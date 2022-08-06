ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crews knock down two vehicle fires early morning on I-80 at Sparks Boulevard

By Jade Tagulao
FOX Reno
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on foxreno.com

Comments / 1

Related
mynews4.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on I-580

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on I-580 early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the area of 2nd/I-580 northbound off ramp on a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Aug. 9 around 12:30 a.m. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and provided life saving efforts.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Fire Crews Respond to Fire East of Sparks Near Lockwood Landfill

Fire crews are responding to a fire near the Lockwood Landfill east of Sparks. Storey County Fire tells us the fire is currently less than an acre in size - it started before 11 a.m. on Monday. Heavy smoke could be seen around the valley. Storey County Fire is assisting...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Vehicle vs pedestrian collision kills 1 in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police and fire responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision early Tuesday morning in the area of the 2nd Street/I-580 northbound off-ramp. Officials say life-saving efforts were made on the pedestrian, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The driver remained on scene, and police say they are cooperating with the investigation.
RENO, NV
L.A. Weekly

2 Hospitalized after Rear-End Crash on Caughlin Parkway [Reno, NV]

Two Injured in Rollover Accident on South McCarran Boulevard. The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m., near the intersection of South McCarran Boulevard and Caughlin Parkway on July 26th. As per reports, one driver was heading south on McCarran and attempted to turn right when they were rear-ended by a Range...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 80#Fire Hydrants#Accident#Truckee Meadows Fire#Sparks Fire#Tmfr
KOLO TV Reno

Reno woman dies in crash in Eureka County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police say a 59-year-old woman died in a car crash in Eureka County on July 25. NSP officials say a white Ford F-450 flat-bed truck was traveling south on State Route 278 before the driver allowed the vehicle to drive off the right hand side for unknown reasons.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Eastbound I-80 in Sparks reopens after truck fire

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people were injured in an overnight tractor-trailer crash and fire on Interstate 80 near Sparks Boulevard, the Sparks Fire Department reported. The crash and fire closed eastbound Interstate 80 for about 10 hours. It reopened by 10:20 a.m. The crash happened about 12:21 a.m. between Sparks...
SPARKS, NV
Plumas County News

Single vehicle collision results in injuries to driver and passenger

The CHP responded to a solo vehicle collision with injuries that occurred on Genesee Road 1.3 miles west of Grizzly Road near Portola, on Aug. 6 at approximately 7:47 p.m. According to the CHP, Stefan Venne, 21, of Fairfax, CA was driving his 1984 Volkswagen Rabbit with an 18-year-old passenger Landon Watson, of La Jolla, CA.
PORTOLA, CA
FOX40

Tahoe-area fire station closed due to bat infestation

NEVADA (KTXL) — A fire station in the Lake Tahoe region has been forced to shut down due to an infestation of bats.  The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said it closed a station in New Washoe City, which is between Carson City and Reno, Nevada.  The bat infestation caused health and safety concerns for […]
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Man shot dead after invading Yerington home Monday

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is shot dead after invading a Yerington home on Monday, announced the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). Lyon Police responded to a call at 11:48 a.m. when a homeowner said they had shot an intruder at their residence off of East Pursel Lane.
YERINGTON, NV
2news.com

13-Year-Old Struck By Vehicle In Sparks

The teen was treated at a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the driver remained on scene to cooperate.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities looked for a person reported missing in the Truckee River Saturday afternoon, but did not find him. They called off the search just after 5:30 p.m. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue and the Reno Fire Department searched the river from Dorostkar Park at Mayberry Drive downstream.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Teen injured in Spanish Springs after being hit by a vehicle

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in Spanish Springs, the Sparks Police Department said. It happened about 1:46 p.m. at Wingfield Hills Road and Hoot Owl Way. Police did not give details about what happened. Police said the...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Disturbance call leads to Officer Involved Shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -An investigation is underway into an officer involved shooting in a southwest Reno neighborhood. Admittedly, at this point we know only the barest outlines of what happened late Monday morning. The location, a quiet upscale neighborhood in the hills west of the city, is notable only because it’s the unlikeliest setting for an an exchange of gunfire.
RENO, NV
KRON4 News

Search for missing teen in Placer County investigated as an abduction, sheriff’s office says

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Kiely Rodni, 16, as an abduction, the agency’s public information officer confirmed to FOX40. “We are treating her disappearance as an abduction because we have not yet located her vehicle,” read a statement provided to FOX40. Kiely was last seen […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX Reno

GoFundMe set up for Markleeville after mudslides and flooding

Markleeville, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Alpine County Chamber of Commerce announced that a GoFundMe has been set up to support the community of Markleeville after heavy storm activity accompanied by mudslides and flooding affected the town. The link to the Markleeville Business Resilience GoFundMe can...
MARKLEEVILLE, CA
FOX40

New video shows damage caused by flash floods along SR-89

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — After severe flash floods forced road closures along State Route 89 near Markleeville on Thursday, CHP has released video of why road closures will continue through Friday. The mud and debris flow occurred the most near burn scars where the soil is loose and there is little to no vegetation to […]
MARKLEEVILLE, CA
FOX Reno

Placer County Sheriff's deputy arrests teen after pursuit

PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A teenage boy was arrested after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop in Placer County. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along Highway 28 in North Lake Tahoe on Aug. 3 at 11 p.m. The deputy exited his patrol car and attempted to contact the driver when the driver took off at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to pursue the vehicle but lost sight of it.
PLACER COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy