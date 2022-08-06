ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man rescued from high atop border wall

By Matt Meyer
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Rescuers climbed a ladder to save a man who got stranded high atop a U.S.-Mexico border wall in San Diego Friday night.

Someone spotted the man on the barrier around 9:30 p.m. near La Media Road in the Otay Mesa area, according to a photographer with OnScene TV, who recorded video of the rescue.

The video shows the man stuck high atop the roughly 30-foot wall, clinging to the top and resting his feet on two of the long beams that make up the barrier. A San Diego Fire-Rescue crew used a specialized ladder truck to extend a rescuer all the way up to the man.

The firefighter wrapped a harness around the man’s legs and waist, then guided him with a hand on his hip as the two slowly backed down the ladder to safety.

Once he reached ground, the man — who appeared to be uninjured — was turned over to immigration authorities. Video showed a U.S. Border Patrol agent escorting the man to the back of a waiting truck.

A recent study from UC San Diego warned of an “unprecedented,” five-time increase in the number of people getting badly hurt in falls from the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Physicians with the university’s medical center attribute the rise in injuries to a recent height increase from a range of 8 to 17 feet to 30 feet.

“The height increase of the border wall along the San Ysidro and El Centro sectors was touted as making the barrier ‘unclimbable,’ but that has not stopped people from attempting to do so with consequential results,” wrote Dr. Amy Liepert, the director of acute care surgery at UCSD Health.

FOX 5 has reported on border falls as they happen in the San Diego area, including a May crossing attempt in which a man died from his injuries .

Times of San Diego

Thomas Moreno, 50, Was Man Found Dead in Lakeside Pond

Authorities Monday publicly identified a man found dead last week in a pond near El Capitan High School. The possible drowning death of Thomas Moreno, 50, in the area of Moreno Drive and Willow Road in Lakeside was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. last Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
LAKESIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Three Injured in Shooting in Pacific Beach

Three people were wounded during a shooting in an alley in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday. The victims were listed in stable condition at a hospital, the San Diego Police Department reported. Officers dispatched at 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a radio call of someone hearing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
