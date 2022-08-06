ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Scenes from this year's Ama-Con

By Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Y6cR_0h7WQ7Ea00

Amarillo Public Library, in partnership with Friends of the Library, is hosting its 10th annual Ama-Con in the Amarillo Civic Center this weekend, Saturday and Sunday.

The con is hosting several guest appearances, including the world's first and only full-scale replica of Optimus Prime from "Transformers: Age of Extinction" brought to the Con by Next Gen Truck Parts, along with Bahador Bakh and his Bumblebee. More than 60 vendors are also in attendance, including those selling handmade candles, leather goods, steampunk clothing, plushies, anime figurines, wall scrolls, Japanese snacks, prints, accessories, jewelry, stickers, swords, books, and much more.

For more information, visit https://www.libraryamacon.org/ .

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 KISS FM

Could Disney, Hulu and Netflix Go Away In Amarillo?

The big thing over the last 5 or so years has been "cutting the cord". People moving away from traditional cable companies and loading up on different types of streaming services. Streaming services could offer all sorts of content on demand, and there were streaming services that offered live and...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Have A Coke, and A Smile

Have a Coke and a Smile may not be what the folks at The Old Navy store in Amarillo may be thinking. You see, Monday morning at 10:a.m., a Coca-Cola truck smashed into the building while it was being driven through Westgate Plaza at I-40 and Soncy Road. Apparently, the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Missing German Shepherd reunites with family after almost 5 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sheba, the long-lost German Shepherd reunited with her family today after nearly 5 years. Sheba was stolen back in 2018 in the Baytown area, on Monday she was found in Borger about 600 miles away from home. She left from the Hutchinson County Airport this morning...
BAYTOWN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Society
Amarillo, TX
Society
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
City
Amarillo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Amarillo Civic Center#Jewelry#Scrolls#Leather Goods#Parade#Ama Con#Amarillo Public Library#Japanese
moderncampground.com

Roberts Resorts Expands RV Park Portfolio with Colorado, Texas Acquisitions

In the continued expansion of its portfolio, Roberts Resorts recently acquired two additional RV parks in Amarillo, Texas and Durango, Colorado. According to a press release, Roberts Resorts’ latest additions include the 189-site Oasis RV Resort in Amarillo and the 126-site Oasis RV Resort in Durango. The company plans...
AMARILLO, TX
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Clarendon, TX USA

Me and my 4 year old son found this heart at a rest area in Clarendon, TX. I’m a car hauler truck driver and I took my son with me on this trip across country starting from California and we stopped at this rest area because it has a playground for kids so he can play and we found it on the bench. I looked up the website and I think it’s pretty cool what this community is doing and placing a heart in a random spot somehow connects people and puts a smile on your face.
CLARENDON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Society
The Amarillo Pioneer

Authorities Seek Information on Stolen Ram Pickup

Amarillo authorities are currently asking for the public’s help locating a stolen truck as part of this week’s Stolen Auto Day. According to APD, a 2014 blue Ram 1500 was reported stolen from the 2700 block of South Roosevelt on Saturday, July 23. The vehicle should display a Texas license reading NCZ-0521, with the last six of the VIN being 261489. The truck is also reported to have some front end damage.
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Fairly Gives Updates on Lawsuit

This week, local businessman Alex Fairly has given two updates on his ongoing lawsuit against the City of Amarillo regarding funding for improvements to the Civic Center. His first update, which was posted in the form of a written statement on social media on Tuesday evening, Fairly said that his legal team was “encouraged by Judge Sowder’s decision” regarding his denial of the city’s motion to require Fairly post a $6 million security against suit bond. As we reported earlier this week, the motion was made by the city on July 15th with arguments being made by both sides during a hearing on July 21st.
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy