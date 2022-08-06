New York Rangers rumors indicate a possible Jimmy Vesey return

Read on www.foreverblueshirts.com
New York Rangers prospect Brett Berard on Team USA for WJC
New York Rangers prospect forward Brett Berard will be in action at the World Junior Championship taking place in Edmonton from August 9th to the 20th. On Sunday, Team USA announced its roster confirming what many suspected, that Berard would be on the team. He along with Brock Faber, Landon Slaggert, and Tyler Kleven helped the U.S. capture Gold in 2021.
Rangers Get a Reasonably Priced Depth Forward in Vesey
The New York Rangers have lost a lot of key forwards in free agency, including Andrew Copp, Ryan Strome, Frank Vatrano, and Kevin Rooney, and they may end up losing Tyler Motte too. They did sign Vincent Trocheck but couldn’t afford any other big signings. However, rumors have linked the team to free agent forward Jimmy Vesey, who spent his first three years in the NHL with them. (From “Islanders should honor Ed Westfall for helping lay dynasty’s foundation”, New York Post, 8/6/22) He could prove to be a solid bottom-six forward and he should do so at a reasonable price too.
NY RANGERS PLAYERS SPEAK ON TROUBA'S CAPTAINCY ANNOUNCEMENT
The New York Rangers today announced that Jacob Trouba is the 28th captain in team history, a role most previously held by Ryan McDonagh in 2018:. The New York Rangers are the biggest NHL team by market cap and the most iconic team not in Canada. The fact that their captaincy has been vacant since 2018 speaks volumes on the seriousness with which the organization considers the role. Trouba, a tower of terror on the back end, is honestly a great choice to lead this group. The new captain spoke following the announcement:
Trouba congratulated by teammates after being named Rangers captain
Panarin, Zibanejad among those to rally around defenseman on social media. The 28-year-old defenseman was named the Rangers' first captain since defenseman Ryah McDonagh, who was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 26, 2018. "It's a huge honor, and it's something that means something, especially here in this...
Artemi Panarin’s hilarious reaction to Jacob Trouba being named Rangers captain
The New York Rangers made a huge move on Tuesday, naming star defenseman Jacob Trouba as the team’s next captain. The Rangers have not had a single team captain since Ryan McDonagh left for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017-18. Instead, the team has utilized multiple assistant captains during that span. After Trouba was named […] The post Artemi Panarin’s hilarious reaction to Jacob Trouba being named Rangers captain appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: New York Rangers expected to name Jacob Trouba next captain
The New York Rangers are expected to name defenseman Jacob Trouba the 28th captain in franchise history this week. According to report by hockey insider Kevin Weekes, he states the announcement should come within the next 24 hours. Trouba, 28, picked up 39 points in 81 games last season for...
New York Rangers boast 7 prospects at World Junior Championship
The World Junior Championship are set to begin today with the New York Rangers boasting 7 prospects in the tournament. Back in December, the tournament was cancelled due to a flare up of COVID-19. Edmonton will be hosting the event which runs through August 20th. Team USA won Gold in...
