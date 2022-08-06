Midday kitchen blaze temporarily closes Spitfire Grill

Read on 740thefan.com
City of Fargo takes first step in replacing flood prone Red River 12th Ave. N bridge
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney calls it a “first step.” He’s talking about a $1.5 million federal grant to study the replacement of the former toll bridge on the Red River that connects Fargo’s 12th Avenue North with Moorhead’s 15th Avenue North.
25 years in the making, F-M Diversion breaks ground
ARGUSVILLE, N.D. (KFGO) – On a stage sitting in the middle of what will soon be the start of a 30-foot-wide, 30-mile long diversion channel which promises to provide 100 years of flood protection to 235,000 people in the Fargo-Moorhead region, U.S. Senators, North Dakota’s and Minnesota’s governors, the mayors of Fargo, West Fargo, and Moorhead, and other leaders from around the region celebrated the groundbreaking of a project 25 years in the making.
4 Luv of Dog Rescue’s 9th annual Mutt March benefits vet care for shelter animals
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — 4 Luv of Dog Rescue hosted their 9th annual Mutt March yesterday featured obstacle courses, games for dogs and a march for our best friends across MB Johnson Park. This year’s walk benefits the non-profit Spay and Neuter Impact Project, or SNIP. The goal...
Meetings Set to Discuss Chronic Wasting Disease
North Dakota Game and Fish Department officials will host three public meetings this month to discuss chronic wasting disease in North Dakota. “Chronic wasting disease presents serious concerns for the long-term health of our big game populations,” said Casey Anderson, wildlife division chief. “While the status of this disease has changed considerably in North Dakota over the past two decades, we’ve also learned a lot.”
Fargo police investigating three shootings between Saturday and early Sunday; No arrests
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating several shooting incidents over the weekend that left three people hospitalized. Police responded about 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the Holiday Station store at 101 University Drive North on reports of vandalism at the convenience store. Arriving on the scene, they discovered that the front glass door had been shattered by gunfire. A local hospital also notified dispatch that shortly after police arrived at the scene, a shooting victim had been brought to their emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries.
Casselton man charged with fraudulent ATV accident claims
FARGO (KFGO) – A Casselton man has been charged with insurance fraud in Cass County. The State’s Attorney’s office in conjunction with the North Dakota Insurance Department brought felony charges against 58-year-old Paul Baumler after Baumler filed 39 claims through multiple insurance carriers involving ATV accidents and investigators identified 14 of the claims to have evidence of material misrepresentation.
State patrol reports 1,300 traffic stops during We Fest, 8 DWI arrests
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – The State Patrol made 1,351 traffic stops during We Fest and 8 arrests for drunken driving. Eight minors were cited for underage drinking. there were 6 arrests on outstanding warrants and five drug arrests. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says there were 440 citations or warnings...
Fargo 12U All-Stars stay alive with a win over Kansas
(KFGO/KNFL) The Fargo 12U All-Stars stayed alive with a win on Monday in the Little League Baseball Midwest Region Tournament in Whitestown, Indiana. The North Dakota representative beat their Kansas counterparts by a 10-6 score. After each team scores three runs in the 1st inning, Fargo took the lead for...
Lincoln Sweeps RedHawks In Doubleheader
RedHawks edge Lincoln to salvage final game of series
(FARGO/FM RedHawks) After coming off a doubleheader loss to Lincoln on Saturday, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (48-26) rebounded on Sunday for a 4-3 win over the Lincoln Saltdogs, in front of a crowd of 2,481 on a cool afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field. Tyler Grauer (7-3) got the start for the...
NDSU #1, SDSU #2 in STATS Preseason FCS Rankings
CHICAGO – Defending national champion North Dakota State is ranked No. 1 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25 announced Monday, Aug. 8. The Bison collected 52 of the 54 first-place votes in the national media poll. North Dakota State returns 13 starters from last year’s 14-1 team...
The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks drop both games in double header against the Lincoln Saltdogs
The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks were set to play Friday night against the Lincoln Saltdogs until they got rained out, due to the rain they played 2 7 inning games Saturday. The RedHawks fell 2-4 the first game in extra innings at Newman Outdoor Field. The RedHawks scored by the bats of Evan Alexander who hit a sac fly in the 3rd and Peter Maris who hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 6th, his 14th home run of the year. The RedHawks were not able to score in the 2nd game of the double header losing 5-0.
