Central Illinois Proud
Body found in car identified as missing Normal woman
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The dead person found in a car Tuesday has been identified as previously missing Brittany Mitchell, age 46, McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder announced Thursday. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday, Aug. 7, and police reported her missing on Tuesday, Aug 9....
1470 WMBD
PPD: Officer uninjured, driver hospitalized after crash with patrol car
PEORIA, Ill. — We’re learning more about a traffic crash that involved a Peoria Police officer. PPD says it happened just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West McClure Avenue and North Linn Street. A car reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection and then...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police looking for missing man
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help looking for a missing man Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 60-year-old Robert B. Hines was last seen Sunday near NE Madison Avenue and Wayne Street. Hines is approximately 6’0″ tall and had...
Bloomington Police: Dead person found in car
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after a dead person was found inside a car. BPD officials said the person was found Tuesday afternoon in the area of Font Street and Morris Avenue. Officers and detectives were sent to the scene to begin investigating, but no other information was released. Anyone […]
hoiabc.com
Crash with Peoria Police squad car sends one to hospital with minor injuries
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A crash involving a Peoria Police squad car has sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries late Wednesday morning. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says a car ran a stop sign at the intersection of West McClure Avenue and North Linn Street and hit the squad car.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington PD investigating death
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington police are investigating the death of a person found in a parked vehicle early Tuesday afternoon. Police were notified at approximately 12:47 p.m. Tuesday that there was a deceased person inside a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of W. Front St. Officers and detectives were deployed to investigate.
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies victim of Tuesday night homicide
UPDATE (3 p.m.) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of the deadly shooting in the area of W. Kettelle and S. Louisa Streets Tuesday. According to a press release, 49-year-old Julius J. Peyton died at the scene at 11:32 p.m. The autopsy showed that Peyton...
Central Illinois Proud
Dash cam video shows crash that injured Peoria officer
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A dash camera video revealed the moment a three-vehicle crash sent a Peoria police officer and others to a local hospital on July 30. Peoria Police Officer Jared Moore filled a police report with details of the crash. Moore, who was off duty the day...
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man shot, killed Tuesday night
UPDATE 3 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of a late Tuesday night shooting. Autopsy on Julius J. Peyton, of the 1300 block of West Kettelle, showed he suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and died instantly. He was pronounced deceased on scene at...
1470 WMBD
Bicyclist dead after Chillicothe accident
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – A Chillicothe woman is dead after her bicycle was struck by a car late Friday morning. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results on Shelly Perry, 67, determined she died from multiple blunt force injuries and severe internal bleeding. She was pronounced dead at...
Central Illinois Proud
Juvenile injured in Monday night Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Frye and Wisconsin Avenues Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to a local hospital at approximately 8:56 p.m. after a juvenile arrived by private vehicle after suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria road closures coming Thursday
Peoria road closures coming Thursday
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: PPS custodian is Peoria’s 15th homicide victim of the year
UPDATE 3:00 p.m. - Peoria’s 15th homicide victim of the year was a custodian at Peoria Public Schools. The coroner says 49-year-old Julius J. Peyton died instantly of multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. The shooting happened last night after 10 p.m. at Peyton’s home in South Peoria, near the intersection of Kettelle and Louisa Streets.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police respond to armed robbery on Howett
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police responded to an armed robbery near Howett and Griswold Streets Monday. According to a Peoria Police press release, officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:15 a.m. and located an adult victim in a nearby alley. The victim told police he was approached...
wjbc.com
Two displaced after Bloomington mobile home fire
BLOOMINGTON – Two people were displaced after a mobile home caught on fire Sunday morning in Bloomington. Just after 9:00 a.m., Bloomington firefighters responded to 15 Harry Drive for a report of a mobile home fire with possible occupants still trapped. Crews quickly searched the home and determined no...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Carjacking Victim Shot at Peoria Target
Peoria police are searching for a suspect who was involved in a carjacking and shooting incident at a Peoria shopping center on Monday afternoon. The crime occurred in the large shopping center parking lot near 91st and Northern avenues around noon on Monday in front of the Target. The police...
1470 WMBD
Social media video shows Bartonville firefighter using N-word
BARTONVILLE, Ill. – The Bartonville Fire Department is under fire again — this time, after a years-old video resurfaced on social media allegedly showing the assistant chief using a racial slur. A pair of videos on TikTok — viewed almost 200,000 times combined — allegedly show Drew Zachman...
25newsnow.com
Unwelcome housewarming for a Peoria apartment’s new tenants
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Part of the ceiling fell on two Peoria women in an upstairs apartment Monday night. Peoria fire crews were called just after 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Peoria Avenue, near East Ravine Avenue and north of OSF St. Francis Medical Center. On...
Central Illinois Proud
Person rescued from structure fire in Bloomington Sunday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person who was reportedly inside a structure when it caught fire has been evacuated from the building. The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Harry Dr. around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, with one person reportedly inside the structure. Several fire engines and...
hoiabc.com
Normal Police looking for missing, possibly endangered woman
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Police in Normal are asking for the public’s help in finding Brittany Mitchell - a missing and possibly endangered woman. Police say she was last heard from August 7. It is unknown what she was last wearing, but she wears glasses and has pierced...
