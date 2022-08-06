Water agency releases statement on lawsuit against one of its board members

Read on 2urbangirls.com
Former Compton city attorney running for office
POMONA, Calif. – A former Compton city attorney has pulled papers to run for office. Damon Brown has placed his name up for consideration for the Pomona School Board leading Compton residents to believe he never qualified for his previous position. “It was always believed he was appointed because...
Teachers union files unfair practice charge against LAUSD
LOS ANGELES – On Monday, August 8, 2022, United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA), which represents over 34,000 employees, formally filed an Unfair Practice charge alleging the Los Angeles Unified School District violated the Educational Employment Relations Act (“EERA”). On April 22, 2022, LAUSD publicly announced “four additional days for accelerated academic opportunities,” without providing notice and an opportunity for the union to bargain as required by the EERA. Four days later, the district Board unanimously approved the extended calendar without negotiating with the union, and has failed to meaningfully engage the Union in negotiations on this subject since then. These four optional “Accelerated Days” are optional for all students and for all C-Basis employees—about 80% of UTLA members. The district chose to add these “Accelerated Days” without first consulting with parents, teachers or other school workers.
Singer sued by law firm over unpaid legal fees
LOS ANGELES – R&B singer Tank was sued Monday by a law firm that alleges he owes it more than $265,000 for representing him in a federal copyright infringement case. McPherson LLP brought the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit against the 46-year-old performer, whose real name is Durrell Artaze Babbs. The firm alleges breach of contract and seeks at least $265,710, plus interest. The firm is headed by Edwin McPherson, a longtime representative of many celebrities, including Sandra Bullock.
California Credit Union seeks to fund grants for class projects
LOS ANGELES – California Credit Union Tuesday invited all Los Angeles and Orange County teachers with innovative class project ideas to apply for grants through the financial company’s twice-yearly teacher grant program. Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded in October for the fall program, the credit...
Letter to the Editor: Inglewood council aide’s jumping ship
Just wanted to give you a heads up that the council members are losing staff left and right. Apparently Alicia Smith has left Councilman George Dotson’s office, and Councilwoman Dionne Faulk’s soror Lori Penix has exited the building too. 2UrbanGirls has been cited in Daily Breeze, Daily News,...
LA ban on bike assembly on sidewalks takes effect, activist cry foul
LOS ANGELES – Dozens of people gathered outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest an ordinance prohibiting people from assembling or disassembling bicycles in the public right-of-way that took effect Monday. The ordinance was approved by the city council in June. Councilman Joe Buscaino, who proposed the ordinance, previously...
Eminent domain back on Inglewood council agenda
INGLEWOOD – Despite the Inglewood Transit Connector not being fully funded the City is pressing forward with lining up consultants to provide “relocation” services for properties slated for eminent domain. The Aug. 9 regular city council agenda details a $700,000 contract to Del Richardson & Associates and...
Letter to the Editor: How much is Mark Ridley-Thomas paying people for their support?
We are surprised you haven’t looked into the gaggle of fools enjoined to a lawsuit on behalf of Mark Ridley-Thomas’ fight over his suspension from LA City Council. Rev. K.W. Tullos, Joy Atkinson, Pastor William Smart, and the rest of them are believed to have been on the MRT train (payroll) for years and we believe the only reason they are embarrassing themselves on this issue is for camera time and money.
COVID related hospitalizations continue to decline
LOS ANGELES – The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has fallen below 1,200, dropping by 44 people to 1,162, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 123 were being treated in intensive care, down from 126 the previous day.
Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area
COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
Gas prices continue to drop around LA County
LOS ANGELES – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Monday for the 55th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping 1.3 cents to $5.482, its lowest amount since March 7. The average price has dropped 98 cents since rising...
Off duty Monterey Park officer shot and killed in Downey
DOWNEY, Calif.- An off-duty Monterey Park Police Department was shot and killed in Downey Monday. A wide-ranging search was continuing Tuesday for the person or people who gunned down an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer outside a gym in Downey, as the tight-knit law enforcement agency mourned the loss of one of its own.
Costco takes legal action against petitioners at four warehouses
VAN NUYS, Calif. – Costco Wholesale Corp. is suing a Calabasas-based petition management firm and other organizations that have allegedly sent people without authorization to solicit signatures from customers on various issues at four San Fernando Valley warehouses. The Van Nuys Superior Court lawsuit names only one defendant, PCI...
Authorities ID man killed in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A man who was found fatally shot in the Central City neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles was identified Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to 15th and San Pedro streets about 12:30 a.m. Thursday and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
Authorities ID man killed in Lancaster shooting
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man who was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center was identified Tuesday, authorities said. The shooting was reported at 11:12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Avenue K, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LAPD investigating gang related shootings near Leimert Park, Boyle Heights
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department Monday was investigating two shootings in different parts of the city that left men hospitalized. A 38-year-old man was wounded just after midnight Monday morning while walking in the area of Crenshaw Boulevard and Coliseum Place in the Leimert Park area, said Officer D. Orris of the LAPD’s Operation Center.
Fatal shopping center shooting leaves man dead
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man was shot to death in the parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 11:12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Avenue K, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
Man shot to death in Lynwood
LYNWOOD, Calif. – A 52-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday in Lynwood, and an investigation was underway. Detectives were sent to the 3500 block of East Imperial Highway at about 11:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man died at the scene, the sheriff’s...
Authorities ID woman fatally stabbed in Canoga Park
CANOGA PARK, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a woman who was fatally stabbed in Canoga Park. The crime occurred at 5:25 a.m. Sunday near Bassett Street and Canoga Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Elisa Lopez, 40, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office...
