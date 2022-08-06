Read on www.numberfire.com
Related
numberfire.com
Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Sunday lineup
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
NBA・
numberfire.com
Jose Altuve sitting Sunday afternoon for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 400 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .284 batting average with an .879 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Francisco Mejia finding seat Tuesday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Christian Bethancourt will replace Mejia at catcher and hit eighth. Bethancourt has a $2,400 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.1 FanDuel points....
numberfire.com
Mike Moustakas starting Sunday afternoon for Reds
Cincinnati Reds infeilder Mike Moustakas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. Our models project Moustakasa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores not in lineup for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Flores is being replaced at first base by Brandon Belt versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 403 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .249 batting average with a .774 OPS, 16...
numberfire.com
Miguel Andujar recalled, in Yankees' lineup on Tuesday
New York Yankees infielder Miguel Andujar is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Andujar had been playing with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but after Matt Carpenter fractured his foot, the 2018 Rookie of the Year runner-up has been called back up. On Tuesday, he'll get the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo.
numberfire.com
Vimael Machin in lineup Tuesday for Athletics
Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Machin is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Machin for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 RBI and 4.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Tommy La Stella in Giants' Tuesday lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. La Stella is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project La Stella for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado absent from Astros' Tuesday lineup
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Christian Vazquez will start at catcher over Maldonado and hit eighth. This is the second time in three games that Maldonado has been held out of the lineup.
numberfire.com
Wil Myers sitting for Padres on Tuesday
San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Wil Myers is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Myers will move to the bench on Tuesday with Trent Grisham starting in center field. Grisham will bat eighth versus right-hander Alex Cobb and the Giants. numberFire's models project Grisham...
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson in lineup for San Francisco Tuesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Pederson is getting the nod in left field, batting fourth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Pederson for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Angels' Jose Rojas batting eighth on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Jose Rojas is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Rojas will start at third base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Phil Gosselin moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rojas for 5.3 FanDuel points on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro batting sixth on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Castro will start at second base on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Cal Mitchell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 7.2 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Astros' Chas McCormick moving to bench Tuesday
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. McCormick started the past four games while Kyle Tucker was sidelined by an illness, but Tucker is taking back over in right field Tuesday and hitting fifth.
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini taking seat Tuesday for Astros
Houston Astros first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Yuli Gurriel will take over for Mancini on first base and bat second. Mancini has gone 4-for-18 in an Astros uniform since being acquired last week.
numberfire.com
Austin Slater sitting Tuesday night for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Slater is being replaced in center field by Mike Yastrzemski versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 243 plate appearances this season, Slater has a .266 batting average with a...
Comments / 0