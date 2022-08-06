NYC weather: Heat advisory issued through Monday night; dangerous conditions expected next couple of days

Read on www.silive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Abbott says, "Biden’s open border policies have deadly consequences."Ash JurbergTexas State
HEAT ALERT: Hot and humid start to workweek in NYC; strong storms possible
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says a heat advisory will remain in effect for New York City through Tuesday night, as feel-like temperatures approach 100 tomorrow.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
HEAT ALERT: Heat advisory in effect; muggy conditions this weekend in NYC
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says the feels-like temperature will be close to 100 on Sunday.
cnyhomepage.com
Farmers’ Almanac predicts cold, snow-filled winter
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – There’s nothing quite like it to disrupt the recent heat wave across the Capital Region– the Farmer’s Almanac has released its winter weather forecast for 2022-2023, and it is not looking good. According to the Almanac, “significant shivers” are ahead for upstate New Yorkers, spelling out a colder winter than last year.
Heat and humidity blanket the NYC area; temps topping out in the 90s
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sunday is going to be another hot one in the New York City area. The high temperature will be near 93 degrees for the city and the lower 80s to upper 90s for the suburbs. With the humidity, it will feel anywhere from 95 to 105 degrees across most of the […]
West Farms power outages forces residents from hot homes in steamy temps
Hundreds of residents in West Farms have not had power in their homes since Monday night due to several manhole fires in the area. With the high temperatures, some of them had no choice but to leave their hot homes.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kings, Richmond by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 14:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kings; Richmond The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Eastern Union County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Richmond County in southeastern New York Kings County in southeastern New York * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 230 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Linden, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Todt Hill and Port Richmond around 235 PM EDT. Newark and Bayonne around 240 PM EDT. Harrison and The Verrazano Narrows Bridge around 245 PM EDT. Jersey City and Kearny around 250 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex, Hudson, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 14:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Essex; Hudson; Union The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Eastern Union County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Richmond County in southeastern New York Kings County in southeastern New York * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 230 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Linden, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Todt Hill and Port Richmond around 235 PM EDT. Newark and Bayonne around 240 PM EDT. Harrison and The Verrazano Narrows Bridge around 245 PM EDT. Jersey City and Kearny around 250 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
pix11.com
NYC forecast: When the hot temps will cool down
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week ends with the potential of heavy downpours. Not everyone will see one, but if one does develop, the rain will come down hard and will have the potential to produce flash flooding. While the extreme heat looks to take a step back this weekend, it will remain to feel very humid and that will act as fuel for additional showers and storms for both days.
WATCH LIVE: Chopper 12 over Newark water main break
Chopper 12 is over the Newark water main break.
Another shark sighting at Rockaway Beach keeps lifeguards, beachgoers on edge
The latest shark spottings aren't the only threat in the water.
Power generator activated after outage impacting 1K homes hits South Shore, says official
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An industrial generator has been activated in Rossville after a power outage in the area affected more than 1,000 homes Monday afternoon, said an official. Con Edison’s outage map indicated around 1,100 customers near Correll Avenue and Veterans Road East were affected by the outage at...
Truck Crash Causes Heavy Delays At Central Jersey Rush (DEVELOPING)
A crash involving a truck was causing heavy traffic delays in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 on the Basilone Bridge in New Brunswick, initial reports said. There were heavy truck lane delays, a report said. CHECK...
Pokey Awards: This Staten Island bus travels at an average speed of 8 mph
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The S48 has once again been named the slowest bus on Staten Island. The annual Pokey Awards for the slowest bus routes in New York City, given by the New York Public Interest Research Group’s (NYPIRG) Straphangers Campaign and Transit Center, were announced on Monday, naming the S48 Staten Island’s slowest bus.
What to do if you spot a spotted lanternfly
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Spotted lanternflies may seem harmless, but they pose a grave threat to trees and crops. Dr. Kelli Hoover, entomologist and expert from Penn State, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to inform New Yorkers on how to deal with spotted lanternflies. Watch the video player above for the full interview.
ALERT CENTER: Fire engulfs Red Lobster location in New Jersey
A fire engulfed the Red Lobster in East Brunswick early Friday morning but was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
CBS News
Chatham beach closed to swimming twice after Portuguese man o'war sightings
CHATHAM -- A beach on Cape Cod had to close to swimmers twice this weekend because Portuguese man o' wars were in the water and came ashore. Harding's Beach in Chatham was closed temporarily to swimming on Saturday and then closed again early Sunday afternoon because of the danger. The...
'Extremely invasive.' Spotted lanternfly could cause damage to Long Island agriculture scene
A tiny bug could be causing big damage to Long Island's agriculture.
FDNY responds to brush fire off Staten Island’s Arthur Kill Road
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a report of a brush fire in Charleston Tuesday afternoon. About 60 members and 12 units were called to the fire on the 2900 block of Arthur Kill Road, which was reported at 2:10 p.m., according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
