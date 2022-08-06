ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Naomi Judd’s Family Obtain Court Order to Keep Her Death Records Sealed

By Sterling Whitaker
Taste of Country
Taste of Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on tasteofcountry.com

Comments / 121

Jolanda Teresa Tate
3d ago

They want records to be private yet Ashley went on tv and said her mother took her own life and she used a firearm. She should of never went on tv.

Reply(16)
55
Chloe Willis
2d ago

When my brother died in a plane crash, a picture of his plane was on the front page; it was devastating to see. I understand why the Judds want to keep pictures and reports private.

Reply(2)
28
Melvin R Reeves
2d ago

it should be done to everyone not just for the rich and famous. they r no better than the rest of us. this is sad. JMO

Reply(2)
29
Related
AOL Corp

Why Naomi Judd may have cut Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd out of will

Naomi Judd left her daughters, performers Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd, out of her will according to multiple reports. The country singer died by suicide in April at age 76. Naomi appointed her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as executor of her $25 million estate. Judd's brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Wiatr & Associates President Daniel Kris Wiatr will serve as the estate's co-executors "in the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve," the document reads.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Hank Williams Jr.'s wife cause of death revealed

CAUSE OF DEATH - Hank Williams Jr.'s late wife Mary Jane Thomas' cause of death revealed as 'collapsed' lung. Continue reading…. MOVING ON - Kate McKinnon reveals why she left 'SNL': 'All I ever wanted to do.' Continue reading…. BABY BLISS - Nick Cannon welcomes his eighth child, first with...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Heads Back to Court Due to 'Elvis' Movie

Lisa Marie Presley is headed back to court over her ex-husband's legal battle to increase his child support checks. Radar Online reports that Michael Lockwood will be allowed to introduce "live evidence" at the upcoming trial and can question Lisa Marie in court about her finances. Elvis' daughter filed for divorce from Michael in 2016 after ten years of marriage. They have 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. A prenuptial agreement he signed prevented him from seeking spousal support. Lisa Marie avoided paying child support because of debt owed at the time of their split, including a $10 million tax bill. She also accused claimed her husband had inappropriate photos of their children on his computer, which he denied, and no charges were filed. Michael wants more child support from Lisa Marie due to her financial situation improving.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Williamson County, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
County
Williamson County, TN
Entertainment Weekly

Ashley Judd hopes mother Naomi was free of 'guilt or shame' before her death

Ashley Judd has come to better "understand" her late mother Naomi Judd's battle with mental illness in the wake of her suicide. Naoimi died in April at the age of 76 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the actress reveals she is at peace with what happened, accepting she was grappling with a disease and did "the best she could" despite the immense "pain" she was in.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Ashley McBryde Says She Avoids Dolly Parton After Causing Dangerous Accident in Her Home

Ashley McBryde avoids Dolly Parton at all costs these days. In fact, it’s been about 10 years of McBryde walking in the other direction whenever the two are near. The country singer-songwriter recently sat down with Rob + Holly hosts Rob Stone and Holly Hutton for an interview during the Faster Horses Festival, where they chatted through some of her more embarrassing celebrity encounters.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Martina Mcbride
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Larry Strickland
Person
Ashley Judd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seals#The Judds#Nbc News
CBS Miami

2022 Celebrity Deaths

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Olivia Newton-John attends the 2019 Industry Dance Awards at Avalon Hollywood on August 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. She died Aug. 8th, 202 2 at the age of 73. Vin Scully attends 2018 From Paris With Love Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. He died Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the age of 94.  (Photo by Greg Doherty/WireImage) Nichelle Nichols attends Day Three of the 2021 Los Angeles Comic Con held at Los Angeles Convention...
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Taste of Country

Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73

Olivia Newton-John, best known for a string of country and pop hits and starring roles in several classic films, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, after a battle with cancer. A note on Newton-John's social media pages revealed the news. "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in...
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy