General Sessions for 8/2/22

wvlt.tv
‘Attacked and threatened’ | Knox Co. property owner cancels town hall meeting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A town hall meeting has been canceled by the owner of the property where the event was to be held. Rich Levenson told WVLT News that he was attacked and threatened after a flyer circulated online advertising the meeting with Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police arrest 4th and Gill burglary suspect
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers arrested a car burglary suspect in the 4th and Gill neighborhood Sunday night, according to a release from the department. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Deery Street when a homeowner called saying she had seen two people trying to burglarize...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Lawsuit over teen’s death focuses on Knoxville police
The loved ones of a 17-year-old boy who was shot to death in a school restroom have streamlined their federal lawsuit to exclusively target the Knoxville Police Department for mistakes that allegedly led to the boy’s death. Anthony Thompson Jr. died on April 12, 2021, during an armed confrontation...
wvlt.tv
Sevierville police looking for suspected short-barreled shotgun thief
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and Sevierville Police Department officials are looking for a man who is said to have stolen a short-barreled shotgun. Police said the man has distinct tattoos on his leg. “We do believe there was a witness that may have watched. We’re...
WTVCFOX
Prison gang leader serving for Hamilton Co murder sentenced to life on additional charges
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee prison gang leader with previous charges in Hamilton County was sentenced to life in prison for drug and money laundering offenses Monday, according to the DOJ. 44-year-old Charles Elsea Jr., a longtime inmate of the Tennessee Department of Corrections, was convicted by a jury...
Longtime TN inmate and prison gang leader to serve life sentence for running meth ring behind prison walls
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A man who has been in prison since 1996 for a first-degree murder charge in Hamilton County was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, according to a release from the Department of Justice. They said Charles Elsea Jr., 44, is a longtime inmate of the...
KPD: Person arrested after attempting to break into cars in Fourth and Gill neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A person was arrested after attempting to break into two cars in the Fourth and Gill neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to Deery Street around 9:30 p.m. after a homeowner saw two people trying to break into her two cars....
WYSH AM 1380
2 members of ACSO injured–one critically–in traffic accident
Two members of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured last week, one critically, when an off-duty deputy from Campbell County struck them with his pickup truck. The accident happened last Monday, August 1st, at around 11:15 pm on Clover Circle in Campbell County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Off-duty Anderson County Deputy David Lucas Shoffner was helping his wife, ACSO reserve deputy Constance Nicole Shoffner, fix a chain on a small dirt bike by the side of the road, according to the THP, when a pickup driven by off-duty Campbell County Deputy Raymond Surber struck them and the motorcycle.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests August 1-7
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 1-7. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WATE
Jacksboro woman stabbed during mobile crisis service in LaFollette
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman was stabbed Friday, Aug. 5 after attempting to provide mobile crisis services by transferring a man to the Tennova Hospital. Angela Worley, 54, of Jacksboro, was contacted by Cameron Jones, 40, of LaFollette so that she could drive him to Tennova Hospital. According...
hardknoxwire.com
Intoxicated driver allegedly kills one, injures one in N. Knox
An intoxicated driver allegedly plowed into two people who were trying to cross a North Knoxville street on Saturday night, killing one and seriously injuring the other. Kenyan Warren, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested after the crash and booked into the Knox County jail system. He was charged with vehicular homicide while intoxicated, vehicular assault, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.
Morgan County school bus catches fire near Knoxville
A bus from Morgan County with no children was driving through Knoxville on Monday when it caught fire and had to be extinguished by firefighters.
WTVCFOX
Family wants justice after plea deal reduces Cleveland murderer's sentence
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A man convicted in the 2020 death of a Cleveland man will now spend less time in prison. In Bradley County court Monday, Matthew David Thomas's first-degree murder life sentence was changed to a second-degree murder 15-year sentence. Now the family of the victim, Chris Wingard,...
WATE
Monroe County parents voice concerns about lack of school bus routes
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some Monroe County parents are frustrated with the number of routes cut for school buses to pick up students. In some areas in the county, no buses are picking up or dropping off their children to and from school. Instead, they are now having to...
Former Highway Patrol commander, TBI director Larry Wallace dies
Larry Wallace, the only person to ever head both the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the TBI, passed away Saturday afternoon at his McMinn County home after a short battle with cancer.
WATE
Mining collapse creates huge hole near Knox County home
MASCOT, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County family is uncertain about how to deal with a huge hole that opened up on their property in Mascot. The state says the large hole is the result of a mine collapse and the failure of an underground mine room. Both Savannah...
Madisonville water balloon fight aims to raise overdose awareness
To help raise overdose awareness, the Monroe County Prevention Coalition (PWC) has joined with the City of Madisonville and the Downtown Madisonville Alliance to host the ‘Smash the Stigma’ Community Water Balloon Fight on Saturday, August 27th.
First day of school for Knox County students
Monday marks Knox County students' first day of the 2022-23 school year.
WATE
Knoxville Cold Case: Harry Upshaw’s unsolved murder case
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Harry Upshaw, 44, of Knoxville, died after a shooting incident that happened near Fuller Avenue. His murder was unsolved since 2021. Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. Police say they found Upshaw in a car with life-threatening injuries and transported him to UT Medical Center.
Police searching for missing Hawkins County man last seen in Knoxville
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Police are still searching for a Hawkins County man who went missing earlier this year. Tommy Albritton, 33, was last seen in Knoxville in March. Authorities said that he lives in Hawkins County. Albritton is around 5'7" tall and weighs 165 pounds, and has blonde...
