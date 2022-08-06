DPS investigating a fatal crash north of Lumberton near Village Creek

Read on kfdm.com
KFDM-TV
Beaumont Police investigating fatal crash of Lumberton woman
BEAUMONT — Madison "Madi" Hope Thibodeau, 23, of Lumberton, died in a traffic accident Sunday, August 7, 2022. A severe traffic collision involving one vehicle occurred near Cardinal Drive and Highway 347 in Beaumont, according to Beaumont police. Officers arrived to find a two-door Jeep engulfed in flames in the grass.
kjas.com
Local man injured in accident involving motorcycle in North Jasper County
A local man is undergoing treatment following an accident that occurred on Tuesday morning involving a motorcycle on Highway 96, in the north end of Jasper County. Sgt. Shana Clark of the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred when a Harley Davidson Motorcycle, that was traveling south on Highway 96 at what is commonly known as "Pipeline Hill", for some unknown reason left the road and turned over on the side of the highway, about a mile north of Recreational Road 255.
Lumberton woman dies in fiery single-car wreck Sunday night in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 23-year-old Lumberton woman was killed in a fiery single car wreck late Sunday night on the south side of Beaumont. Police and firefighters responded to the wreck along southbound Cardinal Drive at Texas Highway 347 at about 11:55 p.m. Sunday night according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.
fox4beaumont.com
Silsbee woman killed in crash involving 18-wheeler
HARDIN COUNTY - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred today, August 6, 2022, on U.S highway 96, north of Village Creek. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 12:45 p.m.; a 2014 Kia Soul was traveling north and had slowed for a...
Orange Leader
DPS: 1 killed in three-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday on U.S highway 96
HARDIN COUNTY — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday on U.S highway 96, north of Village Creek in Hardin County. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 12:45 p.m.; a 2014 Kia Soul was traveling north and had slowed for a...
kjas.com
Two injured in crash near Kirbyville
Two men are undergoing treatment for injuries they received in a Monday afternoon crash in mid Jasper County. It happened shortly after 1:00 on U.S. Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that two southbound vehicles, a 1990 Toyota pickup on the...
kjas.com
Two people injured in three vehicle auto accident
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle auto accident that occurred on Sunday at the intersection of Highway 190 and South Main Street here in Jasper. Police and firemen along with other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly after noon when it was reported that the crash had occurred.
Bond lowered for man accused of killing Port Arthur woman by throwing her out moving car in 2021
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 48-year-old man who is set to face trial in September for the 2021 death of a Port Arthur woman had his bond reduced by more than $100,000. (Editor's note: The above video is from a December 8, 2021 newscast.) Lonnie Rogers is charged with...
KFDM-TV
Port Arthur PD seeks information regarding multiple unrelated crimes
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police Department is seeking information about multiple unrelated crimes that took place on August 5. The earliest incident occurred shortly after midnight. Officers responded to the Southeast Texas Medical Center in reference to a victim that had been shot in the buttocks. The shooting occurred at the Louis Manor Apartments, however there were no suspects or no witnesses, and the victim didn't wish to pursue criminal charges.
Lake Charles American Press
8/9: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Timilyon Keorty Fisher, 18, Port Arthur, Texas — maximum speed limit; no seat belt; aggravated flight from an officer; driver must be licensed; when passing on the right is permitted; hit-and-run driving; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; resisting an officer.
Jury selection underway for trial of Beaumont man accused of hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in 2020
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 52-year-old Beaumont man accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist and leaving the scene in 2020 will soon stand trial. Jason Lynn McKnight is charged with accident involving injury or death. Police say he struck and killed Edward Stedman, who was on a bike at the corner of Delaware Street and Savannah Trace.
kjas.com
Local police investigate stolen catalytic convertors
Jasper Police are investigating the theft of catalytic convertors from several different vehicles that were sitting on a parking lot of a shopping center at 760 South Wheeler Street here in Jasper. Officers say the vehicles had been parked there for some time and on Saturday someone discovered that the...
Port Arthur News
Port Neches Police asking for public’s help in fraud investigation
PORT NECHES — The Port Neches Police Department is reaching out to the public for help in an active investigation. Authorities are trying to identify an individual seen in photographs released Monday afternoon. Police say the pictures relate to an active fraud investigation. If anyone can identify this person,...
Jury selection begins for man accused in 2020 stabbing death of Beaumont man
BEAUMONT, Texas — Jury selection began Tuesday morning in the trial of a 56-year-old man accused in the 2020 stabbing death of a Beaumont man. Ronald Laverne Crawford, 56, of Beaumont, is set to stand trial before Judge John Stevens in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court this week on a murder charge.
kjas.com
Woodville driver involved in a Polk County crash
A Woodville woman was involved in a late Thursday afternoon crash in Polk County. It happened shortly after 4:00 on Highway 190 in the Indian Springs Community, about 10 miles east of Livingston. Polk County Today is reporting information from the Texas Department of Public Safety that says Angela Vanek,...
kogt.com
Do You Recognize This Thief?
On August 6th, 2022, officers with the City of Orange Police Department were dispatched to the Orange Inn and Suites located at 2900 Lutcher Drive in reference to a vehicle burglary. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one vehicle had been burglarized. If anyone recognizes the man in the video,...
MySanAntonio
Police arrest man after hearing him threaten to 'shoot up the place'
A convicted felon will once again face court because he was allegedly caught carrying a gun while walking on the wrong side of the roadway. A Jefferson County grand jury on Wednesday indicted the 32-year-old with unlawful possession of firearm by felon. He has multiple prior felony convictions in Harris County, according to court documents.
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Time now to help law enforcement track down a fugitive. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking for a man they say attacked one of their own, punching him twice in the face. Angel San Juan has more in this week's On the Run report.
KFDM-TV
TDCJ: Inmate at Gib Lewis Unit dies of what appear to be self-inflicted wounds
TYLER COUNTY — The Office of Inspector General is investigating the death of a prisoner at the Gib Lewis Unit from what appear to be self-inflicted wounds, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. It's the second reported self-inflicted death at the prison since June. The 42-year-old inmate...
kjas.com
Volunteer FD’s fought wildfires on Monday
Two volunteer fire departments had to fight wildfires on Monday. Both the Angelina River and Lake Rayburn Fire Departments battled an early afternoon blaze along County Road 061 between Recreational Road 255 and the Westwood Community. They were finally able to contain it with help from the Texas A&M Forest...
