He's always on our mind: Elvis Week is upon us again

By Brett Barrouquere, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 5 days ago

Good morning and happy Monday!

This is Content Editor Brett Barrouquere, and you're reading the Daily Briefing, our one-stop digital shop for the best Memphis stories from our award-winning Commercial Appeal team.

It's been said that Elvis is everywhere. During Elvis Week in Memphis, that's true. Reporter Bob Mehr gives you a rundown of this week's events surrounding the anniversary of the death of the King.

The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art has a new director. Reporter John Beifuss introduces you to Zoe Kahr , who comes to Bluff City from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Food writer Jennifer Chandler offers an inside look at how St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Memphis restaurants are working to bring a taste of the city through a Taste of the City program.

