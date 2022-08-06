ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryant Young delivers emotional message to his son Colby, who died of cancer, during Hall of Fame speech

By Chris Cwik
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 06: Bryant Young speaks during the 2022 Pro Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 06, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

One a day full of memories for some of the best NFL players of all-time, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Bryant Young delivered the moment fans will never forget. Young dedicated a portion of his Hall of Fame speech to his son Colby, who died of cancer in 2016.

Young began the heartfelt and emotional message by stating he's mentioned all but one of his children so far. He then shared Colby's story and explained why remembering Colby was so important on the day Young was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Young said Colby started experiencing headaches at age-13. Doctors discovered a removed a tumor, which was cancerous. Young talked about Colby's heart and determination after that surgery. Colby's cancer returned a year later. He died in Oct. 2016.

Young said Colby wanted to know if he would be remembered after he died. Young said the family "assured Colby we would keep his memory alive and continue speaking his name." Young then addressed Colby directly. Breaking into tears, Young said, "Colby, you live on in our hearts. We will always speak your name."

Fans clapped and gave Young a standing ovation after he delivered that message.

Eight inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday

Young was one of six players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. Tony Boselli, Cliff Branch, LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills and Richard Seymour were the other five players to make it into the Hall. Boselli became the first member of the Jacksonville Jaguars to receive the honor.

Seymour, a long-time member of the New England Patriots, found a way to poke fun at Tom Brady during his speech.

St. Louis Rams coach Dick Vermeil and long-time NFL official Art McNally were also inducted Saturday. Vermeil immediately turned the spotlight on his players when given the opportunity to speak in front of the crowd.

This story will be updated.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

