The Independent

Erling Haaland shines and Cristiano Ronaldo distraction: What we learned in the Premier League

Erling Haaland struck twice on his Premier League debut but Erik ten Hag’s reign at Manchester United got off to a losing start.Here, the PA news agency looks at some things we learned from the opening weekend of the Premier League season.Haaland did not need time after all🧘🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AcaBAx3nTQ— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) August 7, 2022While few doubted that Erling Haaland would score plenty of goals for Manchester City, there was a feeling after last week’s Community Shield – when he failed to find the net and missed a gilt-edged chance – he could take time to settle. The Norwegian would...
Yardbarker

Arsenal tipped to turn their attentions to Crystal Palace star

Arsenal have been linked with a number of wingers so far this summer, and Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is the latest named to be tipped as a possible addition. The Gunners opened their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Patrick Vieira’s side, and we could well be set to go back to Selhurst Park with an offer for one of their players.
Yardbarker

Chelsea given encouragement over transfer of Premier League star

Chelsea have reportedly been given encouragement over a potential transfer swoop for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. The Ivory Coast international is in the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park, and there’s currently no indication that he’ll sign a new deal amid these links with the Blues, according to a report from talkSPORT.
SB Nation

For Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, the opening day saw more attacking fluidity.

The contrast with last season was stark. Rather than losing 2-0 on the first night of the season, Arsenal won 2-0. The away fans, many of whom cursed the manager’s name 12 months ago, lustily belted out that we’ve got Super Mik Arteta, and that he knows exactly what we need. And, rather than looking lost and all at sea, Arsenal looked well-coached, especially in the opening quarter of the game, where Arsenal were completely dominant.
SB Nation

Conor Coady Everton shirt number revealed

Everton have announced the signing of defender Conor Coady on loan from Wolves. Capped ten times by England, the Wolves club captain is 29 and becomes the the fourth Blues signing of the summer transfer window, joining James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre and Dwight McNeil, the latter pair being confirmed last week. The loan deal is said to have an option for a permanent transfer should the Blues choose to activate it, with the player’s contract running through to 2025.
SB Nation

Klopp Addresses Midfield Concerns After Thiago Injury

There were no shortage of disappointing and frustrating moments from Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Fulham yesterday, but the most distressing of all was Thiago Alcântara limping off in the 51st minute. With Curtis Jones, Naby Keïta, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all missing the match (illness, calf injury, hamstring injury respectively), seeing another midfielder limp off was worrying.
Yardbarker

Image: Chelsea’s critical problem with Spurs game on the horizon

Matt Law has just Tweeted out an interesting stat that shows where Chelsea are struggling at the moment. We kept pace last season, finishing top 4, almost making the Champions League semis and reaching two cup finals. But our big issue is goals. Since the turn of the year we’ve scored 34 in the Premier League, compared to Man City’s 50 and Liverpool’s 46.
SB Nation

Loan Watch: Leighton Clarkson Scores In First Match With Aberdeen

Mere hours after Leighton Clarkson’s loan move to Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen was confirmed, the 20-year-old midfielder found himself both in the action and on the scoresheet. Clarkson came on as an unexpected sub, coming on in the 12th minute for Hayden Coulson. And Clarkson apparently wasn’t satisfied...
