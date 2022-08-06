Here’s Your Upstate Filming Location Guide for HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’

Read on 961theeagle.com
Capital Region Casting Call! Want To Be In HBO’s The Gilded Age?
According to WGNA, filming of HBO series, The Gilded Age, is about to get underway around the Capital Region. Locations in Albany and Troy have been scouted, trucks filled with gear have rolled into the area!. What's left to do? How about a casting call to be in the series?...
One Of The Most Expensive Restaurants In America Is Hiding In New York State
We all know that New York state is no stranger to amazing restaurants. Are we home to some of the most expensive in America?. Yelp released their annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. New York only got two slots, which is a pretty big insult. Let's be honest, we know that list must have been wrong. When all the reviews were counted, two New York restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. Either way, this list might be something we don't want to brag about....Being home to one of the most expensive restaurants in America.
‘Gilded Age’ to Shut Down Parts of Albany – Where Can Residents Park?
Lights, Camera, Congestion! Gilded Age 'Alternative Parking' Announced by Producers of The Gilded Age. It's shaping up to be an exciting - albeit somewhat inconvenient for area residents - week throughout various neighborhoods in Albany's center square as the magic of Hollywood settles into Upstate, New York. Street signs have...
HBO returns Albany to the Gilded Age
Washington Park has been transformed with sand-covered roads and horse-drawn carriages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
Did You Know New York is Home to Two Species of Cacti?
Besides maybe our gas tanks, there isn't a whole lot in New York that's dry, but that doesn't mean cacti can't grow here. As a matter of fact, there are not one, but TWO species of cacti you can find growing natively in the Empire State. According to scenichudson.org, hikers...
Photographer Captures Dazzling Photo of Milky Way Over the Adirondacks
A photographer traded the stars of Broadway for the ones above the Adirondacks and the picture is stunning. Steve Schaum was born and raised in the Bronx. He now lives in Yonkers but likes to visit the Adirondacks as much as he can. On one of his trips to Tupper Lake, Schaum captured the Milky Way in a magnificent viral photo.
Imagine Getting Paid To Watch These Cute Little Birds In NYS?
This has to be the coolest job you can get as an animal lover in New York State. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is a prouder supporter of the Monitoring Avian Productivity & Survivorship (MAPS) program. They make their contribution every year by helping tag hundreds of birds, in order to help better monitor and protect birds in their habitat.
When & Where To See The Budweiser Clydesdales In Saratoga This Week
The legendary Budweiser Clydesdales are making their first Capital Region visit in 6 years. Outside of some of the horses racing at Saratoga Race Course, the most well-known and recognizable horses on the planet are back in Saratoga Springs for you you to see this week. The Clydesdales were last...
This New York Lake Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful in the Country
During the warm months of summer, there's no better place to head to than a lake. New York is home to more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds, and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams, so how do you decide which one to pay a visit to?
KFC opening new location in Troy
Kentucky Fried Chicken is opening a new location in Troy. The restaurant, located at 668 Hoosick Road, is set to open on Tuesday, August 16 at 10:30 a.m.
Off the Beaten Path: Gus’s Hot Dogs
WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you live in the Capital Region, you know a thing or two about mini hot dogs. Made famous locally, Gus’s Hot Dogs has been perfecting their recipe since 1954. The hot dog joint prides itself on using the same recipes and the same locally made ingredients since day one. In […]
Relaxing Things To Do In August In The Hudson Valley New York
August is here and it feels like the summer is going so fast. There is still plenty of time to get out and enjoy things happening in the Hudson Valley before summer is over. I have found some events you might want to put on your calendar. Some of the...
Easy For You to Say: All New York Towns That Are Just 1 Syllable
You can find quite a few articles on the internet about New York towns that are difficult to pronounce, including this one. But what about that the towns that are so easy to say, even an infant could do it?. I found 57 towns in New York that were just...
Cow Manure Smell Overpowering Your BBQ? Invite The Farmer!
Oneida County farmer Ben Simons was willing to answer the difficult question on the radio? What about the terrible smell lurking in people's backyards after farmers spread their special liquified manure on a hot day?. It seems worse this year than ever, and Ben says it might just be. It...
Early 2000s Country Star Taking Stage At The New York State Fair This Year
Another country artist is coming to the fair this year and it's going to be a concert you wont want to miss. The Great New York State Fair is proud to welcome Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist David Nail to the Chevy Park Stage on Thursday, August 25th at 2pm. The last time he came to the fair was when he played at Chevy Court in 2011.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Invasive fly species spreading in New York state
Officials are asking residents to look out for an invasive fly from Asia that has made its way to New York. The New York State Division of Plant Industry says the spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in 2014. It was first spotted in New York on Staten...
Is It Legal to Marry Your First Cousin in New York?
Among most reasonable people, the thought of marrying your first cousin is sort of twisted, sick and horrifying. And most states have laws in place preventing such a thing. 19 states say it's perfectly legal to "keep it in the family" by marrying your first cousin. And if you're stereotyping, you might think they're all in the south: They're not.
Filli’s Deli and Bakery opening 3rd location in Columbia County
Filli's Deli and Bakery is set to open its third location in Columbia County. According to a post on the Filli's Facebook page, the new location will be at Tilden Plaza in New Lebanon.
Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
