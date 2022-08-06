ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Comments / 7

MrPasadena
3d ago

That should prevent further events.Safety First. Big Accomplishment.We also should hold parent’s accountable for unlocked arms with juveniles and special adults under 21 in home.Sadly, but Surely whatever works.

Reply(2)
5
Philip Remedios
3d ago

What a shame our schools even need to do this in the first place, but much preferred over putting AR15s in every school. Sad times.

Reply(1)
2
Related
fox13news.com

Hardening Hillsborough County schools

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister showed one parent what the school district has done to 'harden' its schools. McDonald Elementary is one of the older schools in the county and, like so many others, has gone through massive security upgrades.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Education
Pinellas County, FL
Government
County
Pinellas County, FL
State
Florida State
Pinellas County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

How many teacher vacancies are in your school district? The latest county-by-county breakdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As most of the students in Northeast Florida get ready to head back to school there are concerns in school districts over an ongoing teacher shortage. Every Florida school district in Northeast Florida has vacancies, some more than others. While there are positive signs that some spots are being filled, it’s expected that many students in our area will start the year without a full-time teacher leading the class. It’s a trend happening all across the country being fueled by a long list of factors, including low pay and an ongoing educational culture war.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Names Three New Judges

At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced three judicial appointments: one to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Hillsborough County Court, and one to the Hernando County Court. Cynthia Oster, of Tampa, to serve as Judge on the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court. Oster has served...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

When does the school bell ring for Tampa Bay-area districts?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 2022-23 school year starts Wednesday, and some districts may see different school start schedules from the previous academic year. A bus driver shortage has affected a number of surrounding districts, including Pinellas and Sarasota counties. In an attempt to curb bus route delays, some districts are changing the time their school bells ring.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Gualtieri
stpetecatalyst.com

Community Voices: Alternate paths to a good career

Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. It may sound too good to be true, but it’s one of...
TAMPA, FL
floridianpress.com

Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren Fundraises off of his Suspension

Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is campaigning for his job back and asking for donations. In a video released Sunday morning, Warren, who was recently suspended from his position by Gov. Ron DeSantis, stated, “Ron DeSantis is trying to overthrow democracy in Florida,” adding that the action DeSantis took against him “violates the most fundamental basis of our democracy.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Security#School Safety#High School#Illegal Immigrants#Pcs#Intralogic Solutions#Time
stpetecatalyst.com

USFSP launches STEM program for underrepresented students

The University of South Florida St. Petersburg is the first institution in the state to establish a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) program that creates opportunities for underrepresented students. Launched in 1969 as a pre-college intervention and solutions program in California, over 49,000 students from more than 350 school...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Commentary | Whose 'neglect of duty,' Gov. DeSantis?

When will we know when we have drifted from a democracy to rule by an autocrat? If you haven’t been paying attention, last week’s action by Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend highly-regarded and twice-elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” should tell you that we are there. The...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida Mentioned in List of Worst States for Healthcare

Access to affordable health care is arguably an issue for many Americans. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, about half of adults in the United States indicate they have difficulty finding affordable health care. And about a fourth of adults say that they sometimes choose not to fill a prescription or cut their medication in half due to costs.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wlrn.org

The fate of Andrew Warren's suspension is up to the state senate. One South Florida lawmaker calls for a full trial

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson has started the process that could lead to senators considering the fate of suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Simpson, R-Trilby, sent a memo to senators Thursday after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a controversial executive order suspending Warren. DeSantis cited a pledge by the twice-elected state attorney to not enforce a new law preventing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
FLORIDA STATE
suncoastnews.com

Trailer dumping to be denied at West Hernando Convenience Center

If you own a truck, you’re in luck. If you have a car and haul waste on a trailer to the West Hernando Convenience Center on Osowaw Boulevard in Spring Hill, starting Aug. 8 you’ll be turned away and advised to make the nearly 50-mile roundtrip to the main landfill on U.S. 98 at the Citrus County line.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Legal Analysis: What are Andrew Warren's options?

The decision by Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren from office on Thursday made headlines nationwide. For more insight on that, Spectrum Bay News 9’s Holly Gregory spoke with Stetson University College of Law professor Ciara Torres Spelliscy. Among the topics discussed where Warren’s...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy