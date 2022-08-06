Heat Advisory issued for Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-08 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hughes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hughes County through 800 PM CDT At 713 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Holdenville, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Holdenville, Horntown, Yeager and Spaulding. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

HUGHES COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO