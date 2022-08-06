Scenes from this year's Ama-Con

Amarillo Public Library, in partnership with Friends of the Library, is hosting its 10th annual Ama-Con in the Amarillo Civic Center this weekend, Saturday and Sunday.

The con is hosting several guest appearances, including the world's first and only full-scale replica of Optimus Prime from "Transformers: Age of Extinction" brought to the Con by Next Gen Truck Parts, along with Bahador Bakh and his Bumblebee. More than 60 vendors are also in attendance, including those selling handmade candles, leather goods, steampunk clothing, plushies, anime figurines, wall scrolls, Japanese snacks, prints, accessories, jewelry, stickers, swords, books, and much more.

For more information, visit https://www.libraryamacon.org/ .