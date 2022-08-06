ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Saturday's Transactions

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

DETROIT TIGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Luis Castillo from Toledo (IL). Optioned RHP Bryan Garcia to Toledo.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of RHP Mike Mayers from Salt Lake (PCL). Transferred RHP Michael Lorenzen from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Janson Junk to Salt Lake. Appointed RHP Oliver Ortega the 27th man for a double header.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled LHP Brennan Bernardino from Tacoma (PCL) and appointed him the 27th man for a double header.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Bryce Elder from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated SS Andrelton Simmons from the 10-day IL and designated him for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated RHP Elieser Hernandez from a rehab assignment and the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Aneurys Zabala for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Tommy Hunter on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP David Peterson and RHP Yoan Lopez (27th man for a double header) from Syracuse (IL).

BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Re-signed G Lindsay Allen to a third seven-day contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived LB Christian Albright. Signed LBs DeMarquis Gates and Javin White.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR David Bell and LB Anthony Walker from injured reseve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Devin Gray to a one-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Quenton Meeks. Placed OL Jerald Hawkins on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OT Jordan Mills.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed Tyler Benson to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired F Elias Manoel on loan from Gremio until the end of the 2023 season with an option to buy pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES - Acquired D Rodrigues on a 12-month loan with option to buy or extend through the end of 2023 from Brazilian side Gremio.

National Women's Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Announced former assistant coach Lee Nguyen came out of retirement and agreed to terms with Vietnamese Club Ho Chi Minh City FC.

