numberfire.com
Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
numberfire.com
Jose Altuve sitting Sunday afternoon for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 400 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .284 batting average with an .879 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Francisco Mejia finding seat Tuesday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Christian Bethancourt will replace Mejia at catcher and hit eighth. Bethancourt has a $2,400 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.1 FanDuel points....
numberfire.com
Mike Moustakas starting Sunday afternoon for Reds
Cincinnati Reds infeilder Mike Moustakas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. Our models project Moustakasa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Nelson Velazquez not in Cubs' Tuesday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Velazquez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, but he's taking a seat for the second game of the series. Franmil Reyes will replace Velazquez at designated hitter and bat fifth in what will be his Cubs debut.
numberfire.com
Rays' Yu Chang sitting Tuesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Taylor Walls will replace Chang at shortstop and hit ninth. Walls has a $2,300 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.0 FanDuel points....
numberfire.com
Phil Gosselin sitting for Angels on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Gosselin will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jose Rojas starting at third base. Rojas will bat eighth versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. numberFire's models project Rojas for 5.3...
numberfire.com
Twins' Luis Arraez sitting on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arraez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Byron Buxton starting at designated hitter. Buxton will bat first versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project Buxton for...
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores not in lineup for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Flores is being replaced at first base by Brandon Belt versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 403 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .249 batting average with a .774 OPS, 16...
numberfire.com
Astros' Chas McCormick moving to bench Tuesday
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. McCormick started the past four games while Kyle Tucker was sidelined by an illness, but Tucker is taking back over in right field Tuesday and hitting fifth.
numberfire.com
Nationals' Joey Meneses batting fifth on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Joey Meneses is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Meneses will start in right field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Cubs. Victor Robles returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Meneses for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
Busy Day Sees Red Sox Lose Chris Sale For 2022, Add Veteran Reliever
Red Sox starter Chris Sale, already injured, will miss the rest of the 2022 season after breaking his wrist in a bicycle accident.
numberfire.com
Stephen Piscotty sitting for Oakland on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Piscotty is being replaced at designated hitter by Chad Pinder versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 134 plate appearances this season, Piscotty has a .198 batting average with a .617...
numberfire.com
Wil Myers sitting for Padres on Tuesday
San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Wil Myers is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Myers will move to the bench on Tuesday with Trent Grisham starting in center field. Grisham will bat eighth versus right-hander Alex Cobb and the Giants. numberFire's models project Grisham...
numberfire.com
Miguel Andujar recalled, in Yankees' lineup on Tuesday
New York Yankees infielder Miguel Andujar is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Andujar had been playing with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but after Matt Carpenter fractured his foot, the 2018 Rookie of the Year runner-up has been called back up. On Tuesday, he'll get the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo.
numberfire.com
Austin Slater sitting Tuesday night for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Slater is being replaced in center field by Mike Yastrzemski versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 243 plate appearances this season, Slater has a .266 batting average with a...
numberfire.com
Ildemaro Vargas batting ninth for Nationals on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Ildemaro Vargas is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vargas will start at third base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Cubs. Maikel Franco moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vargas for 6.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Austin Nola catching for Padres on Tuesday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Nola will catch for right-hander Joe Musgrove on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Alex Cobb and the Giants. Jorge Alfaro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Nola for 5.8...
