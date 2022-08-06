ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

Flailing Texas Democrats Finally Unfurl Platform Filled with Utopian Socialist Designs

AUSTIN – Texas Democrats failed to approve a party platform during their state convention in Dallas July 14 - 16 because of a lack of a quorum.  There were not enough Texas Democrats in attendance to vote on the platform.   Over the weekend during the sleepy weekend news cycle, the leadership of the minority party released an update of it's marching orders for candidates up and down the ballot and it is very consistent with the current hard left, socialist policies being chiseled out in Washington; wealth redistribution, disarming the public, 'fixing' the electric grid which has been working…
Tom Handy

O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
tpr.org

Texas Gov. Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger O'Rourke is narrowing

In Texas, an abortion ban and the school shooting in Uvalde may have shifted the odds in the governor's race. Earlier this year, polls indicated that Republican Governor Greg Abbott had an overwhelming lead over the Democrat in the race, former Congressman Beto O'Rourke. But as NPR's Wade Goodwyn reports, the Democrat's chances may have improved.
riograndeguardian.com

Mounce: There’s a Starr in Your Future

There’s a Starr in your future—and in your past and your present. So near, yet, in many ways, so far. I took a trip yesterday to Starr—Starr County, Texas–destination, Rio Grande City, driving from my county, Hidalgo, with natives of that region. We had not returned in many years.
ValleyCentral

Agua SUD enters Stage 2 water restrictions

PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Agua Special Utility District announced the implementation of the Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan starting on July 29, 2022. The district’s website said customers are required to follow the Mandatory Water Use Restrictions to increase conservation efforts due to drought conditions in the State of Texas. This restriction, said Agua […]
ValleyCentral

Edinburg begins water conservation efforts

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Mandatory water conservation efforts began in the city of Edinburg today. Significant drought conditions and low water levels at local dams are causing the city of Edinburg to enter “stage 2” water conservation efforts on Friday, August 5. The city provided a helpful graphic with more information on when residents how […]
Wiredpr News

Nexus Real Estate Expanding Rapidly in Brownsville TX

Website Updated with Newest Listings and Houses for Sale in Brownsville TX. Nexus Real Estate, leading Realty from Brownsville, TX, are pleased to share that they are rapidly expanding their footprint in the city. The website is currently updated with the newest listings and houses for sale in Brownsville, TX. It was in 2007 that Nexus Real Estate partnered with a national franchise and became the largest Realtors in Brownsville. And in the same year, the company ranked first in sales, and in 2008 Nexus Real Estate became a 100% family-owned and operated company. The staff consists of over 40 licensed bilingual real estate agents who receive extensive training every year. This training keeps them abreast of the industry’s changing economics and latest news. The agents are professional, knowledgeable and strive to help their clients fulfill their dreams of buying a dream home within their budget.
BROWNSVILLE, TX

