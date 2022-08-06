Read on weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com
Watch: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference - Reds Hit By Midfield Injuries
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not happy with his team's performance in the 2-2 draw against Fulham in the Premier League and you can watch what he had to say in his post-match press conference here.
Erling Haaland shines and Cristiano Ronaldo distraction: What we learned in the Premier League
Erling Haaland struck twice on his Premier League debut but Erik ten Hag’s reign at Manchester United got off to a losing start.Here, the PA news agency looks at some things we learned from the opening weekend of the Premier League season.Haaland did not need time after all🧘🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/AcaBAx3nTQ— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) August 7, 2022While few doubted that Erling Haaland would score plenty of goals for Manchester City, there was a feeling after last week’s Community Shield – when he failed to find the net and missed a gilt-edged chance – he could take time to settle. The Norwegian would...
Leeds winger Helder Costa joins ex-Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo at Saudi side Al-Ittihad on loan transfer
HELDER COSTA has signed for Al-Ittihad on a season-long loan from Leeds, according to reports. The 28-year-old has signed an initial deal which will see him stay with the Saudi Arabian club until June 2023. However, The Daily Mail claim that there is an option for the deal to become...
Report: Former Manchester United Player Makes Fun Of Cristiano Ronaldo Following Defeat Against Brighton & Hove Albion
The former Manchester United player spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo following the embarrassing defeat at Old Trafford.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits star is set to depart club for Barcelona
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that long-serving left-back star Marcos Alonso is set to depart the club for pastures new in the coming days, with a move to Barcelona likely to be confirmed next week. Alonso joined the Blues in 2016 for a fee of around £24m after a...
Arsenal tipped to turn their attentions to Crystal Palace star
Arsenal have been linked with a number of wingers so far this summer, and Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is the latest named to be tipped as a possible addition. The Gunners opened their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Patrick Vieira’s side, and we could well be set to go back to Selhurst Park with an offer for one of their players.
Roker Roundup: Journo claims Broadhead set for a move to Wigan - but we want a centre half
Sunderland have had a strong interest in Nathan Broadhead this summer, following his highly successful loan spell last season. The deal has been dragging on, however, with his Everton team-mate Ellis Simms signing for the club on-loan and also scoring twice on his debut at the weekend. Now reports suggest...
Chelsea given encouragement over transfer of Premier League star
Chelsea have reportedly been given encouragement over a potential transfer swoop for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. The Ivory Coast international is in the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park, and there’s currently no indication that he’ll sign a new deal amid these links with the Blues, according to a report from talkSPORT.
For Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, the opening day saw more attacking fluidity.
The contrast with last season was stark. Rather than losing 2-0 on the first night of the season, Arsenal won 2-0. The away fans, many of whom cursed the manager’s name 12 months ago, lustily belted out that we’ve got Super Mik Arteta, and that he knows exactly what we need. And, rather than looking lost and all at sea, Arsenal looked well-coached, especially in the opening quarter of the game, where Arsenal were completely dominant.
Will Mikel Arteta, Arsenal finish higher than Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur? | State of the Union
With the Premier League season debut this past weekend, Alexi Lalas and David Mosse break down Arsenal and Tottenham's impressive performance against Crystal Palace, Southampton. Afterwards, Lalas and Mosse make their predictions as to where the Gunners and the Spurs will finish in the 2023 season.
Conor Coady Everton shirt number revealed
Everton have announced the signing of defender Conor Coady on loan from Wolves. Capped ten times by England, the Wolves club captain is 29 and becomes the the fourth Blues signing of the summer transfer window, joining James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre and Dwight McNeil, the latter pair being confirmed last week. The loan deal is said to have an option for a permanent transfer should the Blues choose to activate it, with the player’s contract running through to 2025.
Talking Tactics: How ultra-aggressive and clinical Sunderland managed to beat Bristol City
Alex Neil made one change from the opening game draw for the visit to Bristol City, and it was an important one – Ellis Simms replaced Elliot Embleton as the lads switched to a 3-4-1-2 formation. Alex Pritchard lined up as a 10 behind Simms and Ross Stewart, and those three were to go on to form a crucially important attacking unit.
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's side analysed after impressive win over Crystal Palace in Premier League opener
Starting on a Friday night, travelling across London to face a boisterous home crowd? Arsenal had been there before. The Gunners lost 2-0 at Brentford on the opening Friday in August last year and would end the month bottom of the league for the first time since 1992. This year,...
Report: Manchester United Considering Move For Watford Attacker
Manchester United are now reportedly said to be considering other attacking options having pulled out of the opportunity to sign Marko Arnautovic and have turned their attention to a well known Watford attacker.
Klopp Addresses Midfield Concerns After Thiago Injury
There were no shortage of disappointing and frustrating moments from Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Fulham yesterday, but the most distressing of all was Thiago Alcântara limping off in the 51st minute. With Curtis Jones, Naby Keïta, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all missing the match (illness, calf injury, hamstring injury respectively), seeing another midfielder limp off was worrying.
Everton 0-1 Chelsea | Three Takeaways From the Opening Day Defeat at Goodison Park
Everton started off the season on the wrong note, slipping to defeat at home against Chelsea despite a solid defensive effort. While the visitors are not likely to be title challengers this season, they will be in contention for the top four and needed a penalty late in the first half to get the sole goal of the game.
Image: Chelsea’s critical problem with Spurs game on the horizon
Matt Law has just Tweeted out an interesting stat that shows where Chelsea are struggling at the moment. We kept pace last season, finishing top 4, almost making the Champions League semis and reaching two cup finals. But our big issue is goals. Since the turn of the year we’ve scored 34 in the Premier League, compared to Man City’s 50 and Liverpool’s 46.
Southampton pushing for Callum Hudson-Odoi loan from Chelsea — report
Callum Hudson-Odoi was not selected as part of the matchday squad last night, and while the 21-year-old did make the trip with the rest of the team (unlike Marcos Alonso or Timo Werner or Emerson), his absence has led to some renewed rumor-mongering already. Southampton, fresh off their poor 4-1...
Chelsea confident of securing top transfer target, deal likely to cost more than £80m
Chelsea are reportedly confident of clinching the transfer of Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana. A deal is likely to cost the Blues over £80million, but it seems they are growing increasingly confident that they will bring the 21-year-old to Stamford Bridge, according to 90min. Fofana has looked a hugely...
Loan Watch: Leighton Clarkson Scores In First Match With Aberdeen
Mere hours after Leighton Clarkson’s loan move to Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen was confirmed, the 20-year-old midfielder found himself both in the action and on the scoresheet. Clarkson came on as an unexpected sub, coming on in the 12th minute for Hayden Coulson. And Clarkson apparently wasn’t satisfied...
