New York Giants Offensive Lineman Marcus McKethan Suffers Torn ACL

The fifth-round draft pick was injured during the team's Blue-White scrimmage and will miss the 2022 season.

New York Giants rookie offensive lineman Marcus McKethan, one of their fifth-round draft picks, has suffered a season-ending torn ACL, the team announced.

McKethan, one of two offensive linemen the Giants drafted out of North Carolina, was injured during Friday night's Blue-White scrimmage during a pass-blocking play.

The 6-foot-7, 335-pounder, who has been working at guard and tackle, fell to the ground after a play and immediately clutched his right leg. The team's medical staff quickly attended to him as his teammates gathered around him, and he was helped to a cart where he sat with his right leg elevated as he was driven back to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Giants' offensive line depth has taken a few dings this summer. Earlier, center Jon Felciano missed a few days of practice with what the team said was a heat/hydration-related issue. Nick Gates (leg) and Matt Peart (knee) are on the PUP list.

More recently, the team was granted an exemption for offensive tackle Matt Gono, who, according to a report by ESPN, may have a career-ending neck issue.

The Giants were off on Saturday and scheduled to return to practice on Sunday at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. They will open their preseason schedule Thursday night up in Foxborough against the New England Patriots, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m.

