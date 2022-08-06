Read on whas.iheart.com
Fox5 KVVU
Death Valley National Park resident, ranger talks about widespread damage from flash flooding
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following historic flash flooding at Death Valley National Park, the National Park Service provided updates on the damage as park roads remain closed. Thursday morning National Park Ranger and Incident Information Officer Jennette Jurado looked outside her home window to see rushing water surround her driveway.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Nevada as possible storms develop
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Southern Nevada, which will last on Tuesday from noon to midnight.
2news.com
Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Central, Eastern Nevada
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly east and south of Reno. A flash flood watch is up for central and eastern Nevada until 11pm Tuesday, with flooding possible under the stronger storms. Gusty winds, flash flooding, and dangerous lightning will be around the storms. For Reno and our valleys,...
Flash floods turn Death Valley muddy, stranding hundreds of visitors
Record rainfall trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers.
Flooding swamps Death Valley, leaving nearly 1,000 stranded
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — A chance to get away from it all turned into a flooded mess for about 1,000 visitors and employees at Death Valley National Park after the tourist destination received 1.46 inches of rain, or almost 70% of the region’s annual rainfall. The record was...
SFist
4.4M Earthquake Hits Same Place Near California-Nevada Border As One 13 Months Ago
A significant, 4.4M earthquake struck an area south of Topaz Lake Monday afternoon, with an epicenter very near that of a 5.9M quake that hit in July 2021. The earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was felt from Lake Tahoe to the I-5 corridor. The epicenter was 5 miles north-northeast of the town of Walker, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, in an area near Smith Valley and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles parts of California, geologists say
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook near the California-Nevada border by Walker on Monday, Aug., 8 the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The 3-mile deep quake hit 5 miles northeast of Walker at 1:44 p.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. More than 200 people from as far away as San Francisco and...
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon brings flooding, dust storms, hail to Arizona: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - Severe monsoon weather continues to roll across Arizona early this week, with high winds, heavy rain, and dust sweeping across multiple counties. In the Phoenix area, the far West Valley felt the storm's power Monday, with some neighborhoods experiencing high winds, rain, and even hail. At about 9:20...
Most of southern Nevada still seeing ‘exceptional’ drought conditions despite monsoon rains: map
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map revealed that a large portion of southern Nevada, including Clark County, is still experiencing “exceptional” drought conditions. The map ranks the intensity of the drought from abnormally dry being the lowest rating to exceptional drought being the highest. This latest update was released as monsoon […]
Elko Daily Free Press
More storms predicted this week for northeastern Nevada
ELKO – The monsoon finally arrived in Elko last weekend, and the weather service is predicting another stormy week ahead. Nearly half an inch of rain was measured Friday at Elko’s airport, followed by another .18 of an inch on Saturday. The total of .70 of an inch...
KCRG.com
More heavy rainfall possible, flash flooding a risk
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and storms are a good bet again tonight, with heavy rain a threat. A Flood Watch is in effect for portions of the TV9 viewing area until Monday morning. Get the latest weather alerts here. Showers and storms will move into eastern Iowa from...
963kklz.com
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Saturday update on fires burning around Central Oregon
The following is information is taken directly from Central Oregon Fire Information and the Willamette National Forest about the Green Butte, Miller Road and Cedar Creek fires as of 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug 6. Yesterday was another quiet day across central Oregon for fire activity. There were no new starts.
iheart.com
iheart.com
Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday
Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
KCRG.com
Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa
There are several omicron subvariants, but one in particular, known as B.A.4.6 is spreading across the region. 'Hero Weekend' honors trooper Sgt. Smith and other first responders. Updated: 14 hours ago. A state trooper killed in the line of duty is being remembered by his church. Labor leaders issue statement...
iheart.com
iheart.com
