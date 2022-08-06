ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants rookie Marcus McKethan out for season with torn ACL

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
New York Giants rookie offensive lineman Marcus McKethan, who was selected in the fifth-round of the 2022 NFL draft, will miss the season after suffering a torn ACL.

McKethan went down during the team’s Fan Fest scrimmage on Friday night and the team immediately called for the cart. After undergoing further testing, McKethan’s worst fears were realized.

The Giants officially announced that McKethan has been placed on the reserve/injured list.

The 6-foot-6, 340-pound McKethan had taken second-team snaps at guard and third-team snaps at tackle in practice this summer. And given the Giants’ issues with depth — especially at swing tackle — the rookie had a big opportunity on his hands.

The Giants also lost offensive lineman Matt Gono earlier this week to a serious neck injury, so their numbers are dwindling. Veteran Will Holden was recently signed simply to add a warm body.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

