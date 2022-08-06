Read on www.numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega left on Cubs' bench on Sunday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not starting in Sunday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Ortega will sit on the bench after Nelson Velazquez was chosen as Chicago's starting center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 203 batted balls this season, Ortega has recorded a 4.9% barrel rate and a...
