Sweetwater, TN

General Sessions for 8/2/22

The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
 3 days ago

Brandon Taylor Beeler, 26, Old Highway 68, Sweetwater, assault by domestic violence, dismissed.

Chariety Renee Pryor Bennett, 35, Mason Road, Madisonville, possession of meth for resale, reset for 8/9.

The Advocate & Democrat

The Advocate & Democrat

The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

