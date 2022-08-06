New York Rangers rumors indicate a possible Jimmy Vesey return

The New York Rangers have lost a lot of key forwards in free agency, including Andrew Copp, Ryan Strome, Frank Vatrano, and Kevin Rooney, and they may end up losing Tyler Motte too. They did sign Vincent Trocheck but couldn’t afford any other big signings. However, rumors have linked the team to free agent forward Jimmy Vesey, who spent his first three years in the NHL with them. (From “Islanders should honor Ed Westfall for helping lay dynasty’s foundation”, New York Post, 8/6/22) He could prove to be a solid bottom-six forward and he should do so at a reasonable price too.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO