Major cities see 50% increase in homicides since 2019: police org

A Drop in Murders
People gather in Times Square in New York on May 18, 2022. In big cities, murders are down 3 percent. (Amir Hamja/The New York Times) Crime, murder and mass shootings have dominated headlines this year. Just over the weekend, a shooting in Cincinnati wounded nine people, and another in Detroit killed one and wounded four.
Capitol rioter jailed for joint longest sentence of five years for attacking multiple police officers
A Washington, DC man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison after he attacked several police officers with a weapon during the Capitol riot on January 6. Mark Ponder, 56, from northwest DC, is one of only a few DC residents to have been charged in the Capitol riot. He now faces more than five years behind bars.
NJ woman who survived lightning strike details her shocking experience: 'I was doing the laundry'
Lightning strikes took the lives of three people recently outside the White House in Washington, D.C. James Mueller and Donna Mueller of Janesville, Wisconsin, both in their 70s, succumbed to their injuries following the strike at Lafayette Park on Thursday night, a spokesperson from DC Metro Police told Fox News Digital on Friday.
Pregnant postal carrier stabbed with butcher knife while delivering mail, feds say
The man “committed a violent, inexcusable crime and deserves every day in the jail that the court gave him,” U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said.
Op-Ed: Even blue states now want Biden to pay for cost of his open border policies
"What crosses the border is dangerous; the Southwest is our 'exposed flank.' There is a nagging fear that we've gone to sleep with the back door unlocked." – Author and journalist Ted Conover. The right to seek asylum was incorporated into international law following the atrocities of World War...
NYPD officers leave in record-breaking exodus before full pensions set in: They're risking 'everything'
Over 1,000 New York City police officers have filed to leave the department in 2022, raising doubts about the city's ability to maintain a substantive police force and maintain safety and security. Former NYPD detective Jason Caputo and Blue Lives Matter NYC founder Joe Imperatrice weighed in on the law...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for FBI Purge Over Crackdown on Militia Logos
The congresswoman decried the agency for seemingly listing a U.S. Capitol riot shooting victim as someone considered a "martyr" by militia violent extremists.
Exclusive: Neo-Nazi Marine Plotted Mass Murder, Rape Campaigns with Group, Feds Say
Federal prosecutors say a former U.S. Marine plotted mass murder and sexual assault to “decrease the number of minority residents” in the United States as part of his membership in a far-right neo-Nazi group, “Rapekrieg.”. Matthew Belanger was arrested on June 10 in New York and charged...
Adams furious after Texas governor bused dozens of migrants to New York City
NEW YORK -- A red state, blue state border war has erupted after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent dozens of migrants to the Port Authority Bus Terminal, taking advantage of New York City's right to shelter law as he fights with President Joe Biden over immigration policy. Mayor Eric Adams is furious and seeking federal help, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday. The Port Authority Bus Terminal became the scene of the crime - what city officials think is a political crime by Abbott.The Texas governor bused over 40 migrants - men, women and children - to New York City, his new drop-off...
In overdose deaths, should homicide charges be filed? These officials say no.
Fatal drug overdoses are on the rise. One family exemplifies the cruelty and futility of drug-induced homicide convictions.
Police, faith-based orgs partner amid violent crime surge: ‘Communities cannot afford to sit on the sidelines'
WASHINGTON – For the third consecutive year, local law enforcement and faith-based organizations are partnering to host community events aimed at establishing positive relationships between police and the public as part of the national "Faith & Blue Weekend" held between Oct. 7 and Oct. 10. "There is no way...
FBI Director Details ‘Crazy’ Rise In Politically Motivated Violence Across U.S.
The FBI's Christopher Wray said it feels like "every day I’m getting briefed on someone throwing a Molotov cocktail at someone."
The Democrats' New Inflation Bill Includes Tax Credits for Electric Vehicles That Don't Exist
After a marathon overnight session, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act on a party-line vote Sunday. The bill apportions $740 billion for a grab bag of Democratic spending priorities in the name of combating inflation. One item on the list: tax credits for purchasing electric vehicles (EVs). There's a...
Pentagon denies plea to help with migrant buses to Washington
The Pentagon has rejected a request from Washington DC's mayor for help in dealing with thousands of undocumented migrants who have been transported to the city from border states. Arizona and Texas say the buses are being routed to the US capital and New York City to spread out the...
Man who shot Ahmaud Arbery gets life sentence for hate crime
SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the 25-year-old Black man in a Georgia neighborhood was sentenced Monday to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime. Travis McMichael was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood...
The UK cracks down while the US doubles down on 'gender affirming' care
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how U.S. institutions are pushing so-called "gender affirming care" onto the public despite obvious risks.]. American lawmakers need to follow the lead of another country and put the brakes on “gender affirming” procedures for children. Health officials in...
St. Louis woman sentenced to prison for setting fire to 7-Eleven during 2020 riots
A St. Louis woman who poured lighter fluid on a 7-Eleven that would later burn down during the George Floyd protests in St. Louis, Missouri, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison on Tuesday. Nautica Turner, 27, pleaded guilty in February to a felony charge of conspiracy...
Albuquerque police identify suspect in possible New Mexico serial killings
Law enforcement officials in New Mexico identified 51-year-old Muhammad Syed as the primary suspect in a string of killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque over the past nine months. Syed was arrested on Monday evening and will be charged in two of the murders for allegedly shooting and killing 41-year-old...
Washington State Ferries to receive $38 million from Federal Highway Administration
Washington State Ferries will receive $38 million from the Federal Highway Administration to improve its ferry service. Eight other Washington ferry providers — including the King County Department of Transportation — will receive around $4 million in federal money, totaling $42.4 million for the state, the Seattle Times reported. That's more than double received in 2021, ferries spokesperson Ian Sterling said in a statement.
American Revolution Images Might Reveal You as a 'Violent Extremist,' Says the FBI
When the FBI puts out a bulletin on symbols "used by Anti-Government or Anti-Authority Violent Extremists," and it looks like a catalog of T-shirts half the country might want to wear, it's a strong indication that the feds are way off-base. It gets even sillier when part of the bulletin resembles a brochure for a Revolutionary War museum. Then again, George Washington and the Continental Army were, arguably, "Anti-Government or Anti-Authority Violent Extremists," which is a reminder that governments aren't necessarily the good guys.
