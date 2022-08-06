Midday kitchen blaze temporarily closes Spitfire Grill

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks were set to play Friday night against the Lincoln Saltdogs until they got rained out, due to the rain they played 2 7 inning games Saturday. The RedHawks fell 2-4 the first game in extra innings at Newman Outdoor Field. The RedHawks scored by the bats of Evan Alexander who hit a sac fly in the 3rd and Peter Maris who hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 6th, his 14th home run of the year. The RedHawks were not able to score in the 2nd game of the double header losing 5-0.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO