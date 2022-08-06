Read on www.valleycentral.com
KBTX.com
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
For the latest on criminal justice news, sign up to receive our weekly law and order newsletter. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers...
‘Flee Texas’ service launches to help LGBTQ people leave state
Lauren Rodriguez credits the political climate in Texas and restrictions pursued by the state legislature related to the transgender community for cementing her decision to seek a life outside the U.S.
Flailing Texas Democrats Finally Unfurl Platform Filled with Utopian Socialist Designs
AUSTIN – Texas Democrats failed to approve a party platform during their state convention in Dallas July 14 - 16 because of a lack of a quorum. There were not enough Texas Democrats in attendance to vote on the platform. Over the weekend during the sleepy weekend news cycle, the leadership of the minority party released an update of it's marching orders for candidates up and down the ballot and it is very consistent with the current hard left, socialist policies being chiseled out in Washington; wealth redistribution, disarming the public, 'fixing' the electric grid which has been working…
Protestors outside Texas Gov. candidate Beto O'Rourke campaign stop in Rockdale
Sunday a group of Gov. Greg Abbott's supporters stood outside a theater where gubernatorial hopeful Beto O'Rourke was speaking.
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
tpr.org
Texas Gov. Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger O'Rourke is narrowing
In Texas, an abortion ban and the school shooting in Uvalde may have shifted the odds in the governor's race. Earlier this year, polls indicated that Republican Governor Greg Abbott had an overwhelming lead over the Democrat in the race, former Congressman Beto O'Rourke. But as NPR's Wade Goodwyn reports, the Democrat's chances may have improved.
KVUE
Texas This Week: Reporter Jolie McCullough on Texas's collapsing juvenile justice prison system
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Jolie McCullough, criminal justice reporter for The Texas Tribune, discusses the current conditions plaguing the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Texas Medicaid program for new mothers under review. The future of...
State of Texas: ‘Taking that bullhorn away’ — Alex Jones verdict has larger implications
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — An Austin jury ruled that InfoWars host Alex Jones must pay for falsely saying the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Jones was ordered to pay millions in damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the mass shooting. The ruling came just days after Jones admitted on […]
riograndeguardian.com
Mounce: There’s a Starr in Your Future
There’s a Starr in your future—and in your past and your present. So near, yet, in many ways, so far. I took a trip yesterday to Starr—Starr County, Texas–destination, Rio Grande City, driving from my county, Hidalgo, with natives of that region. We had not returned in many years.
riograndeguardian.com
Villalobos: Exciting day for RGV as Anzalduas Bridge gets closer to carrying fully loaded trucks
MCALLEN, Texas – McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos thought the occasion so special he asked that an official photo be taken of the Anzalduas International Bridge Board members. The board comprises elected officials and staff from the cities of McAllen, Mission, and Granjeno. The reason the occasion was special, Villalobos...
Agua SUD enters Stage 2 water restrictions
PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Agua Special Utility District announced the implementation of the Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan starting on July 29, 2022. The district’s website said customers are required to follow the Mandatory Water Use Restrictions to increase conservation efforts due to drought conditions in the State of Texas. This restriction, said Agua […]
Gas prices in Texas down more than $1 since peak in June
Gas prices in Texas continue to decline from record highs earlier this summer. A gallon of regular unleaded gas now costs an average of $3.56 across the state, down 15 cents from last Monday.
Texas DPS: Social media companies underreporting potential threats
Dale Avant, chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division, revealed those types of threats are under-reported Monday at the Texas Capitol.
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in Texas
After COVID-19, you would think there wouldn’t be another infectious disease for years. Well, just as we even reached two years of managing COVID, now there is another infectious disease you need to pay attention to.
Edinburg begins water conservation efforts
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Mandatory water conservation efforts began in the city of Edinburg today. Significant drought conditions and low water levels at local dams are causing the city of Edinburg to enter “stage 2” water conservation efforts on Friday, August 5. The city provided a helpful graphic with more information on when residents how […]
Indicted APD officer Justin Berry appointed to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement
Governor Greg Abbott appointed Justin Berry to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) for a term set to expire August 30, 2027. Abbott also appointed Martina Lemond Dixon to a term set to expire in 2023.
Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star
Groups say state border security initiative fosters discrimination and escalates violence; DPS points to myriad of felony arrests and weapons seizures
Wiredpr News
Nexus Real Estate Expanding Rapidly in Brownsville TX
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
