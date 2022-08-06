A fourth body has been discovered at our local Lake Mead National Recreation Area. And with water continuing to drop in the reservoir, we’re probably not going to be done anytime soon. On Saturday morning, a little after 11:00 am, the National Park Service authorities received a phone call about the remains. They were discovered at Swim Beach. If you are familiar with Lake Mead, that is just northwest of the Lake Mead Marina just east of the Boulder Beach Campground and picnic area. This is the fourth body that has been found at the reservoir since May. In response, park rangers arrived and the Clark County Medical Examiner was called in to determine cause of death. (NPS.gov) The third body found was also discovered at Swim Beach on July 25.

