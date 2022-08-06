ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, IL

One killed, another injured in crash with semitrailer on southern Illinois interstate

Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PSD3D_0h7WL1Bp00

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash with a semitrailer Thursday afternoon on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County .

Irving Wright, 61, died in the crash , and Sherice D. Wright, 53, was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, according to an Illinois State Police District 13 news release from Friday.

Both are from South Holland, a suburb of Chicago.

Illinois State Police released its preliminary investigative findings about the fatal wreck on Friday afternoon. State police said the Wrights were traveling northbound on Interstate 57 when their car left the road, drove into a median, struck an embankment and then hit the trailer of a truck tractor semitrailer, which was also traveling northbound.

Irving Wright was driving, and Sherice Wright was a passenger in the car, according to state police. Authorities did not know why their car left the road as of Friday.

The accident happened at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The truck tractor semitrailer driver refused medical attention, Illinois State Police said.

