Effective: 2022-08-08 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Leon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Wakulla, Jefferson, northwestern Taylor, eastern Leon, Thomas and western Brooks Counties through 845 PM EDT At 811 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Quitman to 15 miles southeast of St. Marks. Movement was west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Monticello, St. Marks, Thomasville, Woodville, Tallahassee, Boston, Pavo, Coolidge, Barwick, Alma, Cody, Dillon, Everett, Miccosukee, Merrillville, Drifton, Scanlon, Natural Bridge, Liveoak Island and Lake Miccosukee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO