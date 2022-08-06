Read on www.lafourchegazette.com
lafourchegazette.com
Laris Insurance Presents..Women in Lafourche: Local woman started eLearning in Lafourche Parish in an effort to empower and show belief in children, says school year will be great
The traditional classroom school model doesn’t work for all children. Thanks to the vision of a Thibodaux woman, children who need a more personalized educational experience are able to get it — all right here from the comforts of home. Nancy Toups created the eLearning Academy in 2000...
NOLA.com
First day of school in Jefferson Parish: 'A renewed sense of hope' for a normal year
As soon as the school bus doors opened, the chanting began: “G-O-O-D-M-O-R-N-I-N-G.”. Creating a tunnel with their hands, seniors at Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies in Metairie welcomed their sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade classmates Monday for the first day of school with the piercing cheer. “There’s just this renewed...
lafourchegazette.com
Weekend fundraiser in Thibodaux to benefit St. Vincent de Paul Tri-Parish Community Pharmacy
Locals will be able to get a good meal, pass a good time and support a good cause this weekend in Thibodaux. The St. Vincent 500 will take place in Thibodaux with proceeds going to support St. Vincent de Paul Tri-Parish Community Pharmacy, which has served our community for more than 20 years by providing medication to those in need who cannot afford it.
WDSU
Houma toddler killed last month celebrated by family
THIBODAUX, La. — It was a celebration of life and love. Monday would’ve been the third birthday for Ezekiel Harry, the toddler whose body was found stuffed in a trash can in Houma. His father says he wasn’t expecting to wish his son a happy birthday at a...
houmatimes.com
TPL East Houma Branch hosts School Supply Raffle
In an effort to provide students with the essential items needed to succeed academically, the Terrebonne Parish Library East Houma Branch will host a school supply raffle throughout the month of August. Students in grades K-12 who stop by the East Houma Branch and check out a book will be entered into a raffle to win a basket of school supplies.
NOLA.com
Caitlyn Lefrere named new Slidell High swimming coach
When Caitlyn Lefrere graduated from Slidell High in 2016, she took a break from swimming in college. That hiatus didn’t last long. Lefrere, 23, served as an assistant swim coach for the past two seasons under longtime coach Jimmie Jones, and now, she’ll assume the head coach position this season.
lafourchegazette.com
Dufrene Building Materials eager for annual fishing rodeo
On Aug. 19 and 20, Dufrene Building Materials will be hosting their 7th annual fishing rodeo at Bridgeside Marina in Grand Isle, LA. The scales will open at 2pm and the entry for food and door prizes will be $15. An event that since its starts has given its benefits to contribute to local families and groups in need.
NOLA.com
Learn the basics of cremations, funerals and associated tough issues
When a loved one dies, especially unexpectedly, families are faced with planning an event with many steps, multiple expenses and many questions. Furthermore, because the timeline between a loved one’s death and their funeral or memorial is often brief and done during a period of stunned grief, the process can be overwhelming.
lafourchegazette.com
Richardel announce candidacy for School Board District 7
For you who do not know me, I am Claude Richardel, born, raised, and lived in Lockport basically my entire life. Attended schools in Lockport as well as Nicholls State University (majoring in Accounting and Economics). All my working career has been locally except for 8 years in Houma. For...
lafourchegazette.com
Clement announces candidacy for Thibodaux Mayor
The vision of Kevin Clement for Mayor is a family vision, with the help of many key stakeholders. It was an idea that my family and I have prayed over and contemplated for over five years. We have been working towards this goal for two years. We love our city and want what is best for its citizens and the community.
theadvocate.com
1,000 motorcycle clubs make Gonzales home during 5-day rally at Lamar-Dixon
The roar of motorcycles was a common sound around the parish last week as the National Bikers Roundup, the largest camping motorcycle rally in the U.S., took over Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Ascension Parish tourism officials expected 25,000 motorcycles from 1,00 motorcycle clubs from around the country in the parish for...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - August 7. 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on August 7, 2022.
brproud.com
“Youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana” honored after losing cancer battle
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) – Fabian Payne Brignac died one week ago at the age of 59. The former fire chief in the Village of French Settlement passed away “after a short battle with pancreatic cancer,” according to his obituary. Fabian started out in the firefighting profession...
NOLA.com
Madisonville All-Star Softball competes in the Dixie Girls Softball World Series
The 10-and-under Madisonville All-Star Softball team won the Louisiana State Championship Tournament held at Coquille Park on July 16-17. The Gators went undefeated in the state tournament and won by combined scores of 45-1. The team advanced to compete in the Dixie Girls Softball World Series in Alexandria as Team Louisiana, where they finished fifth out of 10 teams. The Gators beat Team Alabama by a score of 23-4 and were eliminated by Team North Carolina. Top row from left are Coach Brad Marange, Coach Jalia Marange, Coach Jennifer Borja, Coach Steve Michel and Coach Pat DiGiovanni; middle row from left, Faith Borja, Chloe Compagno, Macie Susor, Grace McAdams, Avery Huguet-Temples, Landry Lips; front row from left, Caroline Michel, Ella DiGiovanni, Oakley Hood, Raegan Rogers, Kinley Welch and Jaleigh Marange.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana
Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
houmatimes.com
Things to Do this Weekend, August 6, in Terrebonne/Lafourche
Here are a few things happening in Houma and Raceland this weeked!. Market at the Marina | Saturday, August 6 | 8 a.m.-noon | Downtown Houma Marina Terrebonne General’s Market at the Marina returns! Remember, the location will be a little different due to the saturation of the grounds. The August market brings Marina Sprouts, Houma Stroller Walk, White Boot Cleanup with Keep Terrebonne Beautiful, Story Walk with Terrebonne Parish Library, Birdhouse painting with Little Arts Studio, Health experts, and live music by Brian and Frankie Avet! You don’t want to miss this one!
$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
20-Year-Old Arhuris Rapp Killed In A Fatal Accident On I-10 In Slidell (Slidell, LA)
An investigation into a fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in Slidell is ongoing by the Louisiana State Police. The wreck happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. According to LSP, a 2021 Toyota Corolla driven by [..]
NOLA.com
Brennan family‘s Commissary turns one huge kitchen into a market, restaurant, patio
The busy time at the Commissary can be defined a few different ways. This combination specialty food market and restaurant on the industrial side of the Lower Garden District certainly showed the conventional kind of busy during Friday lunch. The place came alive as business parties and social groups filed in and got down to meals of entree salads, double-stacked smash burgers and charcuterie plates.
NOLA.com
White Linen events return to Slidell, Covington after two-year hiatus
Fingers are crossed. Wood has been knocked. Salt has been heaved over shoulders and all the spare change has been dumped in a wishing well in hopes that this year’s White Linen events will officially be back for good. It’s been a game of on-again, off-again for both White...
