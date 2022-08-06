UN's nuclear watchdog chief condemns shelling at Zaporizhzhia plant

Read on www.cnbc.com
Anti-Radiation Missiles Sent To Ukraine, U.S. Confirms
An AGM-88 High-speed Anti-Radiation Missile (HARM). USAF / SSGT. SCOTT STEWARTThe defense official didn't say what missiles specifically, but this follows reports of AGM-88s being fired at Russian radars in Ukraine.
Ukraine Situation Report: Army Of North Korean ‘Volunteers’ Said To Be Ready To Help Russia
KCNARussian state TV floats a report that 100,000 North Koreans could backfill mounting losses and rebuild occupied territory.
Pentagon Official Names 4 Countries Impeding Elimination of Nuclear Weapons
Colin Kahl told a UN conference in New York that global security was at its most challenging since the Cold War.
Russian TV Airs Nuclear Missile Warning for U.S., Britain
Panelist on Vremya Pokazhet (Time Will Tell) Yuri Kot said missiles could hit Washington or London, as fears about a possible nuclear escalation grow.
Ukraine’s Uniquely Upgraded MiG-29 Fulcrum Is Back
Ukraine Air ForceThe one-off MiG-29MU2 upgraded fighter jet made a rare appearance coinciding with Ukraine’s Air Force Day.
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
US will defend Philippines if attacked in South China Sea: Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured the Philippines on Saturday that the United States would come to its defense if attacked in the South China Sea, seeking to allay concerns about the extent of the US commitment to a mutual defense treaty.
Ukraine Says Air Force 'Defending Sky' as Russia Struggles to Gain Control
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said forces are giving "a worthy rebuff to the Russian aggressor."
Putin Finds Scapegoat in U.S. HIMARS, Builds Case for War With West
Russia's president accused the U.S. of being directly involved in the Ukraine war by providing military aid.
CNBC
First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since Feb, awaits grain load
A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine for the first time since the war started in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister said. Oleksandr Kubrakov said the Barbados-flagged general cargo ship Fulmar S was in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk. Ukraine eventually aims to ship out 3...
US to take part in military exercise near India's disputed border with China
The United States is to take part in a joint military exercise with India less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the South Asian country's disputed border with China.
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Russian Weapons in Ukraine Powered by Hundreds of Western Parts - RUSI
LONDON (Reuters) - More than 450 foreign-made components have been found in Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine, evidence that Moscow acquired critical technology from companies in the United States, Europe and Asia in the years before the invasion, according to a new report by Royal United Services Institute defence think tank.
Russia suspends START arms inspections over U.S. travel curbs
MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia told the United States on Monday it would not allow its weapons to be inspected under the START nuclear arms control treaty for the time being because of travel restrictions imposed by Washington and its allies.
U.S. Refused Ukraine F-16s Over Zelensky 'Scandals': Russian Military Expert
Alexei Leonkov wrote on Telegram that the U.S. is starting to "restrict" supplies of arms to Ukraine.
Shift in war's front seen as more ships with grain are cleared to leave Ukraine
Analysts warn that Russia is moving troops and equipment in the direction of the ports to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
CNBC
Trump complained U.S. generals lacked the loyalty German generals showed Hitler, book says
Ex-President Donald Trump complained to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly that American generals were not as loyal as he believed German generals were to Adolf Hitler, a new book says. Trump soured on Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley after he resisted having the military respond...
Kyiv urges travel ban on Russians as Moscow steps up assault in eastern Ukraine
KYIV, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's president called on the West to impose a blanket travel ban on Russians, an idea that has found support among some European states but angered Moscow, which pressed on with a fierce military offensive in eastern Ukraine.
CNBC
Ukraine's Zelenskyy rules out talks if Russia holds referendums
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that if Russia proceeded with referendums in occupied areas of his country on joining Russia, there could be no talks with Ukraine or its international allies. Russian forces and their separatist allies now hold large swathes of territory in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region...
France tweaks rules to keep nuclear plants running during heatwave
PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - France's nuclear power regulator has extended temporary waivers allowing five power stations to continue discharging hot water into rivers as the country contends with a fourth heatwave of the summer and an energy crisis.
