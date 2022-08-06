The Leesburg Police Department is looking for leads from the public after a woman was fatally shot in the laundry room of a home. Officers responded at 2:39 a.m. Monday to the 1200 block of Penn Street, in reference to a report of a suspicious incident. A caller advised that a “friend,” a 37-year-old female, had been found dead. When officers arrived they discovered the deceased woman was laying on the floor of an attached converted laundry room. The woman appeared to have been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO