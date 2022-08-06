Iowa basketball lands commitment from 4-star SF, elite in-state prospect for 2023

Read on saturdaytradition.com
Related
Iowa Basketball: Hawkeyes make top-five for four-star priority target TJ Power
The Iowa Hawkeyes 2023 basketball recruiting has been trending up in the past few weeks. On Monday afternoon, they received some good news that priority four-star target TJ Power has listed Iowa in his top-five schools. The top-five includes Iowa, Boston College, Duke, North Carolina and Virginia. Power was named...
Fran McCaffery on Payton Sandfort: That dude is a player
Sophomore wing Payton Sandfort could emerge as one of the best shooters in the country this upcoming season. Sandfort averaged five points and totaled 65 rebounds during his first season. His 34 3-pointers made were fourth most on the team and are the eighth most ever by a Hawkeye freshman.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa announces Kid Captains for 2022 football season
The Iowa Wave from the Kinnick Stadium stands is one of the greatest traditions in college football. The Hawkeyes’ relationship with UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, however, extends beyond The Wave. Since 2009, groups of Stead patients have been Kid Captains for the Hawkeyes. On Tuesday, the 2022...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
‘Flat-out not sustainable’: ISU, Iowa leaders speak out on NIL issues
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new era is here in the world of college sports. NIL — name, image and likeness — gives college athletes the opportunity to profit off their personal brand. "Name image and likeness was opened up with the intention that every student athlete...
Radio Iowa
Iowa State basketball builds on its identity
Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger says the style of play has been set and it is now about building on it. The Cyclones used a grinding defensive style to go from two wins in 2021 to a run to the Sweet-16 last season. “Coming off a Sweet-16 it helps...
saturdaytradition.com
JP Estrella, 4-star Iowa hoops target, sets commitment date
JP Estrella, a 4-star high school basketball player from Maine, will announce his college commitment on Sept. 2, per On3. The Iowa Hawkeyes have targeted Estrella as a recruit in the Class of 2023. Iowa is among the 26 teams that are remaining in Estrella’s recruiting process. While there are 26 schools on Estrella’s list, Iowa is believed to be a serious contender to land the 4-star recruit from Maine since he went on an official visit to the school. Estrella visited Iowa on July 28.
Luka Garza Giving Back to Second Home
Iowa a Special Place for Hawkeyes' All-Time Leading Scorer
RELATED PEOPLE
KCJJ
City High hopes to set state high school football attendance record with Kinnick game
City High principal John Bacon is hoping that the community comes out in droves for the opening football game on the 26th at Kinnick Stadium. Bacon is hoping to break the record for attendance at an Iowa high school football game that night, which research shows would be achieved if at least 16,000 people show up.
kniakrls.com
Larson Wins Front Row Challenge
Kyle Larson was not to be denied Monday night at the Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa as he stormed past Carson Macedo in lapped traffic to take the lead for good with three laps to go. Larson, Macedo and eventual 3rd place finisher Anthony Macri fought for the final ten laps but Larson prevailed. Tonight is an off night for Southern Iowa Sprint Week as everyone now prepares for the 61st Running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals starting on Wednesday. KNIA will have full coverage each night of the Nationals with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa couple wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa couple is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. "My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
kicdam.com
J.D. Anderson of Johnston wins Northwest Am
Spencer, IA (KICD)–The winner of the 100th edition of the Northwest Amateur Golf Tournament has some local ties. J.D. Anderson of Johnston tell KICD News that he is a Pocahontas native and that the weather over the weekend made the course play a bit different. Anderson is a good...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools
*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
Bandits owner expects Field of Dreams crowd to be mostly QC fans
The Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will make history as the first Minor League teams to play Tuesday at the now-iconic ballpark next to the historic “Field of Dreams” movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. In a throwback to a bygone era of sports, the hosting River Bandits will play as the Davenport Blue Sox (their name during […]
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
Crops suffer as Iowa’s drought worsens
Moderate drought has gripped a substantial swath of southern Iowa, and the state’s corn and soybeans recently rated their poorest yet this year, according to a Monday report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. About 73% of the state’s corn crop is rated good or excellent, down from 76% a week ago, the USDA report […] The post Crops suffer as Iowa’s drought worsens appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weekend rain totals mixed across central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Much-needed rain moved through parts of Central Iowa this weekend, although the heaviest rain stayed in far northern and northeastern Iowa. Flood warnings were issued for many parts of Northern and Northeastern Iowa during the course of the weekend. Another round of storms developed in western and central Iowa Sunday evening. […]
Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do
DES MOINES, Iowa – The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one inch […]
bleedingheartland.com
Railroad bridge to Iowa
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. This is column 19 of a series about people and events related to 19th-century equal-rights champion Alexander Clark. What started as a single column for Black History Month has turned into a weekly project I will continue until I run out of steam, or the editor pulls the plug.
KCCI.com
Wakonda Club preparing for restoration
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Wakonda Club is preparing for a huge makeover. The southside golf club will play host to the Principal Charity Classic next spring. Then the course will shut down so crews can start making improvements. The improvements will include removing some unhealthy trees and replacing...
Comments / 1