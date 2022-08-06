Coroner called to the scene of a two vehicle crash in Lancaster Co.

Read on local21news.com
WGAL
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department vehicle involved in crash
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A patrol vehicle for the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department was involved in a crash. The crash happened at the intersection of West Lexington and Temperance Hill Road in Penn Township, according to NLCRPD. There were no injuries, but the police vehicle was damaged...
Central Pa. man killed in single-vehicle crash on Sunday identified by coroner
The man killed in a single-vehicle crash in East Manchester Twp. on Sunday has been identified by York County Coroner Pam Gay as Kyle A. Denny. According to the coroner’s office, Denny, 22, of the 200 block of Greenfield Street, Manchester, died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma.
WGAL
Lancaster County crashes cleared
A couple crashes that happened Tuesday morning in Lancaster County have been cleared. CLEARED: A crash on Route 30 westbound at Route 222 was causing some slowdowns. CLEARED: A shoulder was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Route 222 at Butter Road.
local21news.com
Fire crews pull Jeep from pool following accident
Dauphin County, PA — Scary moments over the weekend for one driver in Dauphin County. A Jeep was involved in an accident and ended up in a swimming pool. The Middletown Volunteer Fire Company and Londonderry Fire Company assisted at the scene. No one was trapped inside the vehicle,...
wdac.com
Two Fatal York County Crashes
YORK COUNTY – York County Regional Police are investigating a fatal Sunday morning crash in East Manchester Township. Police responded around 4:52 a.m. and reported a 22-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle on Gut Road near Second Street, left the roadway, and struck a tree. The driver died at the scene. Two other passengers in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their names and conditions were not released. A Thursday evening single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. PSP York reports that 46-year-old Patricia Cooper of no fixed address was westbound on Bryansville Road in Delta. Witnesses report that her car had been swerving on the road before it struck a tree around 9:15 p.m. Cooper was unrestrained and unconscious at the scene. She was rushed to York Hospital where she died. The York County Coroner’s office ruled the death as accidental.
WGAL
Tractor-trailer overturns in East Manchester Township, York County
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer overturned Monday morning in East Manchester Township, York County. The crash happened on Espresso Way. The road is in an industrial park where a Starbucks distribution facility is located. Officials initially said the truck was carrying coffee beans, but have since corrected...
Security Guard Killed, Colleague Wounded In Berks County Shooting: PD
A security guard was killed and his colleague was wounded when shots rang out while they were on the lookout for catalytic converter thieves late Saturday, Aug. 6 in Berks County, authorities said. Troy A. Rickenbach, 37, of West Reading, and his 43-year-old co-worker were told to keep an eye...
Crews respond to overturned truck in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor trailer in York County. According to emergency dispatchers, crews were sent to the 3000 block of Espresso Way in East Manchester Township around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 for reports of an overturned tractor trailer. A...
Two People Found Dead in Kennett Square: Police Investigate
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Two people were found dead in Kennett Square on August 6, 2022, in an apparent murder-suicide. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and the Kennett Township Police Department are investigating the incident, which occurred in the 1000 block of Kaolin Rd. Police and EMS from the Longwood Fire Co. responded to the scene and found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. A handgun was recovered at the scene; no one else was inside the home.
Woman dies at hospital following single-vehicle crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 46-year-old woman died at Wellspan York Hospital on Thursday night shortly after a single-vehicle crash in Peach Bottom Township. Patricia (Blevins) Cooper, was pronounced dead at 11:12 p.m. after suffering blunt force injuries from the crash, according to the county coroner's office. State police...
NBC Philadelphia
Van Crashes Into Pole, Catches Fire in Montgomery County
A van crashed into a pole at a Montgomery County intersection Monday afternoon, bringing down wires which caught the bus on fire, police said. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at Fort Washington Avenue and Susquehanna Road in Upper Dublin Twp., Pennsylvania. SkyForce10 overhead showed the van's burnt-out front...
local21news.com
One killed in early Sunday morning crash in York County
York County, PA — The York County Coroner says one man is dead following an early Sunday morning crash in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the coroner, a 22-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt, when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. It...
Victim in central Pa. crash on Saturday is identified: coroner
A man was killed Saturday afternoon in an automobile collision on Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township, according to the Lancaster County coroner. The coroner’s office announced Sunday that it had identified William Mullen, 41, of Parkesburg, as the person who died in the two-vehicle crash. The coroner’s office was...
Northern Lancaster County Police investigating lumber stolen from a school
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a theft of lumber on July 28 at the Lititz Christian School on West Lincoln Avenue in Lancaster County. Police responded to a report on Aug. 7 that a large wall of constructed lumber, which was used as...
abc27.com
22-year old dies in York County crash
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died in a single vehicle accident in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 at around 4:52 a.m. There was a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at 2nd street/Wago Road and Gut Road in the township.
local21news.com
More than a week after fatal building collapse at Hillandale Farms, questions remain
Adams County, PA — Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the contractor involved in the Hillandale Farms chicken house collapse was Cumberland Poultry LLC out of Shippensburg. On July 29, first responders and emergency crews from six different counties responded to Hillandale Farms in Tyrone Township after a chicken house collapsed. It was in the process of being demolished, but police said eight people were inside at the time. While most were able to make it out, 53-year-old Jose Rojas-Flores of Harrisburg was killed.
Missing Dauphin County teen found
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update: According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, Natal has been located. The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing teen. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, and white shoes and was on...
Dauphin County boy found, police say
Update Aug. 9: Police said Natal was located. No additional details were released. Lower Paxton Township police say Antonio Natal has been missing since Monday morning. Natal, age not provided by police, was last seen leaving his home wearing a black T-shirt, red shorts and white shoes, police said. He was on a black bicycle and may have changed clothing.
WFMZ-TV Online
Motorcyclist hurt after hitting pole in West Penn
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt after colliding with a utility pole in Schuylkill County. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on Route 895 in West Penn Township. The driver was flown to the hospital, said emergency dispatchers. Officials say the motorcycle was the only...
local21news.com
Chester County D.A. to take over investigation into death of Ellen Greenberg
Dauphin County, PA — The Chester County District Attorney's Office will take over the investigation into the death of Ellen Greenberg. The Chester County D.A. is taking the case now because of conflicts of interest in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. Greenberg...
