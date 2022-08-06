Read on www.numberfire.com
Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
Luke Maile in Guardians' Sunday lineup
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Maile for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
Dodgers News: Former All-Star Closer Eyes Return from Injury for LA
Blake Treinen is inching closer to making a return to the Dodgers bullpen.
Kody Clemens in lineup Sunday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Clemens is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Clemens for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
Jose Altuve sitting Sunday afternoon for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 400 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .284 batting average with an .879 OPS,...
Wilmer Flores not in lineup for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Flores is being replaced at first base by Brandon Belt versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 403 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .249 batting average with a .774 OPS, 16...
Phil Gosselin sitting for Angels on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Gosselin will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jose Rojas starting at third base. Rojas will bat eighth versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. numberFire's models project Rojas for 5.3...
Tommy La Stella in Giants' Tuesday lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. La Stella is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project La Stella for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Austin Slater sitting Tuesday night for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Slater is being replaced in center field by Mike Yastrzemski versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 243 plate appearances this season, Slater has a .266 batting average with a...
Austin Wynns starting Tuesday night for Giants
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Wynns is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Wynns for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.2 RBI and...
Vimael Machin in lineup Tuesday for Athletics
Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Machin is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Machin for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 RBI and 4.5 FanDuel points.
Ke'Bryan Hayes sitting for Pirates Monday night
The Pittsburgh Pirates did not include Ke'Bryan Hayes in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hayes will catch a breather Monday while Ben Gamel joins the lineup at designated hitter and bats fourth. Cal Mitchell will start in right field, Bligh Madris will cover first base, and Michael Chavis will take over for Hayes at third.
Ezequiel Duran in Texas dugout Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Ezequiel Duran is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros. Duran will take a seat while Josh Smith takes over on third base and bats seventh. Smith has a $2,300 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for...
Brandon Belt starting for San Francisco on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants infeilder Brandon Belt is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Belt is getting the nod at first base, batting second in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Belt for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes batting third on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hayes will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Bligh Madris moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hayes for 10.8 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Angels' Jose Rojas batting eighth on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Jose Rojas is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Rojas will start at third base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Phil Gosselin moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rojas for 5.3 FanDuel points on...
Magneuris Sierra sitting for Angels on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Magneuris Sierra is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Sierra will move to the bench on Tuesday with Steven Duggar starting in center field. Duggar will bat ninth versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. numberFire's models project Duggar for 6.6...
Charlie Blackmon leading off for Rockies on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Blackmon will start in right field on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Yonathan Daza moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Blackmon for 12.1 FanDuel points...
