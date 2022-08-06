Thomas Tuchel confirms Marcos Alonso asked to leave Chelsea amid Barcelona interest

Read on www.sportbible.com
Related
Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella after Chelsea debuts
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side’s new summer signings amid the potential arrival of more players before the end of the transfer window. So far this window, the Blues have been able to acquire Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, with all of them making their competitive debuts in the 1-0 win against Everton on Saturday evening.
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister likes and comments on post mocking Lionel Messi's incredible bicycle kick
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has been accused of being "obsessed" with Lionel Messi after liking and commenting on a post mocking the PSG star's incredible bicycle kick goal against Clermont Foot. Messi stunned the football world with an acrobatic effort to round off an impressive 5-0 win for PSG on Saturday.
Lionel Messi's name chanted by opposition fans after magical bicycle kick goal for PSG
Lionel Messi is such a sublime footballer than sometimes even the opposition just had to stand and applaud his genius. Watch the video below:. The Paris Saint-Germain star produced another moment of magic on Saturday as his side thrashed Clermont Foot in their opening match of the new Ligue 1 season.
Barcelona and Lionel Messi ‘open negotiations’ for stunning return in 2023
Barcelona have started contract negotiations with club legend Lionel Messi in the hope that he would make a sensational return to the club in 2023. This news was first reported by Catalunya Radio on Sunday evening after Barcelona thrashed Mexican side Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy. According...
RELATED PEOPLE
Man United 'working on deal' to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus
Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus, according to stunning reports. Rabiot, 27, has emerged as the club's leading candidate following their attempts to sign Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, per The Athletic. The France international is into the final 12 months of his contract...
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem
If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
Man United star absolutely destroyed by fans online after 2-1 defeat to Brighton
Manchester United fans ruthlessly slammed Scott McTominay following his disastrous showing against Brighton on Sunday. Erik ten Hag's reign as Man United boss got off to the worst start possible as his side succumbed to Graham Potter's Brighton at Old Trafford. The visitors went into the break two goals up...
Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial told they ‘could not handle the pressure’ at Manchester United
Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba have been blasted and told they could not handle the pressure of playing for Manchester United. Whilst Pogba is no longer a player for United, Martial is not someone Erik ten Hag can rely on if they are to challenge for the top honours, according to former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fulham aim cheeky dig at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after 'dry pitch' comments
Fulham have aimed a cheeky dig at Jurgen Klopp after the Liverpool boss complained that the pitch was too dry during Saturday's Premier League match at Craven Cottage. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice as newly-promoted Fulham held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in their first game back in the Premier League.
Manchester United preparing their offer for PSV’s £35 million rated forward Cody Gakpo
According to a new report, Manchester United are now preparing to submit an offer for highly rated PSV winger Cody Gakpo. As reported by Sky Sports News, the 23-year-old would be United’s first attacking signing of the summer. The PSV forward looks to have replaced Antony as United’s forward...
Gareth Bale scores incredible solo goal for LAFC against Real Salt Lake
Gareth Bale scored an incredible solo goal to help his new MLS side Los Angeles FC thrash Real Salt Lake on Sunday. Bale has made an impressive start at LAFC since joining the club on a one-year contract following his departure from Real Madrid at the end of last season.
MLS・
Manchester United 'to make €68m bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic'
Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make a €68m (£57.4m) offer for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. On Monday, The Telegraph reported that United had renewed their interest in Milinkovic-Savic, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a number of years. United are now preparing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mikel Arteta and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fall-out revealed in Arsenal: All Or Nothing
Details of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's fall-out with former club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been revealed in Amazon Prime's All Or Nothing. Episodes four-six are set to be released the 11th August. The first three were released last week and received good reviews. They covered Arsenal's disappointing start to the...
Thomas Tuchel reveals future Chelsea plans to replace Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta amid Wesley Fofana interest
Thomas Tuchel has revealed his plans for Chelsea’s defence as they look to a future without Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea skipper penned a contract extension, seeing him renew his deal for an extra season, while Silva has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.
How Phil Foden could bank up to £350,000-a-week in his new Manchester City contract
During his early years as a first-team player at Manchester City, there was constant clamour around Phil Foden heading out on loan due to a lack of game time at his boyhood club. However, the experience of training alongside some of Europe’s most acclaimed players, as well as under the...
Erling Haaland admits he dreams about Kevin De Bruyne every night in hilarious Instagram interaction
Erling Haaland has admitted he dreams about Kevin De Bruyne 'every night', in a hilarious interaction on Instagram between the pair. The newly-formed Manchester City duo connected for the first time on the pitch at the weekend in the Premier League champions' 0-2 win over West Ham at the London Stadium.
£54m Liverpool star returns to training in boost for Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is back in training after missing the start of the Reds’ season with illness, according to Neil Jones. Keita signed for Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2018 and has shown flashes of brilliance so far, but has never been consistent with performances or fitness at Anfield to show that he was worth the £54m fee they paid Die Roten Bullen.
Five Things We Learned: West Ham 0-2 Manchester City (Premier League)
Shrugging off their disappointing defeat in the Community Shield against Liverpool last weekend, both Manchester City and Erling Haaland kicked off the 2022/23 Premier League season with a statement 0-2 away win against West Ham. The latter certainly did not feel the pressure of all eyes being on him, as...
Nottingham Forest enquire about Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri amid Juventus interest
Nottingham Forest have enquired about Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri ahead of a move for the Italian this summer, according to reports. The wing-back’s future has been thrown into doubt in recent weeks as Chelsea brought in former Brighton and Hove Albion wing-back Marc Cucurella. The Spaniard made his debut...
Illan Meslier is already in the top 50 for most saves in Premier League history, after 74 games
Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is already in the top 50 for saves made in the Premier League - despite playing just 74 games. The 22-year-old joined Leeds on a permanent basis in 2020 after impressing on loan in the Championship the season prior. Since then he's been no.1 under...
SPORTbible
85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0