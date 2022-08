Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler File Photo

ALBANY — During previous surges in COVID-19 Dougherty County was forced to request mobile morgues from the state to store bodies. While deaths related to the novel coronavirus have plummeted in recent months, bodies are still sometimes stacked up.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler, for instance, has at times enlisted local funeral homes to store an excess of bodies.