Crews knock down two vehicle fires early morning on I-80 at Sparks Boulevard

Read on foxreno.com
Related
mynews4.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-580
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on I-580 early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the area of 2nd/I-580 northbound off ramp on a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Aug. 9 around 12:30 a.m. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and provided life saving efforts.
2news.com
Fire Crews Respond to Fire East of Sparks Near Lockwood Landfill
Fire crews are responding to a fire near the Lockwood Landfill east of Sparks. Storey County Fire tells us the fire is currently less than an acre in size - it started before 11 a.m. on Monday. Heavy smoke could be seen around the valley. Storey County Fire is assisting...
KOLO TV Reno
Vehicle vs pedestrian collision kills 1 in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police and fire responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision early Tuesday morning in the area of the 2nd Street/I-580 northbound off-ramp. Officials say life-saving efforts were made on the pedestrian, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The driver remained on scene, and police say they are cooperating with the investigation.
L.A. Weekly
2 Hospitalized after Rear-End Crash on Caughlin Parkway [Reno, NV]
Two Injured in Rollover Accident on South McCarran Boulevard. The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m., near the intersection of South McCarran Boulevard and Caughlin Parkway on July 26th. As per reports, one driver was heading south on McCarran and attempted to turn right when they were rear-ended by a Range...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLO TV Reno
Reno woman dies in crash in Eureka County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police say a 59-year-old woman died in a car crash in Eureka County on July 25. NSP officials say a white Ford F-450 flat-bed truck was traveling south on State Route 278 before the driver allowed the vehicle to drive off the right hand side for unknown reasons.
KOLO TV Reno
Eastbound I-80 in Sparks reopens after truck fire
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people were injured in an overnight tractor-trailer crash and fire on Interstate 80 near Sparks Boulevard, the Sparks Fire Department reported. The crash and fire closed eastbound Interstate 80 for about 10 hours. It reopened by 10:20 a.m. The crash happened about 12:21 a.m. between Sparks...
Plumas County News
Single vehicle collision results in injuries to driver and passenger
The CHP responded to a solo vehicle collision with injuries that occurred on Genesee Road 1.3 miles west of Grizzly Road near Portola, on Aug. 6 at approximately 7:47 p.m. According to the CHP, Stefan Venne, 21, of Fairfax, CA was driving his 1984 Volkswagen Rabbit with an 18-year-old passenger Landon Watson, of La Jolla, CA.
Tahoe-area fire station closed due to bat infestation
NEVADA (KTXL) — A fire station in the Lake Tahoe region has been forced to shut down due to an infestation of bats. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said it closed a station in New Washoe City, which is between Carson City and Reno, Nevada. The bat infestation caused health and safety concerns for […]
FOX Reno
Man shot dead after invading Yerington home Monday
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is shot dead after invading a Yerington home on Monday, announced the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). Lyon Police responded to a call at 11:48 a.m. when a homeowner said they had shot an intruder at their residence off of East Pursel Lane.
2news.com
Man Arrested, Accused of Intentionally Setting South Lake Tahoe House on Fire
A South Lake Tahoe man is behind bars accused of intentionally setting a house on fire this weekend. Police and fire crews responded to the home just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The fire was quickly knocked down and contained to just the home. Police say no one was inside...
2news.com
13-Year-Old Struck By Vehicle In Sparks
The teen was treated at a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the driver remained on scene to cooperate.
KOLO TV Reno
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities looked for a person reported missing in the Truckee River Saturday afternoon, but did not find him. They called off the search just after 5:30 p.m. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue and the Reno Fire Department searched the river from Dorostkar Park at Mayberry Drive downstream.
KOLO TV Reno
Teen injured in Spanish Springs after being hit by a vehicle
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in Spanish Springs, the Sparks Police Department said. It happened about 1:46 p.m. at Wingfield Hills Road and Hoot Owl Way. Police did not give details about what happened. Police said the...
KOLO TV Reno
Disturbance call leads to Officer Involved Shooting
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -An investigation is underway into an officer involved shooting in a southwest Reno neighborhood. Admittedly, at this point we know only the barest outlines of what happened late Monday morning. The location, a quiet upscale neighborhood in the hills west of the city, is notable only because it’s the unlikeliest setting for an an exchange of gunfire.
Search for missing teen in Placer County investigated as an abduction, sheriff’s office says
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Kiely Rodni, 16, as an abduction, the agency’s public information officer confirmed to FOX40. “We are treating her disappearance as an abduction because we have not yet located her vehicle,” read a statement provided to FOX40. Kiely was last seen […]
2news.com
NB I-580 Second Street On-Ramp to Temporarily Close As Part of Spaghetti Bowl Construction
The Second Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 580 is scheduled to be closed Aug. 8-Sept. 2 as part of continuing Nevada Department of Transportation Reno spaghetti bowl improvements. Beginning at approximately 6 a.m. Aug. 8 through Sept. 2, the Second Street on-ramp to northbound I-580 will be closed 24-7 as...
FOX Reno
GoFundMe set up for Markleeville after mudslides and flooding
Markleeville, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Alpine County Chamber of Commerce announced that a GoFundMe has been set up to support the community of Markleeville after heavy storm activity accompanied by mudslides and flooding affected the town. The link to the Markleeville Business Resilience GoFundMe can...
New video shows damage caused by flash floods along SR-89
MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — After severe flash floods forced road closures along State Route 89 near Markleeville on Thursday, CHP has released video of why road closures will continue through Friday. The mud and debris flow occurred the most near burn scars where the soil is loose and there is little to no vegetation to […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Placer Co. teen missing, child hurt in hit-and-run crash, senate passes inflation reduction act
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
FOX Reno
Placer County Sheriff's deputy arrests teen after pursuit
PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A teenage boy was arrested after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop in Placer County. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along Highway 28 in North Lake Tahoe on Aug. 3 at 11 p.m. The deputy exited his patrol car and attempted to contact the driver when the driver took off at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to pursue the vehicle but lost sight of it.
Comments / 1