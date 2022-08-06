Former Lakers big man’s 2 championship rings just sold for an absurd 6-figure price

Read on lakersdaily.com
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
A Salute To Vin ScullyIBWAALos Angeles, CA
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Prominent Coach Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Extremely Clear
Prominent sports personalities across the United States have been sounding off in support of Brittney Griner. Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison following her alleged drug smuggling into the country. WNBA head coach Becky Hammon has made it clear that she stands...
AOL Corp
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s
It hasn’t been too long since Stephen Curry proved that he is much, much better in basketball than he is in baseball. Nevertheless, the Oakland Athletics decided to call up one of his teammates for an inaugural first pitch. Let’s just say that Steph’s pitch pales in comparison to Jonathan Kuminga’s honorary pitch. The incoming […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Odom Spotted Out In Los Angeles After Accusing Ex-Manager Of Holding His Social Media Hostage
Lamar Odom isn't letting his war with his ex-manager bother him. The 42-year-old ex-NBA star looked ready to tackle the world despite having no control over his social media. In photos obtained by Radar, Lamar appeared relaxed as he stepped out for a day of pampering in Los Angeles, marking his first sighting since alleging his former management team is holding his accounts hostage. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Lamar has already lawyered up in an attempt to regain access to his social media. We're told he's ready to fight his ex-manager over the issue. Lamar was photographed taking a peaceful...
Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NBA Star Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan is currently married to Yvette Prieto, who he met following his playing days in the NBA. This is not Jordan's first marriage, though. The legendary NBA star was previously married during his playing days. Michael and his first wife, Juanita Jordan, were married from 1989 until 2006. The...
Kevin Durant reportedly irked with Ben Simmons when he left group chat after being asked about game four availability
According to one NBA insider, Kevin Durant was reportedly irked when Ben Simmons not just ignored, but left a team group chat when asked if he was playing in game four against Boston.
Former NBA Champion Iman Shumpert Arrested for Felony Marijuana Possession at Texas Airport
Iman Shumpert was arrested on felony marijuana possession charges while traveling in Texas, Us Weekly confirms. The basketball player, 32, was headed to Los Angeles from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport when TSA agents found a "sizeable" amount of marijuana inside of his backpack during a screening on Saturday, July 30, according to docs obtained […]
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Beach Video
The wife of LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka continues to build her brand on social media. Jena Sims, the new wife of the multi-time major champion, is helping launch her own swim brand on social media. In honor of the brand launch, Sims shared a racy beach video on social...
GOLF・
Look: Kendrick Perkins Reacts To Kevin Durant Ultimatum News
It's been one crazy offseason for Kevin Durant so far. He requested a trade out of Brooklyn back in June and now, he's given the team an ultimatum. He told Nets owner Joe Tsai that he needs to choose between him or the pairing of Steve Nash and Sean Marks, per Shams Charania.
Video: Mets ball boy commits big blunder
A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnau to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
Fans Are Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Following Ruling
Fans across sports are thinking of Brittney Griner's family following the Russian court ruling earlier this week. Griner, the WNBA star, was found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to nine years in prison. The former Baylor Bears star was originally arrested at the airport in Russia when drugs were...
Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now
Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pau Gasol and Vanessa Bryant celebrate Sabrina Ionescu’s otherworldly WNBA accomplishment
Both Los Angeles Lakers big man Pau Gasol and Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu after the New York Liberty guard established a new league benchmark on Saturday. Ionescu’s achievement wasn’t a total surprise, since she was the top overall pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft after...
Former NBA Star Tony Parker’s New 115-Foot Superyacht Just Hit the High Seas
Click here to read the full article. Quick, nimble, big and powerful: These are just some of the qualities four-time NBA world champion Tony Parker has in common with his first superyacht. The 115-footer, which was delivered by AvA Yachts last week, has been christened Infinity Nine after the number “9” on the back of the former player’s San Antonio Spurs jersey. The retired guard reportedly made several visits to the Turkish yard to see the yacht’s build progress before it was officially launched in Antalya on Friday, August 5. Infinity Nine is the second hull in the Turkish yacht builder’s Kando...
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
Look: Video Of Simone Biles At NFL Practice Is Going Viral
Simone Biles made an appearance at Houston Texans training camp on Saturday afternoon. She was there to watch her fiance, Jonathan Owens, practice for the team. Owens had a beautiful pass breakup during the session and he made sure to ask the U.S. Olympian if she got a video of it.
Yardbarker
TRADE? The Lakers Are Reportedly Interested In Knicks' Cam Reddish, But Would It Work?
Scotto: "The Lakers also have had interest in trading for Knicks forward Cam Reddish, who could also become part of a trade." Reddish was a superstar in high school, and seen as a player who could one day be an NBA All-Star. He played one season at Duke with Zion...
Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Racy Boat Photo
Former racing star Danica Patrick had some fun on the water earlier this month. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver caught her first fish and has the photos to prove it. Patrick shared some racy photos of her first fishing outing on social media, including a photo of her kissing her first caught fish on the boat.
