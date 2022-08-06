Rejecting The Cayenne Convertible Was The Best Decision Porsche Ever Made

Read on carbuzz.com
Related
Meyers Manx Dune Buggy Revived, New Toyota Overtrail Off-Roader, Porsche 911 GT3 RS Crazy Aeros: Cold Start
The alarms have rung, and the coffee's percolating, so it's time to start your day off the right way with Cold Start, your one-stop recap of the most important news from the last day. It was a slow Monday for most, with highlights coming from Ford's aid of Kentucky flood victims and 7,500 new jobs from the newest automaker to hit America, VinFast. We found out that driving on a race track is healthier for you than hitting the gym, too.
Toyota GR Yaris Platform to Underpin Affordable Mid-Engined Sports Car: Report
There’s hope for a Toyota MR2 revival after all. Toyota is reportedly developing a small, mid-engined sports car that could be cheaper than the 2022 Toyota GR86. Citing Best Car (an often reliable Japanese magazine) Forbes reported this week that Toyota, its subsidiary Daihatsu, and ally Suzuki are teaming up to build a mid-engined sports car. It'll reportedly be based on Toyota's GA-B platform (used in the GR Yaris), and powered by a 998-cc turbo three-cylinder from Suzuki. Rather than the 109 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque it makes in the Suzuki Swift, the engine is reportedly expected to make about 150 horsepower. From there, it'll apparently travel to the rear wheels through a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The car may arrive in 2025 with a price in the mid-$20,000s.
New MG7 Could Have Been A Great Toyota Camry Rival
Earlier this month, we caught another look at MG's extreme electric roadster known as the Cyberster. It looks nothing like the MG roadsters of old as the company embraces electrification and what is clearly a totally different design language. But while the Cyberster looks decidedly futuristic, the brand is also paying attention to more sensible transportation in the form of the recently revealed MG4 EV and the car you see here, the new MG7 sports sedan. Shared via social media (hence the inconsistent image quality) and expected to go on sale in China later this year, the MG7 has a fastback-style design and sloping roofline that differentiates it from more conventional sedans. This is the first time that the MG7 nameplate has returned in almost a decade.
Brembo On The Verge Of A Braking Breakthrough
In October last year, Brembo introduced its new Sensify Intelligent Braking System. It represents a turning point in braking and how it's perceived by drivers. In layman's terms, Brembo Sensify is an entire braking ecosystem that differs from the hydraulic setup we currently know and rely on, where you stomp on the brake pedal and the force from your right foot is transmitted to the brake pads via the hydraulic brake fluid. The brake pads clamp onto the disc, and the huge amount of friction slows the car down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
The Reason Why Volkswagen Discontinued Its Most Luxurious Car
To gearheads, a phaeton is an open-body car style usually found on four-door vehicles popular up until about World War II. Its most desirable feature was that it looked like a car meant to be driven around by a chauffeur, giving off the distinct aura of being rich and famous. But without any fixed weather protection, at higher speeds, the rear occupants were usually battered about by the wind instead of being pampered in the cushiony lap of luxury.
Driven: 2023 BMW iX M60 Is The Ultimate Luxury Machine
'The Ultimate Driving Machine' is a pretty great slogan, but it's created a constant problem for BMW. If the company produces anything less than a perfect driver's car, it gets criticized to the point of becoming an internet meme. No vehicle in recent memory has met the ire of online comment sections quite like the 2023 BMW iX. Introduced last year as BMW's first mainstream electric SUV in the US (the iX3 was not sold here), the iX looks fit to battle other luxury EVs such as the Audi e-Tron, Tesla Model X, and upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. But you may not know it from the mean comments scattered around the internet.
Stunning Ferrari F40 With Nearly 1000 HP Offered In Rare Private Sale
We all have that dream car garage. There are the cars that will forever occupy a permanent garage space and then there are modern aspirational cars that are removed immediately in favor of a more desirable classic. This 1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione is one such supercar, that would instantly replace the more modern Ferrari SF90 Stradale after it surfaced for sale with RM Sotheby's.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Childsize Ferrari Testa Rossa J Replica Has A 49-MPH Top Speed
You wouldn't think that a tiny replica of a classic racer for the super-rich would be wildly popular, yet here we are. According to The Little Car Company (LCC), the waitlist for the smallest working Ferrari Testa Rossa J we've ever seen is a full year long. Apparently, the wealthy need a 75% scale toy car to shuttle their children around in. La dolce vita, as they say. If you're bummed about this tiny replica's rabid fanbase snapping up all the available cars for the next year, you'll be happy to know this car, a one-of-one, will be up for auction at Pebble Beach next week. The company predicts it to sell for between $90,000 and $120,000 USD.
Ken Block's S1 Hoonitron Will Debut In America Next To 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1
Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that Ken Block is currently partnered with Audi. He's Audi's official hoonimaster and will shortly showcase the first video in a new series called Electrikhana. Block is also responsible for product development, ensuring future road and motorsport products are as good as possible. Hopefully, we'll see him behind the wheel of an F1 car soon, if only as a test pilot.
MotorTrend Magazine
Bought Sight Unseen: 1980 Toyota Pickup Built for Overlanding
When Toyota hit North America with its first 4x4 pickup in 1979, the compact pickup caught the eye of four-wheelers nationwide, who loved its clean lines, solid front axle, leaf springs, two-speed T-case, four- or five-speed manual transmission, and fuel-efficient 20R 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine. Those were the very attributes that...
3,700-Mile Alfa Romeo 8C Spider Is One Of Only 35 In America
With the introduction of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale, one might be forgiven for thinking that the Torinese brand has forgotten its heritage. Aside from the Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglio models, the brand's contemporary offerings are nowhere near as sporting as they once were. Some company execs have said the sporty image will be shed further, but CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has promised the company will soon return to its glory days and build vehicles like the bewitching 8C Spider you see here.
Meet Your Perfect One-Car Garage: The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT
For us, the perfect five-car garage would contain a broad range of vehicles. It would include a luxury family-oriented SUV with all-wheel drive, a supercar, a grand tourer for weekend getaways, a track monster for occasional track days, and something for running errands around town that can double as a stylish vehicle for date night. Well, what if we told you that you could get all of that into a single-car garage, and it only costs $188,700? Yes, that's a lot of money, but it's not enough to give you much choice in the supercar department alone. We're not going to pretend the Cayenne Turbo GT will hunt down a Ferrari F8 at the track with an equally skilled driver, but it'll far from embarrass itself trying.
LEAKED: Polestar 3 Details Show It Will Be Serious Threat To Tesla
Polestar 1 production was limited to just 1,500 models, which means the only car you can currently buy from the Swedish brand is the Polestar 2 EV crossover. It desperately needs to branch out, but thankfully the Polestar 3 is inching closer to dealership floors. While Polestar has been quite...
Tesla Finally Beats Mercedes To Luxury Sales Crown
Tesla's Model Y officially outsold the Mercedes-Benz GLC in Europe. It's taken a few years, but Tesla finally beat Mercedes-Benz in the sales race. Given how quickly Tesla sales have grown over the last 12 years, it was only a matter of time. In the first quarter of 2022, Tesla sold 295,324 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. And now the unimaginable has happened in Europe. Tesla officially outsold one of the oldest manufacturers on the planet in the most hotly contested segment.
Automakers May Jump From Level 2 To Level 4 Autonomy
Walking into your local showroom and buying a fully autonomous vehicle remains a distant prospect in 2022. Yes, automakers continue to build cars with detachable steering wheels and the like, but the red tape to getting many of these vehicles approved and on the road remains formidable. Currently, most vehicles go no further than Level 2 autonomy, and while a few like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class have launched with Level 3 capabilities, it seems that not many will follow. Instead, a more likely scenario is that cars will leap from Level 2 to Level 4, according to several executives in the industry. This is because Level 3 poses a unique set of challenges that are enormously difficult to overcome, but what are they?
Brembo Will Reinvent Performance Car Braking
Last year Brembo announced that it was working on an all-new braking system called Sensify. The name sounds like the kind of marketing jargon a manufacturer comes up with to make something sound more impressive than it actually is, but Brembo did not provide enough information to make that call.
Ford Kills Its Beloved Hot Hatch In Another Country
"Life is pain, Highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something." We think the Dread Pirate Roberts' famous line from The Princess Bride is fitting here. Life is pain, and someone is selling something. Just not the Ford Focus ST or Fiesta ST. That's because Ford's war on the hot hatch continues, with both models getting the ax down under in Australia.
TEASED: Honda Pilot TrailSport Looks Ready To Go Offroad
Honda released the first teaser image of the 2023 Honda Pilot Trailsport, which the Japanese manufacturer says will get you there and back. That's nice because that's generally what we look for in a car. It will also be the final SUV Honda launches this year, as the teaser clearly...
Cadillac And Chevrolet Coming To Europe With Exclusive EV Lineup
General Motors has made some ambitious claims about its growth over the next couple of years. Last month, the company said it expected to overtake Tesla as soon as 2025. That would require models like Chevrolet's Blazer EV and Equinox EV to sell in considerable numbers when they go on sale. But GM's plan for domination in the EV space goes beyond the borders of North America. In May, GM said that it wanted to expand its presence in the key European market with Cadillac. Now, we have confirmation that GM will return to Europe with full force with a range of competitive full-electric vehicles.
CarBuzz.com
54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0