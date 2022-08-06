Crews knock down two vehicle fires early morning on I-80 at Sparks Boulevard

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -An investigation is underway into an officer involved shooting in a southwest Reno neighborhood. Admittedly, at this point we know only the barest outlines of what happened late Monday morning. The location, a quiet upscale neighborhood in the hills west of the city, is notable only because it’s the unlikeliest setting for an an exchange of gunfire.

RENO, NV ・ 23 HOURS AGO