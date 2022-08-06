ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy Camp, CA

Tribe: Flash flood during McKinney Fire kills thousands of Klamath River fish

By The Associated Press
Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. — A dangerous wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said.

The tribe said in a statement that the dead fish of all species were found Friday near Happy Camp, California, along the main stem of the Klamath River.

It's unclear exactly what is causing the fish deaths but biologists with the tribe believe a flash flood caused by heavy rains over the burn area caused a massive debris flow that entered the river, said Craig Tucker, a spokesman for the tribe.

The Karuk are working with the Yurok, another Northern California tribe, and state and federal agencies to gain access to the fire zone to get a better sense of what happened and the extent of the problem.

It’s still unclear if the fish kill will be localized or will spread further downriver, affecting additional fish.

A photo from the Karuk taken about 20 miles (32 kilometers) downstream from the flash flood showed several dozen dead fish belly up amid sticks and other debris in thick, brown water along the river bank.

The McKinney Fire, which has burned more than 90 square miles (233 square kilometers) in the Klamath National Forest, wiped out the scenic hamlet of Klamath River, where about 200 people lived. The flames killed four people in the tiny community and reduced most of the homes and businesses to ash.

Scientists have said climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. Across the American West, a 22-year megadrought deepened so much in 2021 that the region is now in the driest spell in at least 1,200 years.

When it began, the McKinney Fire burned just several hundred acres and firefighters thought they would quickly bring it under control. But thunderstorms came in with ferocious gusts that within hours had pushed it into an unstoppable conflagration.

The blaze was 30% contained on Saturday.

The fish kill was a blow for the Karuk and Yurok tribes, which have been fighting for years to protect fragile populations of salmon in the Klamath River. The salmon are revered by the Karuk Tribe and the Yurok Tribe, California’s second-largest Native American tribe.

The federally endangered fish species has suffered from low flows in the Klamath River in recent years and a parasite that's deadly to salmon flourished in the warmer, slower-moving water last summer, killing fish in huge numbers.

After years of negotiations, four dams on the lower river that impede the migration of salmon are on track to be removed next year in what would be the largest dam demolition project in U.S. history in an attempt to help the fish recover.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Tribe: Flash flood during McKinney Fire kills thousands of Klamath River fish

