a female victim accused him of breaking her home’s unlocked front door and strangling her. On Sunday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who advised that Derek Shane Harris had grabbed her neck.
OCKLAWAHA, FL
click orlando

Man arrested after threatening to blow up Belleview bank, stealing $10K, police say

BELLEVIEW, Fla. – A man accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank Monday morning was arrested during a foot chase, according to the Belleview Police Department. According to investigators, they responded to the Wells Fargo on 5407 SE 111th St. after receiving calls that a man was threatening to trigger an explosive device unless he was given $10,000.
BELLEVIEW, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested by Belleview police after robbing bank, making bomb threat

A 21-year-old Altoona man was arrested by the Belleview Police Department after he admitted to robbing a local bank and making a bomb threat. On Monday, August 8, BPD officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank located at 5407 SE 111th Street in Belleview in reference to a bomb threat. Upon arrival, the officers were notified by dispatch that the bank had been robbed by a white male who had left the area on foot.
BELLEVIEW, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg police look for leads from public after woman fatally shot in laundry room

The Leesburg Police Department is looking for leads from the public after a woman was fatally shot in the laundry room of a home. Officers responded at 2:39 a.m. Monday to the 1200 block of Penn Street, in reference to a report of a suspicious incident. A caller advised that a “friend,” a 37-year-old female, had been found dead. When officers arrived they discovered the deceased woman was laying on the floor of an attached converted laundry room. The woman appeared to have been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Homeless man in Lexus arrested at Rogers Park in Leesburg

A homeless man in a Lexus was arrested in the wee hours Thursday morning at Rogers Park in Leesburg. Andre Ricardo Topey, 34, was sitting behind the wheel of the Lexus with the driver’s side door open as a Leesburg police officer was patrolling the park, which had closed at 10 p.m. As the officer approached Topey, he slammed the door and refused to open it.
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

UDEST receives ‘Drug Unit of the Year’ Award for second consecutive year

On Thursday, July 21, the Florida Narcotics Officers’ Association recognized the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST) as the ‘Statewide Drug Unit of the Year.’. This is the second consecutive year that UDEST has received this award for its achievements. During the past year, UDEST seized over $4.5 million in drugs, which set a new record for the unit.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Lakeside Landings man escapes prosecution in arrest involving ‘hard to control’ child

A Lakeside Landings man is poised to escape prosecution in connection with a 2020 arrest involving a child he described as “hard to control.”. Craig Laurence Martin, 51, had been arrested in May 2020 on a felony charge of child abuse. However, last month in Sumter County Court, Judge Mary Hatcher signed off on a document indicating the case will not be prosecuted.
WILDWOOD, FL
alachuachronicle.com

18-year-old arrested for armed robbery, carrying concealed firearm

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tequandre Jacarius Flowers, 18, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with armed robbery and carrying a concealed firearm after allegedly taking cash that the victim had borrowed from his mother to “look cool” on Instagram. According to a sworn complaint filed on July 16,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Mobile home homeowner put out electrical fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All occupants from a mobile home fire on Monday are safe. Alachua County Fire Rescue and Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a building fire in the Fairbanks area. It was reported to be at the 7600 block of NE 69th Ave. Crews found light smoke coming...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two Marion County nurses sue employer after active shooter drill

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two nurses in Marion County are suing their employer after an active shooter exercise was all too real. Twin lawsuits filed in circuit court claim that Lauren Palazini and Dominique Tucker were participating in new employee training last November when a man with a gun burst into the room.
MARION COUNTY, FL

