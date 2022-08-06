DOJ: Pelion man used $3 million from investors on farm equipment, trips to Vegas

Read on www.wltx.com
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
These are South Carolina’s biggest consumer complaints
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina officials released a list of the most common consumer complaints in the state last year, ranging from vehicle problems to canceled travel plans. According to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA), the department received 3,977 complaints in 2021. In resolving those complaints, the department recovered or saved South […]
Sheriff: Gunman who tried to kill Richland deputies had over 900 bullets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a man who fired an assault rifle at his officers last week had a written out plan on how to kill them and had a large supply of ammunition to accomplish his goal. Lott spoke Tuesday to give what he...
Woman sentenced to 17 years in prison for Forest Acres bank robbery
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The female suspect in a 2019 bank robbery in Forest Acres has pled guilty and been sentenced in a Richland County court Tuesday morning. Daisy Ester Feliberty, 38, went before Judge Clifton Newman and pled guilty on one count of armed robbery and 6 counts of kidnapping, and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
Counties with the most veterans in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Biden picks longtime Columbia judge as nominee for federal court
COLUMBIA, S.C. — President Joe Biden has nominated Columbia Judge DeAndrea Benjamin to be on the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, one of the highest courts in America. The White House issued its latest round of nominations Tuesday afternoon for federal judgeships, a list that included Benjamin. Her nomination must be approved by the U.S. Senate.
South Carolina Senator Demands Book Removal; Threatens Public Library Jobs and Funding
“I’m not trying to ban any books. I’m trying to stop an indoctrination campaign against kids. Any person in this county that has children knows full well what I’m talking about,” said South Carolina Senator Josh Kimball in a press conference held yesterday across the street from Spartanburg County Public Library’s main branch. The senator is demanding libraries remove books he deems inappropriate from their collection or face a loss of funding.
Georgia nurse practitioner sentenced to federal prison after illegal kickback conspiracy
GEORGIA (WJBF) – A Georgia nurse practitioner will spend time in federal prison and has to pay back more than $1.6 million in restitution after a massive telemedicine fraud scheme. According to the Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s office, Sherley L. Beaufils, 44, of Conyers, participated in an illegal kickback conspiracy. According to the […]
Free gunlocks available Thursday, August 11, at Columbia event
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia, Columbia Police Department, the city's Parks & Recreation Department, the North Columbia Youth Empowerment Initiative (NCYEI) and Richland County Sheriff's Department are partnering with Serve and Connect to provide free gun locks to the community. Gun violence has become an issue in...
South Carolina is the worst state to have a baby, study finds
Consumer researchers at WalletHub released their findings of the best and worst states to raise a baby, and South Carolina ranked the worst out of all fifty U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
Law enforcement driving training in South Carolina limited by time, resources
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Driving comes with the territory in keeping our communities safe for law enforcement, but those tasked with that responsibility can sometimes find themselves involved in a deadly scene on the roads. Early last month, 24-year-old Raudnesia Waring died after North Charleston police officer Jeremy Kraft hit...
Fort Hood army vet gets 18 months in prison for stealing $2.1M in military gear from embattled Texas base
A U.S. army veteran who pleaded guilty to stealing $2.1 million worth of military gear from the embattled Texas base Fort Hood was sentenced last week to just a year and a half behind bars. Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, had already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud...
Police: South Carolina woman gave birth to 'unresponsive' baby, then waited 2 days to get help
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — The parents of a newborn have been charged with neglect in connection with the infant’s July death, South Carolina authorities said. Melissa Bautch, 21, of Sumter, called police on July 31, saying she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely about two days earlier, Sumter police said in a news release Friday. The infant was unresponsive at the time of birth, she claimed.
It Takes 2.7 Full Time Jobs To Pay Rent at Minimum Wage In South Carolina
This is a startling statistic. If you work a minimum wage job in South Carolina you’d have to work 106 per week to afford the average rent. That number comes from the National Low Income Housing Coalition‘s 2022 Out of Reach report. The purpose is to bring awareness to the issue that rent is “out of reach” to many low-income workers across the country.
Pelion man sentenced in multi million dollar fraud case
PELION, S.C. (WIS) - A Pelion man received a sentence to federal prison in a multi million dollar fraud case. Samuel Sturkie Jackson, Jr., 51, was sentenced to four years after investigators said he defrauded investors of over $3 million. Evidence presented in court showed Jackson operated an Automated Transaction...
11 video poker machines seized from illegal gambling operation in Columbia home
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia man is facing numerous charges after a search warrant uncovered several video poker machines and what police believe was an underground gambling operation. Columbia Police shared on Friday that it had arrested 53-year-old Anthony Bernard Hopkins on charges of operating a gaming house, keeping...
Columbia Devine Street spot going from retail to real estate; more hot chicken served up
COLUMBIA — A longtime retailer on Devine Street is close to closing, with a real estate company set to take over the space. Bohemian Home, a business that has sold furniture, clothes, wine, art and other eclectic items for 50 year will shut its doors by on Aug. 31 and is selling off its inventory.
West Columbia businesses explain 'Business Watch' program benefits
CAYCE, S.C. — A new business watch program, started by the Cayce West Columbia chamber of commerce is now up and running. It's similar to a neighborhood watch program in coordination with law enforcement. Staying on alert on all fronts is what's priority for local businesses part of the...
Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said that a four-year old was shot in the finger Monday morning. Police say this happened at a home on Cindy Drive, which is near Farrow Road and I-20, at around 11 A.M. The boy is expected to make a full recovery.
Earthquake reported in Kershaw County overnight
BOYKIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kershaw County was hit by another earthquake early Tuesday morning, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS). USGS said the 1.6 magnitude earthquake hit Boykin, SC just before 2 a.m. and had a depth of 6 kilometers. The earthquake was 21.4 miles northeast of...
Bidens planning South Carolina vacation
The President and First Lady Jill Biden are getting ready for a vacation in South Carolina. They'll travel to Kiawah Island on Wednesday. They're scheduled to be there until August 16th. Biden was cleared to leave COVID isolation on Sunday, when he went to his home in Rehoboth Beach.
