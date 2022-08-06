Read full article on original website
Body discovered Tuesday inside Pulaski Co. burning home
Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman is dead after her body was found inside a burned home.
Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
Feds continue to investigate Little Rock mail thefts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Four Arkansans were arrested last week on federal charges involving mail theft— and this week, the investigation will continue. Federal investigators have looked into the 4 indictments for mail theft and stolen mail keys in Little Rock and could tell us more updates on arrests soon.
Little Rock police search for missing woman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing woman. 49-year-old Melissa Fields was last seen in Little Rock in October of 2020. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Detective Dearing at (501)...
Man pleads not guilty for attempted murder in Fayetteville probation officer stabbing
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On June 28, witnesses told Fayetteville police that they saw a man standing over a woman after she was stabbed inside the drug court on College Avenue. That man was identified by police as 30-year-old Zachry Seward, who was arrested and charged for attempting to kill his former probation officer.
Police identify person of interest after man shot and killed in West Helena
WEST HELENA, Ark. — Police have identified a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a man in Arkansas. The Helena-West Helena Police Department (HWHPD) responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 1200 block of Highway 49 in West Helena on Aug. 8 at 4:05 a.m.
Woman killed in crash on I-49 in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened on I-49 in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police report, 87-year-old Nan Brooks of Bella Vista was killed in the crash on Aug. 9. The report states that a 2013 Hyundai, 2014...
Police: Juvenile victim in Mayflower apartment complex shooting dies
Deputies with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office said that the victim in a Friday morning shooting at an apartment complex in Mayflower has died.
neareport.com
Sheriff: Suspect shot after attacking officers with edged weapon
Two law enforcement officers were wounded Saturday morning in Cleburne County. The suspect was shot in the incident. On Saturday morning, August 6, a Cleburne County deputy and a Heber Springs police officer made contact with an individual concerning a call for service, a press release from the sheriff said. During their interaction, the suspect is alleged to have attacked the deputy and the officer with an edged weapon. The suspect was also shot during the altercation.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bentonville man cut Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy, Heber Springs police officer with razor
The Arkansas State Police says that a Bentonville man cut and injured a Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department deputy and a Heber Springs Police Department officer in a suspected trespassing incident. State Police say that 31-year-old Cody Weideman of Bentonville was observed along the eastern edge of a property at...
UPDATE: Missing Pea Ridge man located
The circumstances of the disappearance of Billy F. Camp, 52, are unknown. ASP believes he may be traveling in a red GMC Sierra.
Deputy and police officer injured, person shot in Cleburne County during call for service
Three hurt, including a Heber Springs police officer and a Cleburne County sheriff's deputy after a violent encounter Saturday morning.
Driver dies after collision Saturday in Little Rock
A man has died after a traffic collision in Little Rock’s Heights neighborhood Saturday night.
KATV
NLRPD identifies victim in West Scenic homicide; suspect arrested
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock Police have made an arrest and identified the victim of a Friday afternoon homicide at West Scenic apartments. Officers of the department said they responded to 605 West Scenic Drive at apartment M in reference to an accidental shooting. When police arrived,...
Police release dashcam, bodycam footage of Little Rock City Director’s arrest
Body and dash cam footage is providing additional insight into a city official's car crash.
Arrest made; victim identified in Friday NLR homicide
North Little Rock police have made an arrest after another man was killed Friday afternoon at West Scenic Apartments in North Little Rock.
One dead after shooting at Grassy Lake Apartments
MAYFLOWER, Ark. — On August 5, 2022, Faulkner County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Grassy Lake Apartments in reference to a shooting. Deputies located a female juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the head upon arrival. Unfortunately, the victim passed away on August 6, 2022, due to her...
KATV
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office investigating a Saturday shooting; young female dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a shooting incident that resulted in a female juvenile being shot in the head. According to deputies of the office, deputies were dispatched to Grassy Lake Apartments in reference to a shooting at around 5:45 a.m. When...
Police: Woman found dead in parking lot of North Little Rock hotel
Police in North Little Rock are investigating after a body was found in a car in the parking lot of a hotel Saturday night.
LRPD: Arrest made in Monday homicide on Whispering Pines Drive
Little Rock police made an arrest Friday in a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a Mississippi man on Whispering Pines Drive on Monday.
