Agriculture Online
Ukraine power plant shelled again, Zelenskiy rails at Russian 'nuclear terror'
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Sunday that renewed Russian shelling had damaged three radiation sensors and hurt a worker at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, in the second hit in consecutive days on Europe's largest nuclear facility. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called Saturday night's shelling "Russian nuclear terror" that...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Four more cargo ships sail from Ukraine - Turkish, Ukrainian officials
(Adds ship arrives in Ukraine, Turkish ministry comment) KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Four more ships carrying almost 170,000 tonnes of corn and other foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday under a deal to unblock the country's exports after Russia's invasion, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said. The...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 9-Amid global alarm, Ukraine, Russia trade blame for nuclear plant attacks
(Recasts with Kyiv, Moscow trading blame, adds quotes on IAEA visit) * Kyiv warns of Chornobyl-style disaster unless area secured. * Both sides say in favour of visit by nuclear inspectors. * UN's Guterres says any attack on a nuclear plant is 'suicidal'. * Two Ukrainian grain ships leave ports,...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
MSNBC
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 5-Kyiv calls for 'ban' on Russians as Moscow steps up assault in eastern Ukraine
KYIV, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's president called on the West to impose a blanket travel ban on Russians, an idea that has found support among some EU member states but angered Moscow which pressed on with a fierce military offensive in eastern Ukraine. Zelenskiy's idea looked likely to divide...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 8-Ukraine calls for demilitarised zone around nuclear plant hit by shelling
(Adds quote by Ukraine's IAEA envoy, Russia saying it's ready to allow IAEA visit to plant) * Ukraine, Russia trade blame for hits on Zaporizhzhia plant. * Kyiv warns of Chornobyl-style disaster unless area secured. * Urges international mission to plant by the end of August. * Russia says it's...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Russia, Ukraine agree to protect Ukraine grain shipping channel
(Adds further detail, comment) LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ships exporting Ukraine grain through the Black Sea will be protected by a 10 nautical mile buffer zone, according to long-awaited procedures agreed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations on Monday and seen by Reuters. The United Nations...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine ambassador: waiting for international mission to power plant
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian forces want to cause electricity blackouts in southern Ukraine by shelling its Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex, Ukraine's ambassador to the IAEA nuclear watchdog said on Monday, calling for an international mission to the plant this month. "We will use all possible channels of diplomacy to bring...
Agriculture Online
The first Ukraine grain cargo refused by buyer -Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon
ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Razoni, the first ship to depart Ukraine under an U.N.-brokered deal, is looking for another port to unload its grain cargo as the initial Lebanese buyer refused delivery citing a more than five-month delay, Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon said on Monday. "According to...
Agriculture Online
Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine, Turkey says
ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Two more grain-carrying ships have sailed from Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Monday, Turkey's defence ministry said, as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports. The Sacura, which departed from Yuzni, is carrying 11,000 tonnes of soybeans to Italy, it said, while the...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, U.N. agree shipping procedures for Ukraine grain exports
LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United Nations, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine issued long-awaited procedures on Monday for merchant ships exporting Ukrainian grain and fertiliser through the Black Sea, according to a document seen by Reuters. "The Parties will not undertake any attacks against merchant vessels or other civilian vessels...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, bringing total to 12 under new deal
ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Two more grain-carrying ships left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Tuesday, Turkey's defence ministry said, as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports, bringing the total to leave the country under a safe passage deal to 12. The Ocean Lion left for South Korea,...
Agriculture Online
Pope hails departure of Ukrainian grain ships as 'sign of hope'
VATICAN CITY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday welcomed the departure from Ukrainian Black Sea ports of the first ships carrying grain previously blockaded by Russia, saying the breakthrough could be a model for dialogue to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. The first ship, the...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 2-UN's nuclear watchdog warns on Ukraine plant; Russia shells 'dozens' of towns
(Updates with four more ships leave) * Two sides exchange blame over nuclear plant danger. * Ukraine says Russian forces try to attack in six eastern areas. Aug 7 (Reuters) - The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency raised grave concern about shelling at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine, as its military said Russian forces had attacked dozens of front-line towns.
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 3-UN chief demands international access to Ukraine nuclear plant after new attack
(Adds two more grain ships leave ports, key Kherson bridge targeted again) * Kyiv, Moscow trade blame for hits on Zaporizhzhia plant. * UN's Guterres: Any attack on nuclear plant is 'suicidal'. * Two Ukrainian grain ships leave ports, 12 since last week. Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio...
Agriculture Online
EXPLAINER-Obstacles to overcome before Ukraine grain deal eases global food crisis
LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Two more grain-carrying ships left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Tuesday as part of a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to unblock the country's ports. The agreement, which has created a protected corridor, was designed to alleviate global food shortages, with Ukraine's customers...
Agriculture Online
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 AM GMT/6:00 AM ET
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 AM GMT/6:00 AM ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. GLOBAL. ASIA-PELOSI/. Taiwanese foreign minister says China drills part of a game-plan for...
Agriculture Online
Russia's Krasnodar region reports record winter grain crop
MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia's southern region of Krasnodar has harvested a slightly bigger winter grains crop than the record high achieved last year, the regional agriculture ministry said on Monday. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, will downgrade its forecast for grain exports in the 2022/23 July-June season...
