One person dead after late-night Rancho Cordova shooting

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a Rancho Cordova neighborhood that left one person dead Friday night.

The sheriff’s office said it received a call regarding a shooting on Ramsgate Way nearby Croydon Way at around 11:21 p.m. Friday.

The sheriff’s office said the caller was a female saying her boyfriend had been shot and was lying on the ground.

Officers from the Rancho Cordova Police Department responded to the scene and located a man with one gunshot wound. Officers provided life-saving measures as they waited for Sacramento Metro Fire personnel.

Fire personnel transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence, but no further information about a suspect is known at this time.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after identification and notification from his next of kin.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.

Tips can be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.