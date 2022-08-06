3 Republicans in primary race for Wisconsin attorney general

Read on www.gmtoday.com
Diane Pells Roehl
3d ago
I hope these repubs are all live in Wisconsin, FULL TIME, unlike michaels, who lives most of the time in Connecticut in his “summer” home.
In tight and tense Wisconsin GOP governor race, Kleefisch, Michels close with a brawl
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The Republican gubernatorial primary in Wisconsin initially appeared to be Rebecca Kleefisch’s for the taking. Kleefisch, the former lieutenant governor, launched a well-funded campaign nice and early, in September, and speedily commanded a lead over lesser-known opponents, enjoying significant name recognition from her eight years as Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s No. 2.
wpr.org
Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin
Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Election results: Republican primary for Wisconsin lieutenant governor
Eight Republicans are in the race for the position of lieutenant governor in Wisconsin. They are Patrick Testin, Will Martin, Kyle Yudes, Roger Roth, David Varnam, Cindy Werner, David King and Jonathan Wichmann. Current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democrat, is running for U.S. Senate and candidates Peng Her and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Election results: Republican primary for Wisconsin State Assembly District 60
For the second time in two years, State Rep. Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, is facing a challenge from within his party for his Wisconsin Assembly District 60 seat. Samuel Krieg, a 22-year-old Cedarburg High School graduate, is running against Brooks for the Republican nomination, on the Aug. 9 primary ballot. The...
CBS 58
Political analyst breaks down lieutenant governor's race
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Hours before the polls open, Rebecca Kleefisch was still on the campaign trail, ending her last-minute tour across the state in Brookfield Monday night. The former lieutenant governor says she is looking to unify the Republican party. And while the GOP primary for governor will be closely watched, there are, of course, other races on the ballot.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kleefisch downplays Trump endorsement of Michels on final swing
MADISON, Wis. — Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch downplayed Donald Trump's endorsement and rally for her opponent during her final campaign push across Wisconsin Monday, and declined to respond to the former president's criticisms. Kleefisch faces Trump-endorsed Tim Michels in Tuesday's primary, with the winner advancing to face...
WBAY Green Bay
Things to know for Wisconsin’s Primary Election
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin voters will head to the polls Tuesday for a partisan primary election. Statewide, voters will choose a Republican governor candidate to face incumbent Democrat Tony Evers in the November 8 general election. Republicans will choose between Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch, Tim Ramthun, and Adam...
Greater Milwaukee Today
August 2022 partisan primary election results
Residents across southeastern Wisconsin voted in a number of races at the county, city and school board levels on Tuesday, Aug. 9. In addition to several statewide races including the governor’s race and a U.S. Senate seat, there are additional local elections for State Senate, State Assembly, sheriffs, referendums and more.
Battleground Wisconsin: Which issues are driving Wisconsinites to the polls this primary election?
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voters have a lot on their minds heading into the polls, but what exactly is driving their vote? Our News 3 Now team took to the streets outside of the Capitol to find out the biggest issues for some voters ahead of the primary. The answers included a variety of different subjects, including climate change, abortion...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Senate race: What you need to know ahead of the Primary Election
MILWAUKEE — The Senate race for the Wisconsin primary has been an interesting one over the last few weeks. With many on the Democratic ticket withdrawing from the race — such as Alex Lasry, Tom Nelson and Sarah Godlewski — Mandela Barnes will have a better shot as the Democrat on the November ticket. However, you will still see the other candidates’ names on your ballot when casting your vote Tuesday.
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers comments ahead of Election
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Primary Election is Aug. 9 across Wis. where voters will set the stage for the Nov. Election. WEAU’s Judy Clark got the chance to talk with Governor Tony Evers Monday afternoon as he prepares to kick off his re-election campaign. Evers was asked if...
WISN
Where, when and what you need to vote in the Wisconsin primary elections
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsinites hit the polls for primary elections, and WISN 12 News wants to make sure you are ready and have all you need to vote. The polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting for this partisan primary election includes races for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senators (odd-numbered districts) and state representatives.
WEAU-TV 13
A lack of volunteers to changing rules; clerks in rural Wisconsin share election challenges
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On August 9th, voters across Wisconsin will take to polling locations to cast ballots, and in the days leading up to the election, clerks and volunteers across the state prepare to collect votes. Challenges ranging from fewer volunteers to rule changes will meet clerks in rural Wisconsin along the way to the primary election.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Election results: Democratic primary for Wisconsin State Senate District 5
Democrats Jessica Katzenmeyer and Tom Palzewicz are competing to represent the Democrats in the Nov. general election in today's partisan primary. Current District 5 State Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, announced he won’t be seeking re-election. Rob Brian Hutton is running unopposed as a Republican for the seat. Election results...
GOP seeking power over elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s secretary of state has no role in elections, but that could change if Republicans are able to flip the seat this year and pass a law that would empower the office with far more responsibilities. All three GOP candidates competing for the nomination...
Hear why Trump is targeting a Wisconsin GOP lawmaker
During a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, former President Donald Trump criticized the state’s House Speaker Robin Vos for not decertifying the 2020 election results.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Badges of honor
OZAUKEE COUNTY - Two local companies were among the winners of the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Awards for Ethics. “Winning a Torch Award for Ethics is an ultimate badge of honor for any business,” said Jim Temmer, CEO and president of BBB Serving Wisconsin. “There is a lot of competition from other very qualified businesses, and to stand out among them is no easy feat. Ethics is not just doing the right thing for the customer. It is also about inspiring and supporting employees and giving back to the community in meaningful ways.”
wisconsinrightnow.com
NEW POLL: Kleefisch Leads Michels, But It’s in Margin of Error
The exceptionally close race and Kleefisch’s strong support among suburban voters may help explain why President Trump trashed Kleefisch and her family on Friday night in Waukesha. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch has a slight lead over construction company owner Tim Michels, but it’s in the margin of error,...
Reminders for voters before Wisconsin 2022 primary election on Aug. 9
There is only one day before the Partisan Primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Here's what voters should know, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Republican gov. candidates react to Dixon win
It was a rough Republican primary for the losing candidates.
