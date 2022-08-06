ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Top Gun: Maverick’: One Star Was Determined to Be in the Film After Seeing ‘Mission: Impossible’

By Caitlin Berard
 3 days ago
After nearly 40 years, the long, long-awaited sequel to the popular 1986 action drama Top Gun hit theaters. The sequel, entitled Top Gun: Maverick, follows Maverick (Tom Cruise) as he confronts his past while training the next generation of TOPGUN pilots.

To say Maverick was a success would be a vast understatement. The Tom Cruise film smashed box office records. It became one of the highest-grossing films in Hollywood history and the highest in Cruise’s career.

Upon its release, Top Gun generated over one billion dollars in box office revenue. And that’s not even mentioning the immense amount of praise critics and movie-goers alike continue to shower on it to this day.

The excellent writing and plot behind the film are, of course, major contributing factors to Top Gun: Maverick‘s success. That said, the highly skilled, star-studded cast doesn’t hurt. Along with Tom Cruise, the sequel stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Glen Powell – and that’s only a few names from the impressive cast list.

Glen Powell recently revealed, however, that he almost wasn’t in the film at all. It wasn’t until watching a new Tom Cruise film, and then hearing from the Hollywood icon himself, that he decided to join the cast.

How ‘Mission: Impossible’ Inspired Glen Powell to Join ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Top Gun: Maverick contains no shortage of high-flying action and mind-blowing stunts. One of its main storylines, however, is Maverick’s complicated relationship with Rooster Bradshaw (Miles Teller).

Rooster is one of the pilots in training. He’s also the son of Maverick’s friend Goose and, unfortunately, blames Maverick for his father’s death. Because of this, Rooster is among the most important characters in the film.

Now, Roster was originally going to be played by Glen Powell. When Miles Teller auditioned for the role, however, producers immediately knew they had found their Rooster.

Now, Top Gun: Maverick producers still wanted Glen Powell for the film. He would simply play Hangman instead of Rooster. Powell, however, wasn’t so sure it was the right fit. So when producers called to offer him the role of Hangman, he was relieved to be on his way to a movie and unable to talk.

His viewing of another Tom Cruise film, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, gave him more time to think. When he finally called back, he spoke to Tom Cruise himself, who successfully talked him into the role.

During a recent episode of the Light the Fuse podcast, Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible writer Christopher McQuarrie recounted the conversation.

“[Glen Powell] was being very frank with Tom about not wanting to be in the movie,” McQuarrie explained. “And Tom said, ‘Glen, what kind of career do you want?’ And Glen said, ‘I want your career.’”

“Tom said, ‘Well how do you think I got here Glen?’” he continued. “And Glen said, ‘You chose great roles.’ And [Tom] said, ‘No Glen, I chose good movies.’”

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One Risky Maneuver A Navy Pilot Told Tom Cruise He'd 'Never Do' Again While Filming Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick is a big hit at the global box office and one of the reasons that is being given credit for the film’s runaway success is that rather than relying on CGI, Maverick used real fighter jets for the film’ action. That action is pretty incredible, but one moment in the film was apparently so dangerous that even the professional fighter pilot told Tom Cruise he would never try it again.
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Posts Heartbreaking Photo Tribute to Late Mother

Chloe Lattanzi used a series of photos to show her love for her mother, Olivia Newton-John, the superstar singer/actress who died Monday at age 73. Chloe was Newton-John’s only child. And the mother-daughter were close, with Chloe even choosing her mom’s career path. They recorded a duet together in early 2021. Chloe didn’t use words to remember her mother. Rather, she allowed the sentimental photos to express her pride, but heartbreak.
‘John Wick’ Director Says There’s a ‘Distinct Possibility’ Keanu Reeves’ Character Goes To Space

Running off of a shoe-string budget, the John Wick franchise quickly became a hit at the box office with fans wanting more. With Keanu Reeves starring as John Wick, the original film, with only a $30 million budget, went on to accumulate close to $90 million worldwide. And that was just the start as two sequels weren’t far behind. In total, all three films cost $145 million to make. At the worldwide box office, Keanu Reeves proved himself yet again as a lead man as the series received over $587 million. With a fourth film already in the works, the tale of John Wick doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon. And recently, director Chad Stahelski shared some ideas about the future.
‘Top Gun’: How Old Was Tom Cruise When He Starred in the Original Movie?

While most teenagers relish in their newfound freedom and what awaits them, for actor Tom Cruise, he was already gracing movie sets, getting roles in films like The Outsiders in 1983. Only getting small roles at first, it wasn’t long before Cruise starred in the film that launched him – Risky Business. It came out the same year. And just three years after that, the star sat in the cockpit of a jet for the first time as he put on the Maverick helmet in Top Gun. Acting beside Val Kilmer, neither star had any idea of what the film would become. And as for Tom Cruise, the role of Maverick landed him his highest-grossing film ever.
Clint and Ron Howard Discuss Their First Prize-Winning Film

Ron Howard and his brother Clint revealed a lot about their youth in a 2021 memoir titled The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family. Ron shared anecdotes of how his parents prepared him to be an actor at the age of three. They were always a Hollywood family. And Ron always collaborated with his brother Clint. They’ve always known each other best.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How

After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
Nicole Kidman Resigns AMC Deal After Viral Ad

For more than a year, pandemic restrictions prohibited people around the world from enjoying some of their favorite pastimes, such as having a drink with friends or visiting the theater for the newest movie. And even after restrictions began to ease, many remained hesitant to return to normal life. In...
Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Speaks Out Following Her Death at 73

Legendary singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday. She was 73-years-old. She battled cancer for years and was a strong advocate for cancer research. Her husband, John Easterling, released a statement regarding her passing. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning,...
Every Actor Who Passed on Starring in ‘Die Hard’

The success of Die Hard helped catapult Bruce Willis to bona fide Hollywood A-list status, but the action blockbuster could have been very different had producers gotten any of the actors they'd previously considered to play John McClane. Before Die Hard, Willis was generally regarded as a television star. The...
