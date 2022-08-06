Detectives investigate decomposed body found in Wilson Co.

Read on www.wsmv.com
Man arrested for leaving dog to starve in apartment
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man eary Tuesday morning for leaving a dog to die in his apartment in April 2020. According to the arrest affidavit, 30-year-old Troy Weiss was evicted from his Goodlettsville apartment on Dickerson Pike and left without his dog. Neighbors called Goodlettsville Police about sounds of a dying dog coming from the apartment.
Silver Alert cancelled for missing Murfreesboro man
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 92-year-old man that had been missing out of Murfreesboro since Monday has been found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). According to TBI, Edward Clyde Hill Sr. was located around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday and is safe. Hill has a medical condition...
Metro Police looking for couple accused of copper theft
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Madison Precinct are looking for two people suspected of stealing copper wire from Lowe’s. Police said the couple entered Lowe’s at 3460 Dickerson Pike on June 28 and stole thousands of dollars in copper wire. They...
Shooting investigation underway in South Nashville
A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot overnight in South Nashville off Murfreesboro Pike.
Church faces fire damage after surveillance footage shows man breaking in
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was taken to the hospital after breaking into a church in Madison, allegedly starting a fire, and jumping out a window. “It’s sad..” said Pastor Sergio Arce of Madison First Baptist Church. Pastor Arce says he left his church last Thursday just...
Man arrested in Murfreesboro after allegedly stealing SUV in East Nashville
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested and is facing several charges after he allegedly stole an SUV with the keys inside from East Nashville and led the Murfreesboro Police Department on a chase on Tuesday morning. 23-year-old Alan Hairston, of Nashville, was charged with theft over $50,000 and...
Investigators look for cause of fire at new Sumner County courthouse
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at the Sumner County Courthouse under construction on Sunday night. The Gallatin Fire Department said Monday the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has joined the investigation. Flames and smoke fuming into the sky was the view anyone could...
Bedford County man sentenced to 59 years in connection to attempted murder
A Bedford County judge's son — who was accused of trying to murder one woman — is now sentenced to 59 years.
Missing children out of Rutherford County found safe
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the young boy and girl missing from Murfreesboro have been found safe and the man who allegedly took them is in custody. TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for 6-year-old Bayleigh Black and 5-year-old Jaxon Black early Monday morning. They...
Woman arrested after attempting to carjack vehicle in Murfreesboro
A person who attempted a carjacking in Murfreesboro was caught on video on Medical Center Parkway off Interstate 24.
Metro Nashville Police searching for suspect involved in shooting at apartments in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for a man who was possibly involved in the shooting death of a man at an apartment complex in North Nashville. Police are searching for 31-year-old Tyrone McGee who is wanted for the murder of Timothy Hodge, 33, at...
Convicted felon charged after firing multiple shots outside Nashville bar
A man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he fired multiple shots toward a bar in Nashville.
Two Rutherford County students taken to hospital after being hit by car
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Rutherford County School District students were hit by a car off campus Tuesday. Rutherford County Schools Public Information Officer James Evans told us that two students were hit by a car off campus by a private vehicle on Fortress Boulevard. The students were not standing at a bus stop at the time of the crash.
McMinnville woman killed in car crash
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was killed Saturday after fleeing a traffic stop. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said police spotted 29-year-old Tara Campbell of McMinnville after running a red light at the intersection of US Highway 70 and State Highway 56 in Warren County. McMinnville Police Officer Butler observed Campbell and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
Atleast 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle collision was reported on Monday morning. According to the officials, the incident occurred at Old Fort Parkway around 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning. The officials stated that [..]
‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ underway in Cheatham County
To combat the influx of narcotics and contraband, Cheatham Officers enacted Operation Zero Tolerance this weekend. The idea is simple—Aggressive traffic enforcement in the eastern part of the county, targeting anything and everything that might be illegal.
fox17.com
Man in critical condition after accident on Briley Parkway early Monday
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police say that a man is in critical condition after a crash that happened on Briley Parkway early Monday. Officers say the driver was stranded in the far left lane after his vehicle broke down blocking the roadway. The man got out of his car and stood on the passenger side of the vehicle after the car stalled. Another vehicle approached the man and his vehicle. The other driver swerved to avoid crashing but struck the man. A passenger was inside of the stalled car, they suffered minor injuries during the crash.
Sumner County teacher’s aide arrested for statutory rape of student
A teacher's aide in Sumner County has been arrested after she was discovered to have allegedly been in a sexual relationship with a student.
wgnsradio.com
Middle TN Woman Missing for Over One Month - Last Seen in Smithville, TN Area
A full month has passed since 31-year-old Brittany Ann Miller was reported missing in nearby DeKalb County, Tennessee. The search for Miller was spearheaded by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, where Sheriff Patrick Ray said deputies have searched by ground, air, and on Center Hill Lake. However, there have been no signs or clues in locating her. An investigator of the District Attorney General’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the case.
Man arrested after 19 pounds of marijuana found in suitcase at BNA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Sunday after police said they found about 19 pounds of marijuana in his suitcase at the Nashville International Airport (BNA). Ladarious Demontae Evans, 24, was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver – a felony offense. According to...
