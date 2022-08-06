ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber Springs, AR

THV11

Feds continue to investigate Little Rock mail thefts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Four Arkansans were arrested last week on federal charges involving mail theft— and this week, the investigation will continue. Federal investigators have looked into the 4 indictments for mail theft and stolen mail keys in Little Rock and could tell us more updates on arrests soon.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock police search for missing woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing woman. 49-year-old Melissa Fields was last seen in Little Rock in October of 2020. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Detective Dearing at (501)...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

Woman killed in crash on I-49 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened on I-49 in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police report, 87-year-old Nan Brooks of Bella Vista was killed in the crash on Aug. 9. The report states that a 2013 Hyundai, 2014...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
#Violent Crime
neareport.com

Sheriff: Suspect shot after attacking officers with edged weapon

Two law enforcement officers were wounded Saturday morning in Cleburne County. The suspect was shot in the incident. On Saturday morning, August 6, a Cleburne County deputy and a Heber Springs police officer made contact with an individual concerning a call for service, a press release from the sheriff said. During their interaction, the suspect is alleged to have attacked the deputy and the officer with an edged weapon. The suspect was also shot during the altercation.
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
KATV

NLRPD identifies victim in West Scenic homicide; suspect arrested

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock Police have made an arrest and identified the victim of a Friday afternoon homicide at West Scenic apartments. Officers of the department said they responded to 605 West Scenic Drive at apartment M in reference to an accidental shooting. When police arrived,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

One dead after shooting at Grassy Lake Apartments

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — On August 5, 2022, Faulkner County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Grassy Lake Apartments in reference to a shooting. Deputies located a female juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the head upon arrival. Unfortunately, the victim passed away on August 6, 2022, due to her...
MAYFLOWER, AR
THV11

THV11

