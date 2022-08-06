ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot and killed Friday night in Rancho Cordova. His girlfriend made emergency call

By Amelia Davidson
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A man was shot and killed Friday night in a residential area of Rancho Cordova.

The suspect remains at large.

Rancho Cordova police responded about 11:21 p.m. to the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way after receiving a call from a woman reporting that her boyfriend had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound and administered medical care. He died at a hospital.

Detectives and other investigators responded to the crime scene to gather evidence, but have yet to release any information about a possible suspect.

According to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, identifying information about the victim will be released after next of kin is notified.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357 (HELP) . Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477 (TIPS) .

